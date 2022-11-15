ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

2 accused in death of Fresno mother and baby make first court appearance

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B4K7S_0jBr5reb00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE) – The two people accused in the death of Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant daughter, Celine made their first court appearance in a Fresno County courtroom Tuesday morning.

On September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend Martin Arroyo-Morales agreed to commit the murders of Yarelly’s sister Yanelly and Yanelly’s daughter, Celine at their home in southwest Fresno.

RELATED: Charges filed in shooting deaths of Fresno mother and baby by DA

It is alleged that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera fired a 9mm handgun multiple times, killing both Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant daughter Celine.

Both 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and 26-year-old Martin Arroyo-Morales did not enter a plea.

Debra Miller Chief Deputy District Attorney says the people filed two counts of murder against Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and Martin Arroyo-Morales with special circumstances because there were multiple murders.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Your Central Valley Newsletter

Miller says there is also a gun enhancement against Yarelly Solorio-Rivera. It is alleged that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera fired a 9mm handgun multiple times, killing both Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant daughter Celine.

Miller also filed a no-bail that was granted because this is a special circumstance that qualifies for the death penalty.

They are scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 15

Joseph Reyna
3d ago

People want Crime To Stop ! Give the Death Penalty a New Meaning , "Death Right After being Sentenced Period" Not One Day More to Breath Life that took a Life , Just Like those Lives they Taken . Guarantee Murder percentage would drop Dramatically . Then Billion's of Taxpayer's Money Would be used the way it was Meant to be used for . People on SSI and SSDI it would be a Blessing to higher there Benefits . So Our Alders can Live In peace and in some comfort there Last Few Years ...

Reply(2)
17
Alicia
3d ago

Justice needs to be served... they had no reason to kill a baby and the mother .. may the mother and her baby rest in peace 🙏

Reply
12
Guest
3d ago

May there be justice for this mother and her child.. rest in peace and fly high 🙏🏽❤️‍🩹

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Motshwane released and soon to face trial in court

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced continues to feel the tragic death of nine-month-old Darius King Grigsby, who was shot and killed on November 9. On one hand, they feel thankful police have the suspect who they believe fired the gun, in custody. On the other, they say simply, they are tired of […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested for 2 Fresno shootings, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of a man Thursday who they say is allegedly responsible for two shootings.  Police say, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, 40-year-old Raul Flores was arrested in the 1500 Block of North Fay Avenue. During the arrest, police say Flores attempted to […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest made in deadly shooting of 9-month-old in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of nine-month-old Darius King Grigsby in Merced. The Merced Police Department has arrested and identified one of the suspects as 18-year-old Daevon Motshwane of Merced. Officers say Darius King Grigsby was shot and killed on November 9 while his mother and a […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in shoulder while at home in Strathmore

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot while in his home Thursday morning, according to The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 5:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 23300 block of Avenue 194 in Strathmore for a victim shooting. Upon arrival, deputies say the victim told […]
STRATHMORE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Driver killed in Fresno County crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old man who the California Highway Patrol says was killed after the car he was in collided with a concrete canal abutment Thursday night has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. CHP says around 10:00 p.m. a driver was on Ashlan Avenue east of Madsen Avenue when he […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Concrete slab attack in Visalia, man arrested, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 61-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly attacking a man with a concrete slab in October, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say, on Oct. 17 at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of N. Dinuba Blvd. regarding a call for medical aid.  Officers say they […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County DA gets grant to help prosecute DUIs

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that it has received a $500,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety. This grant will help the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office’s specialized prosecution team that handles alcohol and drug-impaired driving cases. “Impaired driving is a growing problem, particularly with drivers […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Fresno man guilty of stealing wildfire relief funds, ID theft

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man pled guilty Friday to charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft for the purpose of stealing money and obtaining fraudulent loans from his victim, according to the federal Department of Justice. According to federal prosecutors, 38-year-old Brian Stoffel obtained someone’s personally identifiable information and used it to […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy