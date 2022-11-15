Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Rapper K. Noble Reveals New Album PainkillersMusic NewsChicago, IL
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
oakpark.com
At 150 days, D97s Shah expresses gratitude for work
Ushma Shah, superintendent of Oak Park’s District 97 elementary schools, has reached the 150-day mark in her administration. Rooted in her stated goal of maintaining democracy and sustainability among students, Shah expressed gratitude to be able to ensure universal access to academic excellence in her position – guided by safety and curiosity.
CBS News
Mackenzie Scott donates $25 million to CPS
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Public Schools received a huge donation from Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott this week. CPS in a statement confirmed that Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, donated $25 million as recognition for the hard work of teachers, principals, and staff on behalf of more than 320,000 students. They...
oakpark.com
OPRF signs on to pact with police to share student records
After nearly an hour of discussion the Oak Park and River Forest High School District 200 Board of Education unanimously approved on Nov. 17 an intergovernmental agreement with the Village of Oak Park to allow OPRF to share some student records, under some limited circumstances, with the Oak Park Police Department. The agreement also calls for the police department to have a primary contact and two backups to work with at the school.
Daily Northwestern
District 65 Superintendent Devon Horton awarded Superintendent of the year
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Superintendent Devon Horton was named the Joseph E. Hill Superintendent of the Year by the National Alliance of Black School Educators. “I am truly honored to serve this incredible community and humbled to receive this recognition,” Horton said in a statement to students and families. “It’s representative of so many individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of our students every single day.”
Urban Prep Academies could see third school lose its charter
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A third Urban Prep Academies campus is at risk of losing its charter, and the school is appealing to Gov. JB Pritzker for help.The Illinois State Board of Education will vote Thursday on whether to revoke the charter for Urban Prep's downtown campus, citing dwindling enrollment.Last month, Chicago Public Schools took control of two other Urban Prep schools, after the Chicago Board of Education revoked their charters, amid allegations of financial mismanagement and sexual misconduct.Urban Prep leaders are urging Pitzker to intervene. They sent him a letter reading in part, "if equity is a priority in Chicago and Illinois where we want positive outcomes for our young, intelligent, Black and beautiful men then the future existence and independence of Urban Prep Academies must be preserved."The all-male charter school network claims CPS cannot meet its students' needs, citing the district's 46% college enrollment rate for Black boys, compared to Urban Prep's 76% rate.
Chicago magazine
Mayoral Power Rankings 2023: November 2022 Update
This is Chicago magazine’s latest attempt to handicap the mayor’s race. Remember, though, at this point four years ago, nobody thought Lori Lightfoot would win, including us. For consistency’s sake, we don’t think she’ll win this time, either. 1. Chuy Garcia. Garcia knows how to...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Black employee group: ‘We will not go away’
Every seat in the City Council Chambers and even seats outside its large glass doors were filled in anticipation of the City Council’s public comment period on Nov. 14. The council was set to continue negotiating its $400 million proposed budget. But many attendees came to speak on an issue that wasn’t on the agenda.
New Study: $40 Stipend Draws Substitute Teachers into Hard-to-Staff Schools
Even before the pandemic and the culture wars swept through public education, nearly 600,000 substitute teachers covered more than 30 million teacher absences a year — a larger share of the labor market than taxi, Uber and Lyft drivers combined. But they weren’t enough. An estimated one out of every five requests for substitutes typically […]
oakpark.com
2022 Joyful Giving Catalogue
Welcome to the Joyful Giving Catalog. We encourage you to browse, read about and support these local nonprofits that are improving lives in our community every day. Each of these organizations paid a fee to participate in this year’s Season of Giving. Animal Care League. Animal Care League offers...
thehinsdalean.com
Hinsdale native on a mission to help others
Briana Brandt Murray said Christmas Day for her family is a usually a low-key day at home. Christmas Eve? Not so much. "We usually go to my sister-in-law's house nearby. My husband is the baby of 14 kids. My daughter is the 46th grandchild," Murray related, estimating a 65-70 person guest list. "It's large."
1 Illinois County Rises to ‘High' COVID Alert Level Under CDC Guidelines
One Illinois county has risen to a "high" COVID alert level this week, sparking new masking guidelines and marking a shift after the state had no counties at such a level last week. Winnebago County, just outside the Chicago area along the Illinois-Wisconsin border, was listed at a "high" community...
Records show work at vacant Woodlawn school was done to turn it into migrant shelter
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Electricians, carpenters, and other tradespeople have clocked hundreds of hours at a Woodlawn neighborhood elementary school – but the school is vacant.We told you last month that the city denied the construction at the former Wadsworth Elementary School and later University of Chicago Charter School, at 6420 S. University Ave., was for a migrant shelter.But CBS 2's Lauren Victory has now learned the Mayor's office was not exactly being transparent.Back on Monday, Oct. 24, CBS 2's cameras captured several vans parked outside the now-empty Chicago Public Schools-owned building. An email also went out from Ald. Jeanette Taylor...
947wls.com
Jeff Bezos’ ex MacKenzie Scott just donated $50 Million to Chicago Public Schools
What do you do with the billions you got from divorcing the richest man on Earth? MacKenzie Scott says, donate it!. The former wife of Jeff Bezos and billionaire philanthropist has donated $50 Million to Chicago public schools. Schools will be able to use their millions however they want. Scott...
WIFR
Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn to announce political plans
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After weeks of speculation, former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn will soon unveil his plans for the 2023 election cycle. Quinn, who led the state from 2009 to 2015, is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Chicago. Before he became governor, Quinn held the Illinois Lt. Governor, state treasurer and Cook County Board of Appeals commissioner positions.
uhighmidway.com
Helping hand: Bronzeville church gives back for Thanksgiving
Starting 1915, a small group met for weekly worship and Bible study in a small residence in Chicago near 30th and Dearborn. Throughout the next couple decades, the modest congregation transitioned from a small home to a multi-story and expansive property in order to properly serve its new members. The Apostolic Faith Church still stands at 3823 S. Indiana Ave., where it continues to be a place for people to provide a helping hand — and make a connection.
Eater
Apparently, Mayor Lori Lightfoot Moonlights Delivering Pizza
Food is sometimes unwittingly dragged into political theater. Eight years ago, challenger Bruce Rauner’s office leveraged incumbent Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn’s dislike of garlic to contrast the two. No one is saying garlic made the difference between victory and defeat, but campaign managers are looking for anything to drum up attention and give their candidate an edge.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Shocking True Story Of Larry Hoover And The Gangster Disciples
The founder of Gangster Disciples, Chicago gang leader "King Larry" Hoover only grew his empire after he was sentenced to prison in 1973. Just a few years after Larry Hoover helped found Gangster Disciples in Chicago, he was sentenced to 150 to 200 years in prison for a gang-related murder in 1973. It seemed unlikely that Hoover would ever see the outside again, but he didn’t let that stop him from running his gang.
Brazen theft at luxury retailer Moncler in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A video that's been seen more than 300,000 times shows a woman leaving a high-end retailer with an arm full of clothes and getting away in a waiting car. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Thursday night from Oak Street, where police are still looking for the woman caught on video. That woman is seen on the sidewalk, then, she starts running onto to Oak Street with her arms full of merchandise.A woman runs with what appears to be at least two coats in her arms from luxury retailer Moncler, 59 E. Oak St. A police officer tries to...
Hyperallergic
Revisiting Chicago’s Ida B. Wells Housing Project
In the summer of 1995, documentarian Frederick Wiseman and his cameraman John Davey spent five weeks at Chicago’s Ida B. Wells Homes housing project shooting Public Housing, the latest installment in the filmmaker’s career-long project of surveying institutions within contemporary Western civilization. Public Housing marked Wiseman’s 30th film,...
wlsam.com
Ald. Anthony Napolitano: The Citywide Booting Brigade is Still a Terrible Idea
John Howell is joined by Alderman Anthony Napolitano from Chicago’s 41st Ward. The City Council has once again delayed the vote on the City-wide booting mandate. He and John discuss why the Alderman believes this mandate to be a bad idea and which Alderpersons have seen donations from booting companies.
Comments / 0