CHICAGO (CBS) -- A third Urban Prep Academies campus is at risk of losing its charter, and the school is appealing to Gov. JB Pritzker for help.The Illinois State Board of Education will vote Thursday on whether to revoke the charter for Urban Prep's downtown campus, citing dwindling enrollment.Last month, Chicago Public Schools took control of two other Urban Prep schools, after the Chicago Board of Education revoked their charters, amid allegations of financial mismanagement and sexual misconduct.Urban Prep leaders are urging Pitzker to intervene. They sent him a letter reading in part, "if equity is a priority in Chicago and Illinois where we want positive outcomes for our young, intelligent, Black and beautiful men then the future existence and independence of Urban Prep Academies must be preserved."The all-male charter school network claims CPS cannot meet its students' needs, citing the district's 46% college enrollment rate for Black boys, compared to Urban Prep's 76% rate.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO