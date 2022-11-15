Read full article on original website
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon (illness) out again on Friday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gordon has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against Dallas on Friday. Look for Jeff Green to see more minutes with Gordon sidelined against the Mavericks. The Nuggets are...
Cleveland's Jarrett Allen (illness) active and starting on Friday, Caris LeVert to bench
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (illness) is starting in Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. After a two game absence, Allen is back on the court on Friday night. In 32.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Allen to score 34.2 FanDuel points. Allen's projection includes 13.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and...
Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) active and starting on Friday, Mo Bamba to bench
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is starting in Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Carter Jr. will make his return after sitting one game with a plantar fascia strain. In 33.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Carter Jr. to score 36.6 FanDuel points. Carter Jr.'s projection includes 16.5...
Magic starting Mo Bamba for inactive Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bamba will make his first start this season after Wendell Carter Jr. was ruled out with a foot ailment. In 27.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bamba to score 29.7 FanDuel points. Bamba's projection includes 12.3...
New York's Mitchell Robinson (knee) remains out on Friday
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Robinson will miss his eighth straight contest with sprained right knee. Expect Isaiah Hartenstein to start against a Warriors' team allowing 56.4 FanDuel points per game to centers this season. Hartenstein's projection...
Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (quad) active on Thursday night
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (quad) will play in Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets,. Nurkic will be available at home despite his questionable designation with a quad ailment. In 29.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nurkic to score 34.8 FanDuel points. Nurkic's projection includes 13.8 points, 11.3 rebounds,...
Denver's DeAndre Jordan starting at center for Nikola Jokic (health protocols) on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan is starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Jordan will make his first start this season after Nikola Jokic was ruled out for health protocol reasons. In 20.4 expected minutes, our models project Jordan to score 23.5 FanDuel points. Jordan's projection includes 8.0...
Houston's Kevin Porter Jr. (back) out on Friday night
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (back) will not play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Porter Jr. will sit on Friday after experiencing lower back soreness. Expect Kenyon Martin Jr. to see more minutes versus a Pacers' team allowing a 113.7 defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (shoulder) active on Friday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) will play in Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After missing seven games with a shoulder injury, Hayward will be available on the road. In 29.2 expected minutes, our models project Hayward to score 26.9 FanDuel points. Hayward's projection includes 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
Heat starting Haywood Highsmith for inactive Jimmy Butler (knee) on Friday
Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Highsmith will make his first start this season after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with a knee ailment. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Highsmith to score 22.4 FanDuel points. Highsmith's projection includes 11.0...
Ish Smith (calf) remains out for Denver Friday night
Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith will not play Friday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Smith has been out for weeks now, and it's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. In 5 games this season, Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points.
Bucks starting Bobby Portis for Grayson Allen (ankle) on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is starting in Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Portis will make his fourth start this season after Grayson Allen was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 30.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Portis to score 31.9 FanDuel points. Portis' projection includes 14.5 points,...
Tyler Herro (ankle) ruled out again for Heat
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (left ankle sprain) has been ruled out again for Friday against the Washington Wizards. Herro already missed the last five games and he might remain out through Monday when Miami's road trip ends. There will continue to be more opportunities available for Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, and Gabe Vincent.
San Antonio's Doug McDermott (calf) ruled out on Thursday
San Antonio Spurs small forward Doug McDermott (calf) will not play in Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings. McDermott will sit out after he experienced left calf tightness. Expect Josh Richardson to see more minutes with the Spurs' second unit on Thursday night. Richardson's current projection includes 11.2 points, 2.7...
Washington's Bradley Beal (conditioning) starting in Wednesday's lineup, Corey Kispert to bench
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (conditioning) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Beal will make his return after Washington's star missed five games for health protocol and conditioning reasons. In 34.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Beal to score 36.3 FanDuel points. Beal's projection includes...
Pistons' Cory Joseph (hip) questionable on Friday
Detroit Pistons point guard Cory Joseph (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Joseph has been added to the injury report with left hip soreness and is questionable to face the Lakers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes against Los Angeles.
Jrue Holiday (ankle) questionable for Bucks on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (right ankle sprain) is questionable to play Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Holiday was absent for the past four games. If he returns, Jevon Carter or MarJon Beauchamp will move back to the second unit and they will both lose playing time. numberFire's models...
Hornets starting Gordon Hayward (shoulder) on Friday for inactive LaMelo Ball (ankle)
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) is starting in Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hayward will make his ninth start this season after sitting out seven games with a left shoulder contusion. In a matchup against a Cleveland unit ranked sixth in defensive rating, numberFire's modes project Hayward to score 26.9 FanDuel points.
Caleb Martin (knee) available for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin will play Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Martin is dealing with right knee tendinosis. He was listed questionable entering the day, but despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Our models project Martin 16.0 points,...
Heat's Bam Adebayo (knee) out again on Friday
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. As expected, Adebayo has been downgraded from questionable to out and he will remain sidelined on Friday. Dewayne Dedmon (foot) has also been ruled out. Nikola Jovic could continue to see increased minutes against Washington with Miami missing several starters.
