ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

New Castle man charged with attempted possession of cocaine

By Laurel Stone
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QtMP4_0jBr5J5F00

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — A New Castle man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, according to United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung.

The one-count indictment, returned Nov. 1 and unsealed Monday following his arrest,
named Brandon Leroy McConnell, 34, as the sole defendant.

Cocaine found in wheelchair wheels at JFK airport

According to the indictment, on or around May 14, 2021, McConnell did knowingly attempt
to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, a Schedule II controlled
substance. The indictment states McConnell was the intended recipient of a United States Postal Service parcel that contained this controlled substance.

McConnell faces a sentence of five to 40 years in prison as well as a possible fine of up to $5 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

Butler Man Arrested In City Drug Bust

A local man is facing felony charges following a search of a residence in the City of Butler earlier this week by police. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Butler County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force, officers executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Walker Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police: Woman Charged for Harboring Wanted Man in Hotel Room in Emlenton Area

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing charges for allegedly harboring a wanted man in the Emlenton area. According to court documents, Butler-based State Police filed the following criminal charge against 26-year-old Keirstan Nicole Wiles, of Sarver, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, November 14:
EMLENTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local police dept. sued, accused of mishandling rape investigation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — A local police department has been named in a lawsuit filed this week in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. The suit, filed on behalf of a “Jane Doe,” accuses the Northern Regional Police Department and one detective in particular of “shoddy, unprofessional and inadequate” police work in regard to a rape investigation.
wtae.com

New charges filed in death of a man in Washington County

New homicide charges were filed in the shooting death of a man in Washington County. Jaisen Irwin, 29 was shot and killed last month in Finleyville. Police now say 29-year-old Keaundre Crews was involved in an altercation at a bar with Irwin before the shooting. Crews faces several charges including...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Make Arrest In Lawrence Co. Homicide

Police have made an arrest in a homicide case in Lawrence County. According to state police, the investigation began back on November 3rd when a passerby driving on Young Road in Slippery Rock Township noticed a man unresponsive on the ground by his car. An autopsy found that 40-year-old Joseph...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Austintown Police arrest man accused of stealing nearly $860 worth of merchandise

Austintown Police have arrested a man accused of stealing nearly $860 worth of merchandise from the Family Farm and Home store on Mahoning Avenue. Just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a call from the store claiming that a suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Michael Burns of Austintown walked out of the store with a Yeti cooler he did not pay for.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused of Selling OxyCotin to Confidential Informant

BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyCotin to a confidential informant. According to court documents, the Office of Attorney General on November 10 filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
BROCKWAY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Suspect arrested in Swissvale shooting

SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) - Allegheny County police have announced they have made an arrest in a shooting that happened earlier this week. According to police, 34-year-old Lawrence Brock turned himself in to police on Wednesday. RELATED: Woman shot in the arm in SwissvaleOn Tuesday night, police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 2000 block of Noble Street and when they arrived they found a woman who had been shot in the arm. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Throughout the course of the investigation, police were able to determine that the suspect was 34-year-old, Lawrence Brock. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and firearms violations. Brock is currently being housed at the Allegheny County Jail. 
SWISSVALE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Warrant issued for suspect in McKeesport shooting

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - An arrest warrant is out for a man charged with a shooting in McKeesport earlier this month.Forty-year-old Quenton Hughes of Penn Hills is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearms violations.Police said Hughes is a suspect in a shooting that injured a 45-year-old man on Nov. 7. The victim was found shot multiple times on Beacon Street and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he's currently in stable condition. Hughes is known to frequent the Penn Hills and McKeesport areas, police said. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911. 
MCKEESPORT, PA
explore venango

Local Woman Charged After Troopers Find Stolen License Plate in Her Purse

CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing theft charges after police found a stolen license plate in her purse. According to court documents, Butler-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 40-year-old Shannon Lynn Winters, of Clintonville, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, November 14:
CLINTONVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

New Castle man indicted on cocaine distribution charge

A New Castle man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh Monday on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws after receiving more than 500 grams of cocaine delivered by the US post office. Brandon Leroy McConnell, 34, was indicted on one count following his arrest. The...
NEW CASTLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Monroeville business owner arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of drive-thru window

A Murrysville man was arrested for allegedly selling prescription pain pills out of the drive-thru window of his Monroeville business. Monroeville police say officers from their department and federal DEA agents observed Brian Schlagel, 45, owner of Philly Pretzel Factory on William Penn Highway, buy and sell pills out of his business and home over the course of several months.
MONROEVILLE, PA
WKBN

WKBN

55K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy