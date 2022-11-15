Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg, South Carolina, announces plans for holiday Ferris Wheel
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A new winter attraction is coming to Spartanburg, South Carolina. The city announced Thursday that there will be a Holiday Ferris Wheel from Dec. 6 through Dec. 31. "We’ve got some BIG news, Spartanburg!" a Facebook said. "This holiday season, WHEEL be enjoying some incredible views...
iheart.com
2 South Carolina Cities Named Among The Best Small Cities In America
Two South Carolina cities are getting praise for being among of the best small cities in America. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best small cities around the country, and two towns in South Carolina managed to snag spots on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named Most Romantic Cities in the U.S.
If you are looking to take a little romantic getaway you might be in luck! Everyone loves a romantic getaway with their significant other. You get to unwind, connect and be with the person that makes you the happiest (or somewhat happy). Either way, it’s great to know some of the best romantic getaways. But, the fact that two of the country’s most romantic cities are within driving distance so it may be time to start planning a little baecation.
Holiday Ferris wheel heading to downtown Spartanburg
The City of Spartanburg is bringing in a new holiday attraction for people to enjoy.
Broadway actress stops by Upstate high school
A Broadway actress stopped by an Upstate high school to lead a workshop and meet with theater students.
FOX Carolina
Boxes of food going to people in need
The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Gather Greenville Gives, Pelzer Christmas Market and Girl Scout Free Event. On the Town: 11/17 @ 7AM. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this weekend...
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"
The Poinsett Bridge is the oldest span in South Carolina and perhaps in the entire Southeast. It was constructed in 1820 as a portion of a road from Columbia, South Carolina, to Saluda Mountain and was named after Joel Roberts Poinsett.
gsabusiness.com
Greenville dining group celebrates 17 years by opening another restaurant
After 17 years of building a restaurant empire in Greenville, the Rick Erwin Dining Group celebrated the opening of its eighth restaurant, The Vista, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday. The casual dining neighborhood restaurant, which is named after Greenville’s historic Alta Vista neighborhood, is located at 2017 Augusta St....
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
kiss951.com
Here’s South Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap
Welcome to the Palmetto State! There’s a lot to do in South Carolina, just skip this one! Here’s South Carolina’s biggest tourist trap. It’s called South of the Border. It’s got a restaurant a hotel and attractions. And according to Bestlife it’s not great. Bestlife says it has bad theming, as well as political incorrectness and not so-subtle stereotypes. South of the Border is a tourist attraction for some reason. Named for its positionality along the South and North Carolina border, it’s a gift shop with a tacky name. Even visitors have pretty mixed opinions about this “destination,” in general.
tinyhousetalk.com
Shipping Container Tiny House with Mountain Views in Asheville
If you’re looking for a picturesque and serene tiny house escape, look no further than this shipping container tiny house in Asheville, North Carolina called Tiny Blue House at the Hidden Flower Tiny Farm. You’ll find a comfortable queen bed, kitchenette, and bathroom inside. There’s even room for a...
carolinaepicurean.com
European Market – hard to find specialty foods in Arden
NOTE: I was at a cooking demo tonight (11/15/22) and the new-ish European Market in Arden, NC came up. Forgetting I’d only posted about it on Facebook, I told interested folks they could search this website for information, especially the Market’s address. Realizing it wasn’t on my website after getting home, I’m sharing my Facebook post here so they can find the information.
WYFF4.com
'Fiddler on the Roof' comes to Greenville's Peace Center
GREENVILLE, S.C. — You can see "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Peace Center in downtown Greenville from Nov. 16-20. Mary Beth Webber, who plays Yente in the musical, said it's a timeless story with great music and choreography and an important message. "I hope that people will feel...
Most commonly seen birds in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in South Carolina using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not […]
tribpapers.com
A Dickens Christmas in Historic Biltmore Village
Biltmore Village – Celebrating the history, culture, arts, and architectural treasures for which the village has become renowned, “A Dickens Christmas” is scheduled for Friday & Saturday, December 2nd & 3rd, 2022. For the last 33 years, this annual holiday event has been delighting children of all ages and bringing the spirit of the holiday season to bear in Historic Biltmore Village. The magic and charm of Historic Biltmore Village, filled with Dickens carolers and lit with holiday lights after dark, is truly unparalleled.
FOX Carolina
Food Truck Friday: Too Sauc'd Up
The Hester General Store is history preserved but with a special and modern twist thanks to new owner, Anderson native, and Head Pastry Chef, Katie Chaney. FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details. Gilded Age Christmas. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It's time to deck the halls at the historic...
WYFF4.com
Upstate organization calls on community to donate Hispanic food items ahead of the holiday season
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate organization is calling on the community to donate Hispanic food items ahead of the holidays. The leaders at the Jesus El Rey Church said they have seen firsthand the needs for Hispanic families increase over the years. "As the community has grown, we have...
wgac.com
The No. 1 Tourist Traps In Georgia and South Carolina
Every state has them. Tourist Traps. I’ve always wondered about the official definition, so here it is according the dictionary:. tourist trap noun : a place that attracts and exploits tourists. I don’t agree with that entirely. Attracts? Yes. Exploits? Not necessarily. Bestlifeonline.com listed their biggest tourist traps in...
Let’s Eat at Indigenous Underground in Abbeville
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- 7NEWS visited a restaurant in Abbeville weaving Southern flavors into their dishes that represent cultures from around the world. From Sunday brunch to elevated dinners with live music Indigenous Underground will not disappoint. Owner Erica Miccier interest in cooking began as a mother of three undergoing treatment for kidney disease. She said […]
WYFF4.com
'A little bit of hope': One Greenville family is feeding a community
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Martins aren't your typical love story. When they met, Cassandra and her children had spent a year in a shelter. Redd had been homeless for nearly 18 years. He was working in a sports souvenir store at the time. "And the most beautiful woman...
