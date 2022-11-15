Read full article on original website
Final vote to remove Midway District Height Limits will be with judges, not San Diego voters
SAN DIEGO — With only a few thousand votes left to count and a 9,000-vote lead, the effort to remove building height limits in San Diego's Midway District was victorious, however, the final decision is yet to be decided and will come from the courtroom and not the voters.
eastcountymagazine.org
COUNTY AND CITY LEADERS SPEAK OUT AT EL CAJON FORUM ON HOMELESSNESS
(note: forum ran longer than anticipated, so some questions at end were not recorded.) November 17, 2022 (El Cajon) -- A highly anticipated forum on homelessness in El Cajon was held on October 22 at Grossmont College with city and county leaders. The panel, convened by Supervisor Joel Anderson, also included El Cajon Councilmembers Steve Goble and Phil Ortiz, City Manager Graham Mitchell and Police Chief Michael Moulton. All weighed in on the public’s concern about the growing issue throughout East County and especially in the city of El Cajon.
Voiceof San Diego
North County Election Roundup: Where the Races Stand Now
Stay informed on what’s happening in North County. Get the latest local news and updates from Voice of San Diego reporter Tigist Layne straight to your inbox. Thousands of ballots still need to be counted, but the results of last week’s election on North County are beginning to come into focus.
San Diegans react to latest votes on trash pickup fee measure
The latest election results show Measure B—to charge single-family homeowners for trash pickup—is now leading in yes votes, as of Thursday.
Encinitas Mayor Blakespear Declares Victory in 38th State Senate Race
Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear declared victory Thursday in the race for the 38th State Senate District in north San Diego and south Orange Counties. With most ballots counted, Blakespear, a Democrat, leads Republican challenger Matt Gunderson, an Orange County auto dealer, by 52.2% to 48.8%. “I am tremendously grateful to...
kusi.com
San Diego County Sheriff’s forcibly remove woman from Board of Supervisors public hearing
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At Tuesday’s San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting, the San Diego County Sheriff’s forcibly removed a woman who was wanting to speak. The video shows the Sheriff dragging the woman on the ground with her arm, before aggressively putting her in handcuffs.
Late ballots appear to push San Diego trash fee measure over finish line
The ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing "The People's Ordinance" trash collection model in the city of San Diego appears to have passed by a margin of fewer than 3,000 votes.
Coast News
Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title
OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
Tommy Hough concedes in San Diego City Council District 6 race
Tommy Hough has conceded to Kent Lee in the San Diego City Council District 6 race, Hough announced Tuesday.
San Diego City officials struggling with downtown homeless encampment enforcement
SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego said it’s continuing with efforts to clear streets and sidewalks of homeless encampments. Last month, Mayor Todd Gloria announced it was reinstating a previous policy that calls for all tents to be taken down during the day. The city said...
294 people die in traffic accidents in San Diego County in 2021
SAN DIEGO — Nearly 300 people were killed in traffic collisions in San Diego County last year, including pedestrians and cyclists who were hit by cars. Families for Safe Streets San Diego and the San Diego Bicycle Coalition are teaming up to have their voices heard and visibly show the impact of the loss they've experienced by placing 294 empty pairs of shoes in the courtyard of the Civic Center Plaza in Downtown San Diego.
kusi.com
Reaction to City Council Vote of Ash Street Bond
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local San Diego City leaders, headed by Mayor Todd Gloria, are seeking $175 million to pay for the recent Ash Street and Civic Center Plaza buyouts. This could cost the city roughly $11.6 million per year for the next three decades. Mike Aguirre, former San...
KPBS
Election update, surprise turnaround has Measure B narrowly leading
The latest election results include a turnaround for Measure B. The proposal to charge single-family homeowners in San Diego a fee for trash pickup is narrowly in the lead after trailing for most of the vote count. Then, it’s been five years since the #MeToo movement. But many female police officers still experience sexism on the job. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser looks at what departments are doing to fix this. And, in our weekend preview, art that explores street markets, contemporary dance, bilingual theater and more.
Fishing comes to a halt at Sweetwater Authority’s Loveland Reservoir
Sweetwater Authority again is removing water from its Loveland Reservoir to meet customer needs during drought conditions, but the move will halt the lake’s free fishing program. The agency, which serves roughly 200,000 South County customers, began moving water downstream to its Sweetwater Reservoir this week. Officials said its...
‘Build an ADU in a day’ | How one Vista company gets it done
VISTA, Calif. — The boom in accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, across San Diego County continues as more and more people are applying for permits to build them in their backyards or garages. On Thursday, CBS 8’s Brian White drove out to one Carlsbad neighborhood where Proteus Homes was...
kusi.com
Unions spends over $300,000 to defeat Becca Williams in SDUSD District C race
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Becca Williams has officially lost her race to represent District C on the San Diego Unified School Board. Williams campaigned against the union-backed candidate Cody Petterson. Petterson supported school lockdowns and was backed by over $300,000 in union funding, and unprecedented amount for a San...
Support for Measure B, trash pickup fee, takes lead
A ballot measure that would allow the City of San Diego to recover its cost of providing trash services to eligible residential properties took the lead Wednesday evening after trailing since Election Tuesday last week.
Manchesters, Manchester Family Foundation Donate $1M to 114th Anniversary Charity Ball
Papa Doug and Lisa Manchester and the Manchester Family Foundation have donated $1,000,000 to the 114th Anniversary Charity Ball benefiting Chadwick Center for Children & Families at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, the single largest gift in Charity Ball history. The 114th Anniversary Charity Ball, “Come Fly with Me” will...
Mayor Gloria's new proposal to repair San Diego's crumbling roads up for review
SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria announced Tuesday a new proposal to fix San Diego's streets. He introduced updates to rules governing street excavation that will hold utilities to higher repair standards. It's a major update to the city's Street Preservation Ordinance, which governs the rules utilities must follow...
Hearing held in wrongful death lawsuit of three women killed in Encinitas cliff collapse
A judgement motion hearing was held Friday in the wrongful death and negligence lawsuit involving three women killed at an Encinitas beach when a bluff collapsed in 2019.
