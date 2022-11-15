ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountymagazine.org

COUNTY AND CITY LEADERS SPEAK OUT AT EL CAJON FORUM ON HOMELESSNESS

(note: forum ran longer than anticipated, so some questions at end were not recorded.) November 17, 2022 (El Cajon) -- A highly anticipated forum on homelessness in El Cajon was held on October 22 at Grossmont College with city and county leaders. The panel, convened by Supervisor Joel Anderson, also included El Cajon Councilmembers Steve Goble and Phil Ortiz, City Manager Graham Mitchell and Police Chief Michael Moulton. All weighed in on the public’s concern about the growing issue throughout East County and especially in the city of El Cajon.
EL CAJON, CA
Voiceof San Diego

North County Election Roundup: Where the Races Stand Now

Stay informed on what’s happening in North County. Get the latest local news and updates from Voice of San Diego reporter Tigist Layne straight to your inbox. Thousands of ballots still need to be counted, but the results of last week’s election on North County are beginning to come into focus.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title

OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

294 people die in traffic accidents in San Diego County in 2021

SAN DIEGO — Nearly 300 people were killed in traffic collisions in San Diego County last year, including pedestrians and cyclists who were hit by cars. Families for Safe Streets San Diego and the San Diego Bicycle Coalition are teaming up to have their voices heard and visibly show the impact of the loss they've experienced by placing 294 empty pairs of shoes in the courtyard of the Civic Center Plaza in Downtown San Diego.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Reaction to City Council Vote of Ash Street Bond

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local San Diego City leaders, headed by Mayor Todd Gloria, are seeking $175 million to pay for the recent Ash Street and Civic Center Plaza buyouts. This could cost the city roughly $11.6 million per year for the next three decades. Mike Aguirre, former San...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Election update, surprise turnaround has Measure B narrowly leading

The latest election results include a turnaround for Measure B. The proposal to charge single-family homeowners in San Diego a fee for trash pickup is narrowly in the lead after trailing for most of the vote count. Then, it’s been five years since the #MeToo movement. But many female police officers still experience sexism on the job. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser looks at what departments are doing to fix this. And, in our weekend preview, art that explores street markets, contemporary dance, bilingual theater and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy