Wichita Eagle
US stocks waver, remain on track to end week with losses
Stocks wavered in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday and are heading for losses for the week after several days of bumpy trading. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 12:26 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index had traded as high as 0.8% earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42 points, or 0.1%, to 33,593 and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.
Wichita Eagle
Fired by Musk or Zuckerberg? The Old Economy welcomes you
As Meta Platforms Inc., Twitter Inc. and other leaders of the new economy embark on an unprecedented round of firings, the stalwarts of the old economy are waiting with open arms. Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said Friday it wants to hire about 800 technology workers to power its growth...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Jaw-Dropping Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These innovative growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak plunge of 38% in the Nasdaq Composite.
