Stocks wavered in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday and are heading for losses for the week after several days of bumpy trading. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 12:26 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index had traded as high as 0.8% earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42 points, or 0.1%, to 33,593 and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.

17 HOURS AGO