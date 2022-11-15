On the heels of the Gators' most complete game of the season with a 38-6 victory over South Carolina, Florida hits the road to take on another SEC East foe looking to continue improving. Florida (6-4, 3-4 SEC) travels to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-6, 1-5 SEC)...

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO