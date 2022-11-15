Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wichita Eagle
Final Vikings Injury Report: Christian Darrisaw Cleared, Za’Darius Smith Questionable
Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw has cleared the concussion protocol and will go into Sunday's game against the Cowboys without any injury designation, Kevin O'Connell announced on Friday. That's massive news for the Vikings. Darrisaw has been one of their very best players this season, grading as the No. 1...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys’ Jayron Kearse Preaches ‘Play Our Brand’ vs. Vikings; 2 D-Lineman OUT - Injury Practice Report
The Dallas Cowboys will have to pick themselves up after the gut-wrenching loss to the Green Bay Packers as they face another NFC North team in the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Cowboys' safety Jayron Kearse knows the challenges the 8-1 Vikings present after last season's matchup and stated that if...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings CB Andrew Booth Jr. to Make First Career Start vs. Cowboys
For the second consecutive week, a Vikings rookie cornerback will make their first NFL start against an explosive offense. Last week, it was fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans in Buffalo. He was replacing Cameron Dantzler, who injured his ankle midway through the previous game in Washington and wound up on IR. Evans forced a fumble in that Bills game, but suffered a concussion that forced to him to leave the game and will keep him out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Rookie David Ojabo Deems Himself Ready to Play
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh was still uncertain whether rookie linebacker David Ojabo will make his NFL debut in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers. Ojabo said he is fully recovered from an Achilles injury and ready to make an impact if he is activated. "If...
Wichita Eagle
Lamar Jackson Will Play vs. Panthers After Missed Practice
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice with an illness on Friday, but Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh expects him to play on Sunday. “He’ll be fine,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “He tried to get to practice but was just too sick.”. Jackson practiced on...
Wichita Eagle
‘It Won’t Happen Again!’ Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Makes Fiery Promise
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is seething over his team's fourth-quarter fadeout against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. After the Cowboys held a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, Dallas lost in overtime 31-28. And Parsons has made a promise. It won't happen again. "The Packers' [game] we...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Should Add to T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two of the NFL's best edge rushers, but it shouldn't stop them from considering another. With some serious potential in the upcoming NFL raft, and adding to their dominant duo is a great idea. It doesn't have to be a first-round pick, but the...
Wichita Eagle
DeMarvin Leal Learned Deeper Football From T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward While on IR
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal has spent the last four weeks on injured reserve while recovering from meniscus surgery he had last month. During that time, he's watched the defense try to overcome some of the NFL's best offenses and then got to watch the resurgence of the group once T.J. Watt stepped on the field. He watched three games without Watt, and one with him. And with both sides of the coin, he learned a different type of football.
Wichita Eagle
Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Ruled OUT vs. Commanders
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans standout rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. Texans coach Lovie Smith had previously characterized Stingley's status as a game-time decision. However, league sources emphasized that the Texans would exercise caution with the first-round draft pick from LSU to not further aggravate the injury.
Wichita Eagle
Henry First to 1,000 Yards in 2022
View the original article to see embedded media. Derrick Henry became the first NFL running back to reach 1,000 rushing yards this season. Playing in the first game of Week 11 – Thursday at Green Bay – the Tennessee Titans running back reached the milestone with a 6-yard run on his 25th carry of the contest. That happened with 9:13 to play in the fourth quarter,
Wichita Eagle
Fantasy Football Playoffs: Strength of Schedule
It’s important to always look ahead in fantasy football to know what’s coming down the pike. With Thanksgiving approaching, it’s high time to look ahead to the fantasy postseason. In most cases (which is how we’ll address it here), fantasy playoffs are Weeks 15-17. (If Week 18 is part of your playoff schedule, talk to your commissioner about changing that for the future.)
Wichita Eagle
‘This Sucks!’ - But ‘Bruiser’ Ezekiel Elliott Plans Injury Return in Cowboys at Vikings
FRISCO - Ezekiel Elliott is offering an update on what we might see on Sunday when his Dallas Cowboys play at the Minnesota Vikings in a high-profile NFC. And at the same time, he's offering a perspective on what it's been like to sit out back-to-back games for the first time in his career.
Wichita Eagle
Titans Fans Finally Get to See Treylon Burks Arkansas Knew All Along
It felt different. Perhaps it was the snow flurries. However, when Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill noticed the safety didn't provide help and he dropped a 44-yard bomb into the hands of a streaking Treylon Burks, it all looked strangely familiar. As for Burks, who has dealt with frustration after frustration...
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Browns GAMEDAY Preview: Home Game, No More
The Buffalo Bills were supposed to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday from Highmark Stadium. Due to an expected winter storm with up to five feet of snow in New York, the game will be played in Detroit at Ford Stadium. The Bills have dropped their second-straight game after a...
Wichita Eagle
Jackson-Davis Scores 30, Indiana Holds On For Rare Road Win at Xavier
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Trayce Jackson-Davis has played enough college basketball to know that there are some games where he simply has to take over. He did that on Friday night, scoring 30 points as the No. 12 Hoosiers won a huge road game at Xavier, winning 81-79 in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.
Wichita Eagle
Saints Announce 2 Practice Squad Moves
According to ESPN reporter Field Yates, the New Orleans Saints have signed CB Isaac Yiadom to their practice squad and released LB Kenny Young from the practice squad on Thursday. Young was just added to the practice squad last week prior to the team’s game at Pittsburgh. He was not...
Wichita Eagle
SEC Program Enters the Mix for Matayo Uiagalelei
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei has been going through the recruiting process for quite some time. You could argue it's his second time he's gone through it after taking visits alongside his older brother and current Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Matayo is entering the semifinals of...
Wichita Eagle
Josh McDaniels to Return to Denver For First Time as a Head Coach
Josh McDaniels' success as an offensive coordinator in New England can make it easy to forget that he had a quick head coaching stint prior to taking the reins for the Las Vegas Raiders. McDaniels spent nearly two seasons as head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010...
Wichita Eagle
Commanders Alcohol Violation Brings Discipline from Coach Ron Rivera
The Washington Commanders earned their win on Monday night over the Philadelphia Eagles, and they earned the right to a celebration. But the team and the NFL has rules about the use of alcoholic beverages in the locker room, practice, office facilities and while traveling on team buses or planes.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Preparing for Resurgent Bengals QB Joe Burrow
PITTSBURGH -- The last time the Pittsburgh Steelers saw Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, he spent most of the afternoon either picking himself off the turf or chasing after Steelers defenders who had just intercepted him. They forced Burrow to throw four interceptions and sacked him seven times in a 20-23 win in Week 1.
