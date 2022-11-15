Read full article on original website
Celtics targeting big upgrade at center?
It almost feels like the Boston Celtics have not had a dominant true seven-footer since Robert Parish. But that could all change in the coming weeks. On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” this week, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl as a possible Celtics trade target that industry people have been speculating about. Windhorst notes that the Spurs and the Celtics already linked up on last season’s Derrick White trade.
This Celtics-Spurs Trade Features Jakob Poeltl
Everyone needs insurance. Your home needs insurance. So does your car. For that matter, your entire life needs insurance! NBA teams need insurance, too. Unfortunately, some players are simply injury-prone. No matter how talented they may be, they can’t impact winning. Take Robert Williams III of the Boston Celtics....
Former Celtics Fan Favorite Isaiah Thomas Lands New Gig
Former Boston Celtics fan favorite Isaiah Thomas reportedly landed a new job Friday, but it doesn’t require him to lace up his sneakers for an NBA team. Thomas won’t be far removed from the court in his new position, though, as the two-time All-Star is starting up his broadcasting career by helping call games for Overtime Elite, per ESPN’s Marc Spears. Overtime Elite is a six-team basketball league that has players ranging from age 16 to 20 and the league signed a streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video earlier this month.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Returning Lakers, Sidelined Pistons In Latest Injury Report
Your Los Angeles Lakers will be missing their best player, LeBron James, in a game that they're actually favored to win!. The 3-10 Lakers will square off against the visiting Detroit Pistons tonight at Crypto.com Arena. Despite both teams' best efforts, someone does actually have to win this contest. Both...
Patriots Rumors: Running Back Out For Rest Of Season Due To Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — Toward the end of his Wednesday morning news conference, Bill Belichick was asked whether he expected injured running back Ty Montgomery to return this season. “Take it day by day,” the Patriots head coach said with a smile. New England apparently isn’t taking things “day...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Second Straight Dominant Anthony Davis Game Leads To Second Straight Lakers Win
Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis reminded everyone that his All-Star days may not be entirely behind him just yet, willing his way to a 128-121 Crypto.com Arena victory over the visiting Detroit Pistons tonight. As LeBron James continues to rehabilitate his left adductor strain, Darvin Ham went with...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: All Lakers Writers’ Roundtable On L.A.’s Season So Far
Your Los Angeles Lakers may be getting some extra depth tonight as they try to gradually claw their way out of the 3-10 hole they've dug for themselves early in the 2022-23 NBA season. Let's take a look at L.A.'s season to this point. All Lakers scribes Noah Camras, Ryan...
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Celtics didn't wait to fix what ailed them
That the Boston Celtics are off to a blistering start to the 2022-23 season shouldn’t be all that much of a surprise. This is, after all, a team that was in the NBA Finals five months ago. What’s more, the Celtics pledged to start fast after having to dig themselves out of an early season hole a year ago.
How Patriots Captain Responded To Jets’ Motivation For Revenge
FOXBORO, Mass. — Despite winning 13 straight games against the Jets, the Patriots matchups against New York continue to have a rivalry feel to them. Perhaps that’s due to the general beef between Boston and New York sports, but the Jets are always up to try to beat New England each season, and the Patriots are always prepared to face every opponent each week.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Reveals New Nickname For Connor Clifton
Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton already has a nickname in “Cliffy hockey” that suits him well. But first-year Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has been referring to the fifth-year pro, who is currently enjoying a breakout season, as something else recently. “Kenny Rogers, that’s my new nickname for him,”...
Wichita Eagle
Charlotte visits Tulsa following Griffin’s 20-point outing
Charlotte 49ers (3-0) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces the Charlotte 49ers after Sam Griffin scored 20 points in Tulsa's 85-66 win against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. Tulsa finished 11-20 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Hurricane averaged 67.4 points...
