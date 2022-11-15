ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Tower Hill upsets Saint Mark’s for 1st volleyball championship

By Jason Winchell
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 3 days ago

Tower Hill Hiller posing after winning the 2022 DIAA Volleyball State Championship, photo courtesy of Mike Lang

NEWARK — Chloe Sachs had dreamed about playing volleyball at the Bob Carpenter Center for the past 10 years. She was in the stands as a second-grader as Tower Hill, coached by her father, Mike, competed in the DIAA championship match as the 11 th seed against Padua, falling in straight sets.

On Nov. 14, the Hillers were back in the final, this time as the ninth seed, and the opponent was No. 3 Saint Mark’s. Chloe Sachs indeed was on the floor — all over it, in fact — helping give her dad and her school their first state championship with a stunning 3-0 sweep of the Spartans.

The sets were 25-20, 26-24, and 25-20.

“It was really special,” Mike Sachs said. “It’s her senior year. The last time we went to the finals, she was in second grade. As we got to the Bob, she thanked the team for helping her get back to what she had always dreamed of since she was in second grade.”

As Chloe Sachs and her teammates celebrated with the Tower Hill students who made the trip to Newark, she clutched the state championship trophy and appeared unlikely to let it go any time soon. This, she said, was what she had wanted since that night years ago.

“I was never really focused on clubs or playing in college. For me, it was finishing at the Bob with this trophy in my hands. So, it pretty much feels like everything I wanted for my senior year,” she said.

Sachs gave the crowd a peek at what was to come on the first point of the night, a kill that jump-started an impressive first set for Tower. She had the set to Reagan Squire on match point. In between, she and her teammates put the ball in the right spots all night and played stellar defense to pull off the upset.

They stunned the Spartans and the crowd by taking a 21-7 lead in the first set, but Mike Sachs warned his team not to expect things to remain that easy.

“I said, ‘Look, our plan is working, but there is no way it’s going to continue to work this well. Nancy’s a great coach. I know they’re going to make adjustments,’” he said. “They made adjustments and tightened the match up. It was nice to see, even when they tightened it up, that we were able to keep our composure.”

Saint Mark’s started the second on a 6-0 run, but the Hillers stormed back. They forged a 15-12 lead, with Molly Pietlock leading the way. Saint Mark’s tied it up on three straight Hillers unforced errors, after which the Spartans took nine one-point leads, just to see the Hillers tie the score. The last Spartans lead came at 24-23, but Sachs tied the score with a kill, and Meghan Mumford sealed the set with consecutive aces.

The Hillers broke open a tight third set with a 4-0 run that ended with a Lydia Spencer smash that made it 16-10. A kill by Julia Yurkovich pulled Saint Mark’s to within three for the last time at 17-14, but Pietlock and Riley Brinsfield helped Tower withstand a series of kills by Yurkovich.

With the Hillers on the cusp of winning the title, Malani Maycole gave the Spartans hope with three straight blocks that made it 24-20, but Sachs set Squire’s winning attack, and the Hillers could breathe easier.

“It feels surreal. I can’t believe it. I’m just so happy,” Squire said. “I was in shock. My whole body went numb. It was crazy.”

Mike Sachs said his team believed in themselves, and it showed as they knocked off top-seeded Smyrna and No. 5 Caravel before tackling Saint Mark’s. It was a sign of maturity, he related.

“They really played together as a team, and they really grew up this year. They were able to let any mistake go. Sometimes, we were rolling, but there were times we just had to gut it out, and they let the last point go and get on to the next point,” he said.

Wearing her gold medal around her neck, Pietlock praised her team for sticking to their game plan and not getting intimidated by the Spartans. She was already thinking ahead to the team’s next activity.

“I think dinner and some ice cream,” she said. “It’s going to be a good night.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Town Square LIVE News

Bridgewater Jewelry: 5 generations, 140 drama-studded years

    An unassuming corner shop in Historic New Castle will start celebrating its 140th anniversary — and its five generations of owners — on Small Business Saturday. The colorful history of Bridgewater Jewelers starts with an English immigrant who lost a leg in a wood-chopping accident as a child. It goes on to encompass a grandson who committed suicide ... Read More
NEW CASTLE, DE
Town Square LIVE News

The future is now at Saint Mark’s High School Esports Center

The term “student-athlete” takes on a new meaning at Saint Mark’s High School in Pike Creek, where gamers can exercise and flex perhaps the most important muscle of all: the brain. Senior Giovanni Antonelli is captain of Saint Mark’s Esports’ Mario Kart team, which plays out of the school’s brand new, state-of-the-art Esports Center. “It’s similar to most other sports ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released

A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Wilmington wins $90K arts grant to create music series

Wilmington has been awarded a $90,000 matching grant to present a free, multi-year outdoor music series.  The grant comes from the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a social impact group that supports nonprofits throughout the country focused on music, public spaces, and community building. The matching funds will be used to present a 10-week live music series in 2023, 2024 ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

‘Book of Mormon’ tickets on sale for March show

  Single tickets are now on sale for the March 10-12 run of “The Book of Mormon” at the Playhouse on Rodney Square. When the show does play Wilmington in the spring, it will be almost 12 years to the day since the irreverent tale of two missionaries serving in Africa became a Broadway sensation. The tickets, which range from ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Longwood Gardens to bring holiday cheer, botanical splendor

Visitors to Kennett Square’s Longwood Gardens this holiday season will be met with glimmering botanical ornaments, more than half a million dazzling lights artistically accenting the landscape, strolling carolers bringing holiday cheer, and crackling firepits adding warmth to cozy winter evenings. The holiday display will be around from Nov. 18 until Jan. 8. Tickets are available online. This year’s theme ... Read More
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware State Fair announces first summer concert performer

Esteemed rap artist Nelly will once again perform at the Delaware State Fair, event organizers announced Tuesday. “Diamond-selling, multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor, Nelly, has continually raised the bar for the entertainment industry since stepping on the scene in 2000 with his distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality,” the State Fair said in a news release. Nelly ... Read More
HARRINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Veterans Day: 6 ways to honor Delaware’s heroes

It’s been 104 years since the allied and central powers laid down their arms and declared an end to World War I in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Since then, Veteran’s Day has been recognized every Nov. 11 as a way to celebrate all who have served in the military, regardless of ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Wilmington City Councilwoman Linda Gray dead at 73

Wilmington City Councilwoman Linda Gray died suddenly Monday night after a brief fight with pneumonia. She was 73. Prior to joining City Council in 2019 to represent the 1st District, Gray served as a magistrate court judge and as president of the Brandywine Hills Community Association. Mayor Mike Purzycki announced Gray’s passing Tuesday morning. “Wilmington is again mourning the loss ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

I-95’s Restore the Corridor work largely finished

  The $200 million Restore the Corridor project to update five miles of Interstate 95 in Wilmington and south of the city is nearly finished. “Major construction is now complete in both directions,” said C.R. McLeod, director of community relations for the Delaware Department of Transportation. That means that multiple lanes are open all the way north and south, but those orange ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Kent and Sussex vote red; not enough to overcome deep-blue NCC

Democratic candidates for U.S. House, attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor swept Delaware’s general election — and they did it without the help of Kent and Sussex Counties. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Kathy Jennings, Colleen Davis and Lydia York lost in Kent and Sussex, but the Democratic vote north of the canal was too much for Republicans to overcome. U.S. ... Read More
KENT COUNTY, DE
Town Square LIVE News

UD REP stages ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’

Arsenic and Old Lace is a “bit of a love letter to the theater,” according to actor Mic Matarrese. “It does everything that’s nice and great about theater and is a good time.” The University of Delaware Resident Ensemble Players presents the 1941 comedy through Nov. 20. Matarrese said that his character, Mortimer Brewster, is the “engine” of the Joseph ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
Town Square LIVE News

National Sandwich Day: Where is Delaware’s best Reuben?

Ask your Facebook friends to recommend a cheesesteak vendor, and the same shops pop up repeatedly. But if you request their favorite Reuben, the suggestions wildly differ. These posts elicit passionate responses, with some maintaining that you must go to Philly for a decent Reuben. But since it’s National Sandwich Day, it’s an excellent time to review the local options. ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Cab Calloway teacher’s art exhibit ‘makes the invisible visible’

Maia Palmer, a visual arts teacher at Cab Calloway School of the Arts, wanted to bring awareness to how chronic migraines can affect people.  So, she combined her artistic talent with her passion for social awareness and created the “Making the Invisible, Visible” exhibit, which will be on display until Nov. 25 at the Mezzanine Gallery on the second floor ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

DSU announces largest enrollment in school history

After months of teasing a record enrollment, Delaware State University announced Friday exactly what it was. DSU has 6,200 students enrolled, a growth of 33% over the last five years – right through the COVID-19 pandemic, a school press release said Friday. In August, DSU welcomed more than 1,400 first-year students to campus, which is its largest freshman class ever. ... Read More
DOVER, DE
Town Square LIVE News

New after-school program to pair Wilm police, kids

A new initiative at Warner Elementary School in Wilmington is bringing law enforcement into schools to teach fifth-graders about how officers investigate crimes, conflict resolution and more.  For 10 weeks, students at Warner have an opportunity to enroll in the “Cops and Kids After School” after-school program, which started last week. So far, 30 fifth-graders have signed up. The meetings ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

‘Voice From Assisi’ concert benefits Ministry of Caring

The first friar signed by a major recording label is giving a concert to benefit Wilmington’s Ministry of Caring. Tenor Alessandro Brustenghi will perform 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Sacred Heart Oratory, 917 N. Madison St., Wilmington. Brustenghi signed his record deal in 2012, with his first CD called the “Voice From Assisi,” for his Italian hometown. His ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Learning Collaborative agreement to be signed Tuesday

After five years of planning and months of school board debates, stakeholders will gather Tuesday to sign the agreement creating the Wilmington Learning Collaborative. The Learning Collaborative is a voluntary network of schools in Wilmington across three school districts: Brandywine, Christina and Red Clay. Its goal is to create city-wide consistency and improve outcomes for students in Wilmington schools. RELATED: ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy