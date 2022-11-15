Read full article on original website
NEAR Protocol toils in bearish conditions, but here’s why traders needn’t worry
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The higher timeframe market structure was strongly bearish. The $2 level was both a technical and psychological resistance level. Bitcoin bulls have fought valiantly to hold on to the...
Bitcoin [BTC] short-traders ravage the market as whales intensify accumulation
In spite of persistent price decline, Bitcoin whales continue to accumulate. However, on-chain data suggested that most might be accumulating to short the king coin. Currently trading at a two-year low, Bitcoin [BTC] whales have ramped up the accumulation, on-chain data showed. According to CryptoQuant analyst Dan Lim, as BTC’s...
Avalanche’s growth in the GameFi space has this to say about AVAX’s future
Avalanche gameFi projects are still growing at a fast pace despite market disruptions. AVAX sees a return of bullish momentum albeit in low volumes. Avalanche has managed to keep itself in the news ever since it came into the blockchain fold. We have seen it evolve to support tokens and NFTs but it has not stopped there. The GameFi segment is one of the fastest growing segments in the blockchain space and Avalanche is among the networks looking to capitalize on that growth.
Ethereum: Before you make that bull call on ETH, read this
Top Ethereum whales were accumulating in a style that could lead the altcoin king to a price correction. Based on the price-DAA divergence, ETH was far from being undervalued. Hence, the assumption could be valid. The recent market turbulence ensured that crypto prices faced a downturn, from which Ethereum [ETH]...
Cardano sees strong support at $0.31 — will the bears break this level too
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Despite the bounce to $0.375, the structure remained bearish. $0.26 was the next significant support level to watch out for. Cardano was in the grip of a hefty bearish...
Why BTC’s move to wallets could have an unusual explanation this bear season
Bitcoin exchanges outflows witness a surge in the last few days. BTC whales didn’t show much of an interest in purchasing the king coin at discounted prices. If you were hoping for crypto winter to end soon, then the latest market crash may have just dampened your mood. Fortunately, the latest Bitcoin [BTC] observations could be the silver lining to a dark cloud that is currently hovering over the crypto market.
Does Tron’s latest plan safeguard the market or is TRX at the center of it all
Tron experienced a sharp crash in the last eight days, with the price dropping to a new 2022 low. Investor sentiment towards TRX seemed positive over the last few days. Tron’s native cryptocurrency TRX took a hit in the last few days, as did many top cryptocurrencies. Interestingly, the Tron DAO Reserve just announced a plan to purchase TRX worth roughly $10 million from the market.
Cardano's First Node Release After Vasil Gains Traction, Here's What to Know
AAVE investors looking for short-term profits must target these levels
Whales double down their stablecoin holding in favor of Aave in the last two days. AAVE broke previous support levels and showed strong bearish momentum in the last few days. However, a retest of the $56.6 support level suggested that the bulls may have secured a zone for a potential price recovery.
A-Z of inflows and outflows and what it means for crypto traders and investors
The aftermath of FTX’s collapse has mostly been about customers getting tier funds stuck on the exchange as well as heightened fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) in the broader crypto market. However, the latest CoinShaes report shed light on some interesting metrics indicating that traders and short-term investors have...
Bitcoin miner TeraWulf raises $17M in Q3, but here’s the catch
Riot Blockchain reported revenue of $46.3 million for Q3 2022. Australian crypto mining group Iris Energy has received a default notice from Bitmain Technologies. Bitcoin mining company TeraWulf raised $17 million in the third quarter of 2022. But its liquidity remained low at $4.5 million, at press time. TeraWulf released its financial results for Q3 (July- September 2022) yesterday (14 November) evening and revealed the details.
Elated CAKE investors must consider these metrics before indulging any further
Pancakeswap ranked 2nd in the list of top BNB projects with highest social engagement. Pancakeswap [CAKE] recently made it to the list of top BNB projects with the highest social engagement, only behind QUACK. This was a promising development as it reflected CAKE’s popularity in the crypto industry. A...
Litecoin miners may have reason to celebrate, but can LTC holders say the same
Litecoin’s hash rate improves, miner fees continue to grow. Even though Bitcoin miners continue to suffer from FUD, the same couldn’t be said for Litecoin [LTC] as it witnessed an improvement. According to a recent tweet made by Litecoin on 13 November, its hash rate was at 535.6 TH/s.
Uniswap: Here is how the leading DEX was impacted by the collapse of FTX
Following FTX’s collapse on 7 November, Uniswap saw an increase in user activity. Its daily new transacting wallets rallied to a 2022 high of 55,550 wallets. Uniswap V2 and V3 saw increased ETH transactions. Leading decentralized crypto trading protocol Uniswap [UNI], in a tweet on 14 November, confirmed that...
Ethereum sees some heavy accumulation but is it enough for a substantial move
Buying pressure is building up supported by ETH whales and retail accumulation. ETH sell pressure is gradually tapering out and may give way to a strong bullish bounce. ETH holders who bought the dip last week may have enjoyed some upside but it has been rather limited. This is because last week’s crash left investors more fearful and risk appetite was suppressed.
Uniswap web usage soars as crypto traders transition to self-custody
Demand for self-custody pushes triggers for more Uniswap utility. UNI’s long-term outlook has improved after last week’s events. Uniswap just announced that the number of users on its web app recently soared to a new 2022 high. This outcome is unsurprising considering that recent events revealed that many centralized exchanges may not have adequate reserves.
