Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
informnny.com
New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum sentencing
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A campaign launched across New York State Wednesday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced and an end to mandatory minimum sentencing. Upper Manhattan Assemblyman Al Taylor attended a rally outside of the Edgecombe Correctional Facility. “I think if you do the crime you should do the time, but let’s have some humanity in this process,” Taylor said.
informnny.com
Election certification avoiding chaos, except in Arizona
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Certification of this year’s midterm election results appears to be proceeding smoothly with little controversy across the country, with a small Arizona county being a rare exception, calming fears that local commissions consumed by talk of election conspiracies would create chaos by refusing to validate the will of the voters.
informnny.com
SNAP households will receive additional assistance in November
NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November and a supplemental allotment, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The supplemental emergency assistance will be provided to all households participating...
informnny.com
Energy Department awards $74M for battery recycling, reuse
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Energy Department on Wednesday awarded nearly $74 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law for 10 projects to advance recycling and reuse of batteries for electric vehicles and other purposes. The funding will go to academic and commercial applicants in seven states, including four in California....
informnny.com
DEC has written nearly 150 tickets this hunting season in New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ‘Operation Safe Harvest’ has been announced by NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos. To ensure hunters remain safe and continue to follow the state’s guidelines while hunting, Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) will be patrolling hunting fields and areas.
informnny.com
Hochul to declare state of emergency Thursday morning ahead of snow storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that a state of emergency will take effect at 10 a.m. Thursday and last throughout the incoming snow storm that could dump two feet of snow on the Buffalo area this weekend. Hochul also announced that several highways will be...
informnny.com
UPDATE: Route 812 in Town of Diana open to traffic following crash
DIANA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Route 812 between Route 3 and Pine Lane has been closed due to a crash in the Town of Diana. The road is closed both northbound and southbound as of 3:20 p.m. on Friday. The winter storm in Jefferson County has dropped heavy amounts of...
informnny.com
Where’s the bad weather this weekend?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Colder air moving over the warmer waters of the Great Lakes will ignite some heavy lake effect snow for parts of New York State this weekend. As is typically the case with lake-effect snow; it’s a very localized phenomenon. In other words, you can...
informnny.com
Heaviest lake snow well north & west of Syracuse today
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Lake effect continues into Friday off both Lake Ontario and Lake Erie impacting parts of Central New York. We expect the band of moderate to heavy snow to be up around the Watertown area Friday morning and likely produces snowfall rates between 2 and 4 inches per hour at times with even a bit of thundersnow on Friday!
informnny.com
How much snow can the North Country get?
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The first snowfall of the season is expected this week, set to come down early Wednesday in varying amounts depending on how far north you go. Those amounts include a forecast 2″-4″ in the Glens Falls region, and as much as 4″-6″ in the Lake George-North Creek area. Those amounts vary up and down looking further into the Adirondacks.
Comments / 0