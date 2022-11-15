ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

GV Wire

Fresno County Educator of the Year Award Winners Named

A Clovis Unified teacher who sets the bar high for her students and then helps them leap over it, a Sanger Unified administrator who sees inclusion as integral to students’ academic success, and a Clovis Unified school employee who is passionate about helping students are this year’s Fresno County Educators of the Year.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia school gives back to the community

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Today students at Sequoia High School in Visalia are giving back to those who are less fortunate by providing food for more than 500 families during the Thanksgiving holiday. Two massive lines of cars formed Wednesday at Sequoia High School’s fall food distribution as officers, students, and staff loaded cars with […]
VISALIA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Valley Children’s in Madera, California is Recognized Among the Best in the World for Lifesaving Treatment

November 18, 2022 - Madera, California – Valley Children’s extracorporeal life support (ECLS) program joins an elite group of only 16 ECLS centers worldwide recognized as a Designated Platinum Center of Excellence by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO). Valley Children’s ECLS program is the only one of its kind in the Central Valley for infants and children, providing lifesaving treatment for failing heart and/or lung function.
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Nursing program capacity doubled at Merced College

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amid the current nationwide nursing shortage, Merced College has announced that it is set to double its capacity for Nursing Program Students. Merced College already has a long-standing partnership with Mercy Medical Center in Merced and will now be resuming a previous partnership with Emanuel Medical Center. This will allow them […]
MERCED, CA
GV Wire

Who’s Got the Best Shot at Operating Fresno’s Tower Theatre?

With more than two years of controversy, protests, court cases, a bidding war with a local church, and concerns about its upkeep, Fresno’s historic downtown Tower Theatre is set to come under new management. After purchasing the venue for $6.5 million, the city sought proposals from groups interested in...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘A dire situation’: Visalia hospital boss’ open letter to Newsom

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The chief executive officer of Tulare County’s Kaweah Delta Health Care District says the COVID-19 pandemic, and its aftermath, have brought district hospitals to the brink of financial collapse. In an open letter to Governor Gavin Newson, Gary Herbst described the dire situation district hospitals like Kaweah Health are currently facing. […]
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Miss Clovis/Miss City of Fresno Competition Held at Clovis North High School

The 2023 Competition for Miss Clovis, Miss City of Fresno, and Miss Fresno County was held at the Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, located at 2770 E International Ave, in Fresno, California on Saturday November 12th. The competition lasted around three and a half hours, and invited contestants from all over...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Area College Trustee Remains in Tight Battle to Hold Seat After Latest Returns

Update: Incumbent Bobby Kahn’s lead widened to 273 votes after the Madera County Elections Office released its updated vote totals Wednesday afternoon. Kahn has 42.1% of the votes cast in Madera and Fresno counties, while the two challengers, Destiny Rodriguez and Alfredo Miranda, have 40.9% and 16.4% respectively. —————————...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Fresno County Reaps $975K in AT&T Lawsuit Settlement

Fresno County is receiving nearly $975,000 from AT&T after settling an environmental protection lawsuit. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced the settlement in a news release on Wednesday. The county joined with the city of Los Angeles and Santa Cruz, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Bernardino counties to...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

UNFILTERED – PG&E Power Problems

In this week’s episode of UNFILTERED, the panel examines the ongoing power struggle between Fresno leaders and PG&E, plus an analysis of the midterm election results. Tune in for “Unfiltered” every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. live on gvwire.com and Youtube. Download the Unfiltered Podcast here or...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Homeowner sends PSA due to recent crash near school in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. — “Please drive carefully.”. This was a public service announcement sent by a Hanford homeowner who recently recorded a crash through her surveillance camera near a school. Valeria Misenhimer says drivers need to remember to slow down around schools. Her home camera captured the crash that...
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

Quiet Vote Gives Fresno City Council Up to $13,000 More in Compensation

The Fresno City Council has approved perks worth more than $13,000 annually for its members. By a 4-1 vote, the council on Thursday consented to a Dyer administration proposal to participate in receiving money in the city’s deferred compensation plan. They also voted to increase reimbursements for expenses for the first time in 33 years.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

CLOSED: Why Fresno’s Sanctuary Youth Shelter shut down forever

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Sanctuary Youth Shelter in Fresno permanently closed this month following a decision by the Fresno EOC. The operators say the facility permanently shut its doors after 30 years of operation due to a lack of clients – but those against the decision say Fresno EOC did not do enough outreach.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

All Signs Point to New Westlands Board Dumping GM Birmingham

The math was not in Tom Birmingham’s favor. It was clear weeks before the Nov. 8 election that the board of the massive Westlands Water District in western Fresno County would be changing. And that change would likely result in the controversial general manager’s ouster. There were four...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

