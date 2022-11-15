Read full article on original website
Drastic shortage solution? Nursing education at Visalia hospital
The national nursing shortage is especially sharp here in the Central Valley, but a Visalia hospital is hoping its new idea is part of the solution.
GV Wire
Fresno County Educator of the Year Award Winners Named
A Clovis Unified teacher who sets the bar high for her students and then helps them leap over it, a Sanger Unified administrator who sees inclusion as integral to students’ academic success, and a Clovis Unified school employee who is passionate about helping students are this year’s Fresno County Educators of the Year.
Visalia school gives back to the community
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Today students at Sequoia High School in Visalia are giving back to those who are less fortunate by providing food for more than 500 families during the Thanksgiving holiday. Two massive lines of cars formed Wednesday at Sequoia High School’s fall food distribution as officers, students, and staff loaded cars with […]
Avenal High School hosts career day with dozens of local professionals
Dozens of professionals visited Avenal High School Wednesday morning to talk to students about their line of work.
goldrushcam.com
Valley Children’s in Madera, California is Recognized Among the Best in the World for Lifesaving Treatment
November 18, 2022 - Madera, California – Valley Children’s extracorporeal life support (ECLS) program joins an elite group of only 16 ECLS centers worldwide recognized as a Designated Platinum Center of Excellence by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO). Valley Children’s ECLS program is the only one of its kind in the Central Valley for infants and children, providing lifesaving treatment for failing heart and/or lung function.
GV Wire
Latest Count Shows Challenger on Brink of Unseating Local College Trustee
A community college district trustee saw his race tighten after election officials in Fresno and Madera counties reported the latest updated totals on Friday, while a Fresno school board trustee gained a bit of breathing room in her race. As of Friday’s vote update, State Center Community College District incumbent...
Nursing program capacity doubled at Merced College
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amid the current nationwide nursing shortage, Merced College has announced that it is set to double its capacity for Nursing Program Students. Merced College already has a long-standing partnership with Mercy Medical Center in Merced and will now be resuming a previous partnership with Emanuel Medical Center. This will allow them […]
GV Wire
Who’s Got the Best Shot at Operating Fresno’s Tower Theatre?
With more than two years of controversy, protests, court cases, a bidding war with a local church, and concerns about its upkeep, Fresno’s historic downtown Tower Theatre is set to come under new management. After purchasing the venue for $6.5 million, the city sought proposals from groups interested in...
‘A dire situation’: Visalia hospital boss’ open letter to Newsom
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The chief executive officer of Tulare County’s Kaweah Delta Health Care District says the COVID-19 pandemic, and its aftermath, have brought district hospitals to the brink of financial collapse. In an open letter to Governor Gavin Newson, Gary Herbst described the dire situation district hospitals like Kaweah Health are currently facing. […]
clovisroundup.com
Miss Clovis/Miss City of Fresno Competition Held at Clovis North High School
The 2023 Competition for Miss Clovis, Miss City of Fresno, and Miss Fresno County was held at the Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, located at 2770 E International Ave, in Fresno, California on Saturday November 12th. The competition lasted around three and a half hours, and invited contestants from all over...
GV Wire
Area College Trustee Remains in Tight Battle to Hold Seat After Latest Returns
Update: Incumbent Bobby Kahn’s lead widened to 273 votes after the Madera County Elections Office released its updated vote totals Wednesday afternoon. Kahn has 42.1% of the votes cast in Madera and Fresno counties, while the two challengers, Destiny Rodriguez and Alfredo Miranda, have 40.9% and 16.4% respectively. —————————...
California faces $25B budget deficit, Fresno homeless funding could be suspended indefinitely
A grim outlook on the state of California's next spending plan.
GV Wire
Fresno County Reaps $975K in AT&T Lawsuit Settlement
Fresno County is receiving nearly $975,000 from AT&T after settling an environmental protection lawsuit. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced the settlement in a news release on Wednesday. The county joined with the city of Los Angeles and Santa Cruz, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Bernardino counties to...
GV Wire
UNFILTERED – PG&E Power Problems
In this week’s episode of UNFILTERED, the panel examines the ongoing power struggle between Fresno leaders and PG&E, plus an analysis of the midterm election results. Tune in for “Unfiltered” every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. live on gvwire.com and Youtube. Download the Unfiltered Podcast here or...
KMPH.com
Homeowner sends PSA due to recent crash near school in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. — “Please drive carefully.”. This was a public service announcement sent by a Hanford homeowner who recently recorded a crash through her surveillance camera near a school. Valeria Misenhimer says drivers need to remember to slow down around schools. Her home camera captured the crash that...
GV Wire
Quiet Vote Gives Fresno City Council Up to $13,000 More in Compensation
The Fresno City Council has approved perks worth more than $13,000 annually for its members. By a 4-1 vote, the council on Thursday consented to a Dyer administration proposal to participate in receiving money in the city’s deferred compensation plan. They also voted to increase reimbursements for expenses for the first time in 33 years.
GV Wire
Patterson Reveal Could Spell Epic Conservative Battle for Fresno Supervisor Seat
Confirming the swirling political rumors, Assemblyman Jim Patterson announced he is running for Fresno County Supervisor in 2024. “I’m often asked. All right, Jim, what’s going to happen when you come back home? I’m going to just be as frank as I can. I am coming home,” Patterson, R-Fresno said on KMJ radio as a fill-in host Wednesday.
yourcentralvalley.com
CLOSED: Why Fresno’s Sanctuary Youth Shelter shut down forever
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Sanctuary Youth Shelter in Fresno permanently closed this month following a decision by the Fresno EOC. The operators say the facility permanently shut its doors after 30 years of operation due to a lack of clients – but those against the decision say Fresno EOC did not do enough outreach.
Dine and Dish: The Meat Up in Northwest Fresno
Sometimes it's okay to have beef with someone - as long as it's cooked right.
GV Wire
All Signs Point to New Westlands Board Dumping GM Birmingham
The math was not in Tom Birmingham’s favor. It was clear weeks before the Nov. 8 election that the board of the massive Westlands Water District in western Fresno County would be changing. And that change would likely result in the controversial general manager’s ouster. There were four...
