Confirming the swirling political rumors, Assemblyman Jim Patterson announced he is running for Fresno County Supervisor in 2024. “I’m often asked. All right, Jim, what’s going to happen when you come back home? I’m going to just be as frank as I can. I am coming home,” Patterson, R-Fresno said on KMJ radio as a fill-in host Wednesday.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO