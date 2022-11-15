Read full article on original website
Holdens Creek Farms, LLC
3d ago
nascar would be great if they would give up there token and let the racer's race instead of trying to get there token out front
Reply
3
Related
Bubba Wallace Is Set Up For a Big Jump in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023
Bubba Wallace is poised for a breakout season in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. The post Bubba Wallace Is Set Up For a Big Jump in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Veteran Really Wants To Be Most 'Popular' Driver
Chase Elliott has won the National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver Award four years in a row. This year, Ryan Blaney is hoping to change that. On Wednesday, the Team Penske driver took to Twitter with a hilarious campaign-ad style video stating his case for the 2022 award. The...
Fast Friends: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Got Jeff Gordon out of a Speeding Ticket
From Richard Petty to Joey Logano, NASCAR drivers are pretty much fueled by one thing: the desire to go really, really fast. Now, once they get off the track, that need for speed doesn't just go away. The only issue is that now they're forced to abide by the rules of the road, which makes it a lot harder to push 100 MPH and not get noticed for it. This makes NASCAR drivers, past and present, especially susceptible to speeding tickets.
msn.com
Top NASCAR team announces driver change
In a move that was long rumored but not confirmed and announced until now, Stewart-Haas Racing revealed that Ryan Preece will pilot the #41 Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series starting in 2023, replacing Cole Custer. Custer will head back to the Xfinity Series where he will race full-time there for Stewart-Haas.
NASCAR makes announcement regarding new series
NASCAR made a huge announcement on Wednesday, revealing that they are launching a new international series in Brazil. With the “NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race,” Brazil will become the sanctioning body’s fourth international division and first in South America, joining Canada, Mexico, and Europe. From NASCAR’s official announcement: “Brazil is a vibrant country, rich in motorsports culture and Read more... The post NASCAR makes announcement regarding new series appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NASCAR: Hailie Deegan’s possible options shrinking for 2023
Hailie Deegan will have a ride for the 2023 NASCAR season as Ford looks for a seat. However, let's dive into the remaining Ford-backed options.
Man wins $231,001 lottery jackpot using Dale Earnhardt-inspired strategy
A North Carolina man credited his Dale Earnhardt-inspired strategy with earning him a $231,001 lottery jackpot.
Brian France discusses the arrest that changed his life
France had plans to step away from the NASCAR CEO role. Brian France became the CEO of NASCAR in 2003. He led the sport, bringing a number of game-changing systems such as stage racing and the playoffs. His 15th year as CEO, ended in flames. France drove through a stop...
Road & Track
The Crash That Changed Everything for Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch knew it was going to hurt. He was careening toward a concrete wall at Daytona International Speedway at 176 mph, with only a few seconds and a strip of grass between himself and a head-on hit. Busch’s car, unable to fully buffer him from such an unnatural impact, would compress. His body would slam forward into his seat belts.
5 Drivers Who Laid a Big, Ugly Egg in 2022 — And How They Missed the Mark
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series campaign was memorable, but some drivers will remember this year for all the wrong reasons. The post 5 Drivers Who Laid a Big, Ugly Egg in 2022 — And How They Missed the Mark appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Ryan Preece replaces Cole Custer in No. 41 Cup car
Driver Ryan Preece has been promoted to Cup by Stewart-Haas Racing. He will replace Cole Custer in the team’s No. 41 car. Custer, who has raced in Cup for three seasons, will stay with the team but will drop down to the Xfinity Series and be a teammate to Riley Herbst.
NASCAR's 24 Hours of Le Mans race car revealed testing with big changes
NASCAR has revealed the latest iteration of the modified Cup Series car that will race in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of the experimental Garage 56 program.
JR Motorsports provides big update on NASCAR Cup Series
JR Motorsports provides a significant update on racing in the NASCAR Cup Series as early as 2024 with charter prices skyrocketing.
NASCAR Could Seek Close To $1B Annually For Next Rights Deal
NASCAR will be seeking a 10% to 15% increase in rights fees for its next long-term media deal, sources tell Front Office Sports. The stock car racing giant is set to kick off negotiations with incumbent TV partners Fox Sports and NBC Sports in early 2023. Fox and NBC pay...
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
realitytitbit.com
Daddy Dave gets 'beautiful' new racing car for No Prep Kings season 6
Street Outlaws driver Daddy Dave isn’t waiting at the start line as he debuts his new racing car for No Prep Kings. Season 6 won’t see him in his usual “Goliath” Chevy II vehicle but instead a brand new Audi S5. The car has already been...
Yardbarker
NFL analyst blasts Bills over new stadium amid upcoming snowstorm
The NFL is monitoring a severe snowstorm expected to affect the Buffalo area this weekend with Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills potentially being impacted. With the game potentially being moved, NFL analyst Warren Sharp made an interesting point as it pertains to the Bills' plan to...
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway: Agreement reached with Mayor, Bristol
NASCAR is one step closer to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway first opened in 1904. The half-mile oval was near demolition but it’s been saved following a long list of dedicated members from the motorsports community. It’s now reached legendary status among grassroots racing fans. And, it could...
NASCAR Heading to South America
With Formula 1 growing stronger in America, NASCAR is making moves abroad. The racing series is starting a division in Brazil through an agreement with the GT Sprint Race series. The 10-year-old, 18-race series will be rebranded as the NASCAR Brazil Sprint Race. The series, which will launch next year,...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
653K+
Followers
83K+
Post
378M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 7