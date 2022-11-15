As a senior at Rocky Mountain High School, Charly Frank designed graphics and helped plan the 2022 Climate Leadership Summit at Colorado State University. “I think over the course of planning and actually attending the event it had an extreme impact on my overall understanding of sustainability as a concept and how I could be a better environmental activist,” Frank said. “I learned so much about sustainability and when I went to some of the breakout sessions it was definitely eye opening.”

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO