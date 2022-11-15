ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Colorado State University

‘Eye-opening’ Climate Leadership Summit helping bring area high school students to CSU

As a senior at Rocky Mountain High School, Charly Frank designed graphics and helped plan the 2022 Climate Leadership Summit at Colorado State University. “I think over the course of planning and actually attending the event it had an extreme impact on my overall understanding of sustainability as a concept and how I could be a better environmental activist,” Frank said. “I learned so much about sustainability and when I went to some of the breakout sessions it was definitely eye opening.”
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado State University

CSU’s partnerships with local school districts reach into classrooms, athletics and beyond

Colorado State University had 439 teacher candidates in Northern Colorado schools from both undergraduate and graduate programs during the 2021-22 academic year, showing the connections between CSU and local school districts. Beyond CSU’s Center for Educator Preparation in the School of Education, which provides teacher and principal licensure, there are...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado State University

CSU Air Force ROTC detachment wins major regional honor

As Colorado State University heads to Colorado Springs to take on the Air Force Academy in the annual rivalry football game, CSU’s Air Force ROTC cadets will have something to celebrate. For the second year in a row, CSU’s AFROTC detachment has been recognized as the best large detachment in the region by the U.S. Air Force.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado State University

Fighting on with all its might, CSU anthem turns 90

The CSU Fight Song turns 90 years old this Saturday, Nov. 19!. While the lyrics have changed slightly over time – mainly the modification of “stalwart Aggies” to “stalwart Ram Team” as the university’s mascot and name changed in 1950s – the beloved rallying tune has been sung thousands of times across nine decades.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado State University

GradShow 2022 celebrates presenters with over $20K in awards

Colorado State University graduate students presented their research, entrepreneurship and creative arts while competing for over $20,000 in scholarships during the 2022 GradShow on Nov. 16. Participants represented 53 departments and interdisciplinary programs across all eight colleges. Most participating graduate students presented posters. Visual and performing arts students shared their...
