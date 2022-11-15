Read full article on original website
One person hospitalized and several detained after shooting at South Park Mall, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Shoppers fled the South Park Mall Friday after a shooting at the food court. Medics took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. San Antonio Police Sgt. Washington Moscoso says authorities detained four or five young people for questioning, including the suspected shooter.
17-year-old boy facing murder charges in ambush-style shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A teenage boy has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that took place back in May. Victor Rivas, 17, has been formally indicted this week in the killing of Ethan Soto. On May 16, officers responded to a shooting off the 2100 block...
foxsanantonio.com
Man indicted after fatally stabbing former News4 employee
SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of stabbing one of our former colleagues to death, has now been indicted for his murder. 40-year-old Chris Olivarez, who worked with us here at News 4 and Fox San Antonio from 2012 to 2016 was killed at his home back in September of last year.
KSAT 12
Woman grazed in the head after person opens fire at North Side home with infant inside
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was injured Thursday night after someone fired into a North Side home containing an infant and two other adults, according to San Antonio police. Police said the woman was grazed in the head by a bullet just before 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of Vista Arroyo.
KSAT 12
1 killed in crash that led to temporary lane closures on IH-35 on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – 10 p.m. Update:. The Bexar County Medical Examiner has confirmed that one person was killed in a major crash on IH-35 on the city’s Southwest Side Friday. Further details about the victim and what led to the crash are unknown at this time. KSAT is still waiting for more information from SAPD.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in robbery on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying a man wanted in a robbery on the city’s Southwest Side. According to police, a man entered a store on Nov. 10 at 5402 W Military Drive with a small black handgun, threatened the clerk, and demanded cash, lottery tickets, and vape pens.
14-year-old boy shot in thigh in drive-by shooting on east side, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A teenager was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting at an east-side apartment complex early Thursday morning. It happened around 1:05 a.m. on the 4000 block of E Southcross in Pecan Valley. When officers arrived, they found the 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for gunman in fatal shooting of 18-year-old on Northwest Side
San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who fatally shot an 18-year-old two years ago on the Northwest Side. Jaylan Alexander Richardson was killed at 4 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2020, near Interstate 10 and UTSA Boulevard. Police said the gunman, or gunmen, were in a...
San Antonio man sentenced to 60 years in prison for deadly drunk driving crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A San Antonio man was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison for a drunk driving crash that left one person dead, according to the Midland County District Attorney’s Office. Armando Gonzales, Jr., 28, was charged with felony murder. The evidence presented in the...
Person killed in rollover crash near downtown, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was killed in a rollover crash near downtown early Thursday morning. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office reported that a car had flipped over the concrete barrier at I-35-South at the Frio exit on the large circular turnaround. just before 3 a.m. According to BCSO,...
Five minors recovering from crash in stolen car, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Five minors are recovering from crashing into Apache Creek near downtown late Tuesday night. It started with San Antonio Police discovering a stolen car on the road just before midnight. They say an officer ran the plate and began following the car but he didn't speed...
KSAT 12
Six arrested after deputies rescue 11 migrants being held at West Side home, Sheriff Salazar says
Six men were arrested on a slew of charges after deputies found 11 migrants being held at a residence on the West Side earlier this month, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies were called on Nov. 4 to a residence in the 3000 block of Perez Street after...
Woman in custody after gasoline-soaked rags found at scene of east-side fire, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Officials are searching for a possible arsonist after an east-side home went up in flames overnight. It happened on South Gevers Street at Aransas Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say a woman was taken into custody and some gasoline-soaked rags were found. at the home,...
KTSA
5 juveniles in stolen car injured in rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Five juveniles in a stolen car are recovering after they wrecked while trying to elude police. Officers spotted the vehicle on I-35 near Laredo Street at around 11:30 P.M. Tuesday and began following it. They suspected it had been stolen so they ran a...
foxsanantonio.com
Man faces life sentence after fatally shooting man in road rage incident, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man faces a life sentence after he was accused of fatally shooting a man during a road rage incident. Described as a case of road rage, police say 34-year-old Jeremiah Nevarez shot and killed 29-year-old Andrew Rangel, during rush hour traffic along I-35 back in May.
Mother's car stolen just days after moving to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — On Monday morning, Michelle Salinas ran outside her apartment with her two boys. It was their first day of school in San Antonio, after the family returned to a city Salinas previously called home. "We had some tacos in the morning," she said, "and I am...
KSAT 12
KSAT 12
SAPD chief: Councilman ‘was not given any special treatment’ in hit-and-run case
SAN ANTONIO – Despite being found lying on the ground just yards away from a Jeep that a witness had followed from a hit-and-run crash, Clayton Perry ended the night of Nov. 6 at his home, instead of the back of a police car. Questions about why Perry wasn’t...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for driver who fatally struck man on East Side road
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a driver who hit a man on an East Side road last month and fled the scene. Guillermo Martinez Jr. was struck by a gray four-door sedan on the morning of Oct. 13 at South WW White and Lord roads, police say.
