Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
Law enforcement searching near Gaston and Sharpes Hill for escaped convict
Gaston / Sharpes Hill, SC 11/18/2022 (Paul Kirby) – According to the U.S. Marshal Service, officers are searching the Gaston / Sharpes Hill areas of Lexington County for an escaped convict. They’ve said that the convict escaped from a detention facility in another county. Lexington County Sheriff’s deputies...
Lexington Police Department looking for assistance in identifying liquor thieves
Lexington, SC 11/17/2022 (Paul Kirby) - The Lexington Police Department is turning to the public in hopes that someone will be able to identify three alleged shoplifters. The suspects stole several liquor bottles from Knock Knock Spirits on October 31, 2022. Once they grabbed the goods, they fled the scene in a dark colored Chevrolet.
Coroner Fisher identifies the victim of the Old Cherokee Road crash as a Pelion area teen
Lexington, SC 11/18/2022 (Paul Kirby) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has now positively identified the individual who died in a single-vehicle accident on Old Cherokee Road Thursday night as a 19-year-old Pelion area teen. Fisher said that the collision occurred shortly after 9:30 pm on November 17, 2022. According...
One dead in single-vehicle collision on Old Cherokee Road near Wise Ferry Thursday night
Lexington, SC 11/18/2022 (Paul Kirby) – One person has died in a single-vehicle collision on Old Cherokee Road near its intersection with Wise Ferry Road Thursday night. According to Corporal Tyler Tidwell of the SC Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at approximately 9:42 p.m., on November 17, 2022. Tidwell...
Sheriff’s Department arrest 22-year-old Bluffton man for stealing a man’s car at gunpoint
Lexington, SC 11/17/2022 (Paul Kirby) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a Bluffton, SC man on warrants that accuses him of robbing a man of his vehicle after holding him at gunpoint in his garage. According to the department, Ronnison Milvalkeny Williams, age 22, is now charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Coroner identifies man who died of self-inflicted gunshot wound after the Westgate standoff Tuesday
West Columbia, SC 11/18/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has released the identity of the man that shot himself after an hours long standoff with police on Westgate Drive during an incident with the City of West Columbia earlier this week. According to Coroner Fisher, John...
This week’s Cayce Police Department wanted Wednesday features Strong Armed Robbery suspect
Cayce, SC 11/16/2022 (Paul Kirby) – This week, the Cayce Police Department is featuring a Strong-Armed Robbery suspect in their Wanted Wednesday campaign. The idea behind Wanted Wednesday is to get the community involved in tracking down people they have arrest warrants for, but the police have been unable to find and serve.
