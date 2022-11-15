ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Sheriff’s Department arrest 22-year-old Bluffton man for stealing a man’s car at gunpoint

Lexington, SC 11/17/2022 (Paul Kirby) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a Bluffton, SC man on warrants that accuses him of robbing a man of his vehicle after holding him at gunpoint in his garage. According to the department, Ronnison Milvalkeny Williams, age 22, is now charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
