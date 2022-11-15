ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WAVY News 10

LIVE UPDATES: Alabama abandons attempt to execute Kenneth Smith

ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama has abandoned its effort to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, at least for the immediate future. CBS 42 will provide live updates below from Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, where the state’s death row and execution chamber are located. More recent updates will appear toward the top of the page. 12:00 […]
WAVY News 10

Virginia Lottery Board approves Portsmouth casino’s license

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Lottery Board approved the casino facility operator’s license for the Rivers Casino Portsmouth’s facility in a 7-0 vote Tuesday. It followed a review process of its application materials and an extensive background investigation. “The gaming landscape in Virginia continues to evolve...
WAVY News 10

ERC announces new toll rates for 2023

According to a press release from the Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo, LLC (ERC), the changes are in line with the Comprehensive Agreement between ERC and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).
WAVY News 10

Friday Night Flights Week 11 Full Show

Friday Night Flights continues with the 11th week of the season. This week includes Churchland vs. Warwick, Frank W. Cox vs. Kempsville, Kecoughtan vs. Nansemond River and more.

