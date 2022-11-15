Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) declined to concede governor race to Democrat Katie Hobbs Thursday, raising concerns about the election process.
LIVE UPDATES: Alabama abandons attempt to execute Kenneth Smith
ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama has abandoned its effort to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, at least for the immediate future. CBS 42 will provide live updates below from Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, where the state’s death row and execution chamber are located. More recent updates will appear toward the top of the page. 12:00 […]
Who will run to replace North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper? Here are 6 possibilities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – So now that the November 2022 election is all but official, we know that Republicans have taken a firm grasp on determining public policy in North Carolina at least for the foreseeable future. There is only one last hurdle in that control: governor. The GOP on Election Day took majority control […]
Virginia education board punts new history standards after harsh criticism
After hours of public comment and discussion over proposed changes to history learning standards Thursday, the Virginia Board of Education decided not to move forward with a draft that drew heavy criticism.
Virginia Department of Education unveils proposed changes to history standards
Gov. Youngkin's administration proposed changes to overhaul Virginia's history and social science learning standards that supporters praised but critics called "politically motivated meddling with academic curriculum."
WATCH: Catalytic converter thieves pull up in Lamborghini in California
Video released by the Torrance Police Department in California shows four suspected thieves exiting a Lamborghini and stealing the catalytic converter off a parked van.
Gov. Youngkin announces new “Make Virginia Home” Plan
According to a press release, the plan will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable and accessible housing across the Commonwealth.
Florida man arrested following high-speed vehicle pursuit in Accomack County
According to officials, deputies from the Northampton County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle around 4 p.m. that was traveling northbound on Lankford Highway in the area of Latimer Siding Road.
November SNAP benefits have been loaded onto EBT cards in Virginia
SNAP benefits were loaded onto EBT cards across Virginia on November 16. Here's how to check how much you should have gotten.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Lottery Board approves Portsmouth casino’s license
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Lottery Board approved the casino facility operator’s license for the Rivers Casino Portsmouth’s facility in a 7-0 vote Tuesday. It followed a review process of its application materials and an extensive background investigation. “The gaming landscape in Virginia continues to evolve...
ERC announces new toll rates for 2023
According to a press release from the Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo, LLC (ERC), the changes are in line with the Comprehensive Agreement between ERC and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).
Friday Night Flights Week 11 Full Show
Friday Night Flights continues with the 11th week of the season. This week includes Churchland vs. Warwick, Frank W. Cox vs. Kempsville, Kecoughtan vs. Nansemond River and more.
Comments / 0