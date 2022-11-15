ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State Liquor Division appoints deputy director of administrative services

By News Team
 3 days ago
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Liquor Division (ISLD) Director Jeff Anderson appointed Catie Wiseman today as Deputy Director for Administrative Services.

This executive position is a newly created role. Wiseman will now oversee the three departments: Information Technology, Finance, and Communications and Customer Service.

Wiseman has been with the ISLD since April of 2012. She brought with her more than 20 years of communications, customer service and training experience in the private and nonprofit sectors. She previously held positions including president of Junior Achievement of Idaho; recruiter for Micron Technology; and various customer service roles for two minor league hockey teams, including the Idaho Steelheads.

“The ISLD is a great place to work, and I am humbled to accept this newly created position,” Wiseman said. “Our people and our customers are our greatest assets and I look forward to spending time on developing their talents, skillsets, and relationships for themselves and for the overall benefit of the Gem State.”

Wiseman grew up in Colorado but has called Boise home for the past 22-years. She loves spending time her husband, Dave, and her daughter, Lexi, traveling, volunteering, and enjoying local events including, of course, the Idaho Steelheads hockey games.

IDAHO STATE
