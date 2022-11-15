Read full article on original website
MyStateline.com
Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor’s race she lost
PHOENIX (AP) — Refusing to concede, Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, said Thursday she is assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters having trouble casting ballots on Election Day as she considers her next move. Lake, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, traveled to the...
MyStateline.com
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The...
MyStateline.com
Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
MyStateline.com
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 4 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
MyStateline.com
Illinois veterans get help navigating end of life care
Veterans and their families got some help Wednesday on how to better navigate the end of life. Illinois veterans get help navigating end of life …. Veterans and their families got some help Wednesday on how to better navigate the end of life. Rockford’s 2023 budget to add $150K to...
MyStateline.com
Illinois firefighters say drivers still don't move over, despite Scott's Law
Boone County Fire Chief Brian Kunce has been a firefighter for over 40 years. Even now, he says, many drivers don't move over when they see or hear fire trucks coming. Illinois firefighters say drivers still don’t move …. Boone County Fire Chief Brian Kunce has been a firefighter...
MyStateline.com
Three to five feet of snow is possible this weekend
Yes, that is true. And it is not a joke. There are certain areas that will have the potential of seeing three to five feet of snow from now until Saturday. But that’s if you live in Upstate New York. Specially areas that are in and around Buffalo, NY and Watertown, NY.
MyStateline.com
Icy roads possible Friday morning
A strong cold front came through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Thursday, producing scattered snow showers during the late morning and afternoon. Some of those snow showers were quite heavy, reducing visibility and causing near white-out conditions. Temperatures in the low 30s, right around freezing, allowed the snow to accumulate...
MyStateline.com
More opportunities for snow the next few days
Much of the areas is now falling between 2-3” of snow cover. Some has melted away with the warming temperatures through the day, but many areas were only in the lower to mid 30s. Southern Wisconsin, Stephenson, much of Winnebago, Boone, western McHenry County, Eastern Carroll County, and much of Ogle Counties are within that 2-3” range. The rest of the Stateline is between 1-2” of snowfall.
