Much of the areas is now falling between 2-3” of snow cover. Some has melted away with the warming temperatures through the day, but many areas were only in the lower to mid 30s. Southern Wisconsin, Stephenson, much of Winnebago, Boone, western McHenry County, Eastern Carroll County, and much of Ogle Counties are within that 2-3” range. The rest of the Stateline is between 1-2” of snowfall.

BOONE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO