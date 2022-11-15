ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJTV 12

20 most reliable small and compact SUVs

To help buyers narrow down what seems like endless options in the SUV marketplace, iSeeCars has compiled a list of the most reliable small SUVs. These SUVs are proven to be among the longest-lasting cars on the road, as determined by an analysis of 1.8 million vehicles to see which are most likely to exceed 200,000 miles.
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Most Reliable SUVs for 2023

Consumer Reports' most reliable SUVs for 2023 are the 2023 Lexus GX, the 2023 Lincoln Corsair, and the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek. The post Consumer Reports Most Reliable SUVs for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports: 4 ‘Newer’ Midsize SUV Models

Here's a Consumer Reports overview concerning four fairly new midsize SUV models to hit the landscape of the American automotive market. The post Consumer Reports: 4 ‘Newer’ Midsize SUV Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
qcnews.com

Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius due for Nov. 16 reveal

A new generation of the Toyota Prius is at last ready for a debut this Wednesday, Nov. 16. The 2023 Toyota Prius will mark the first full redesign for this efficiency icon since the arrival of the very energy-efficient Tesla Model 3. The last time the Prius was fully redesigned was for the 2016 model year. Then a much-improved plug-in Prius Prime rolled in for 2017, followed by all-wheel-drive Prius AWD-e versions for 2019.
Axios

Toyota Prius withers on the vine as EV strategy questions linger

Toyota is debuting updated versions of the Toyota Prius hybrid car at the L.A. Auto Show amid growing speculation that the automaker — long vaunted for its sustainable vehicles — is falling behind on EVs. Why it matters: Toyota is the world's largest automaker and one of the...

