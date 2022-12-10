The Most Memorable and Unique Gifts for Women to Leave a Lasting Impression

While there are certain gifts that remain safe bets year after year, they can get old after a while. Don't get Us wrong — we appreciate any and every present we encounter, but after receiving countless candle and perfume sets, we're always down to try out something unique and different!

That being said, we also don't want to gift boring items either! If you're looking to snag the perfect present for someone on your holiday shopping list, we have plenty of epic options ready for you to buy below! Each gift is truly special, and we've covered a wide range of price points so you can find the ideal option that works with your budget. Read on for more!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!