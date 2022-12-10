ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

The Most Memorable and Unique Gifts for Women to Leave a Lasting Impression

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

While there are certain gifts that remain safe bets year after year, they can get old after a while. Don't get Us wrong — we appreciate any and every present we encounter, but after receiving countless candle and perfume sets, we're always down to try out something unique and different!

14 Unique Advent Calendars to Gift Your Friends and Family

Read article

That being said, we also don't want to gift boring items either! If you're looking to snag the perfect present for someone on your holiday shopping list, we have plenty of epic options ready for you to buy below! Each gift is truly special, and we've covered a wide range of price points so you can find the ideal option that works with your budget. Read on for more!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

20 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts for Anyone on Your List — Up to 74% Off

T-minus (slightly less than) two weeks until Christmas — and Hanukkah is less than a week away. If you’re scrambling like Us to score some last-minute gifts, then you’ve come to the right place. There’s still enough time to complete your holiday shopping before you have to blame the delayed delivery on Santa. We found […]
Us Weekly

15 Best Gifts Under $15 That Ship in Time for the Holidays

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We never understood how Santa could deliver presents to everyone in just one night until we got an Amazon Prime subscription. And now, just like magic, our deliveries always come to our door in record time! With the […]
Us Weekly

Holiday Gift Idea! This 3-Piece Set May Make Hair 7x More Moisturized After 1 Use

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Need a last-minute holiday gift? We’ve got you. Amazon has plenty of options with super fast shipping on Prime — and that includes salon-quality luxury beauty brands. Your faves (or your giftee’s faves) are waiting! If we’re recommending […]
Us Weekly

Scaly Skin? Add This Ultra-Hydrating Honey Moisturizer to Your Routine

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Oh, honey! You know how when you have a dry, sore throat, you drink tea with honey in it specifically to soothe and coat your throat with moisture? There’s a similar solution when it comes to dry, scaly […]
Us Weekly

All Is Calm, All Is Bright With This Anti-Dark Circle Eye Cream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. This is a stressful time of year. Yes, it’s joyous, it’s magical, it’s heartwarming and fun — but it’s still very stressful. So much to do! So many people to see! So many last-minute, end-of-year things to take […]
Us Weekly

Wayfair’s 12 Days of Markdowns: Today’s Best Deals Up to 83% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Looking for a big, mind-blowing gift for the holidays this year, or perhaps a game-changing home find to start your new year off right? Welcome to Wayfair's 12 Days of Markdowns, featuring 24-hour mega-deals! For today, December 13, […]
Us Weekly

Emily Ratajkowski’s All-Time Best Fashion Moments Through the Years: From Edgy Street Style to Red Carpet Glam

There's something about Emily Ratajkowski! When it comes to fashion, the supermodel just gets it. Whether she's walking the streets of New York, strutting down a runway or red carpet, she always delivers an unforgettable fashion moment. When asked to describe her personal style, the England native told Vogue France in 2019 that her aesthetic […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

262K+
Followers
25K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy