78% of Michigan counties at low COVID level, 1 remains at high risk level
For the second week in a row, Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is the lone Michigan county at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Nov. 17. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one...
fox2detroit.com
2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
Barry Cadden among 2 to stand trial in Michigan for deadly fungal meningitis outbreak
(CBS DETROIT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that two men who have been charged for a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people, 11 in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County.This comes after the state Supreme Court returned its cases to Livingston County Circuit Court. Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin , 54, each face 11 counts of second-degree murder. Judge Michael P. Hatty denied motions from the two men seeking a Bill of Particulars to be produced by the People. A Bill of Particulars is a detailed, formal, written statement of charges or claims by a...
wemu.org
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist says federal infrastructure funds "lay the foundation" for Michigan opportunity
Michigan officials are using this week’s one-year anniversary of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to highlight its impact on the state. Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist says billions of dollars from the act have already gone toward road and bridge repairs, water infrastructure, and public transportation. He says...
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Michigan's UIA selects Deloitte to replace unemployment insurance system
Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency has selected Deloitte to replace its decade-old unemployment benefits system, which, over the last decade, has falsely accused thousands of Michigan residents of unemployment fraud and contributed to delays in getting benefits to claimants during the pandemic. The new system, which will be called uFACTS, is expected to be fully operational in 2025 and cost an estimated $78 million over 10 years. ...
How did new redistricting laws affect Michigan’s midterm election?
Michigan’s new redistricting maps had their first chance to show the impact on state elections with November’s general election. Some of the election successes of redistricting are more apparent, with political pundits stating the new redistricting process fulfilled its goal of becoming publicly transparent and aligning with the will of Michigan voters.
Dollar General Opening New Store in Michigan
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Manisteenews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
State worker used job to help defraud unemployment insurance of more than $1 million: feds
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A former Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency worker used her job to help bilk he government of more than $1 million through fraudulent claims, federal prosecutors said. Adelita Castillo Juarez, age 55, of Kent City, was indicted Thursday, Nov. 17 along with three others in the scheme.
michiganradio.org
Uncertainty for Michigan rivers, residents as Consumers reconsiders its 13 dams
Just west of this tiny town near Oscoda sits one of six hydroelectric dams that tamed the Au Sable River a century ago to supply power to a growing population. At the time, before policy had caught up to the environmental consequences of dams, the impoundments seemed like miracle assets, delivering emissions-free power as reliably as a river flows. The ponds they created became destinations for boating, swimming and fishing, fueling tourism in a part of the state with limited jobs.
Report: Debt collection cases are overwhelming Michigan district courts
Debt collection cases are flooding Michigan's district courts, and residents living in majority Black communities are more than twice as likely to have debt in collections compared with those living in predominantly white neighborhoods. Nearly 2 million debt collection cases were filed in district courts between January 2010 and September...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Four bills could help the housing crisis in northern Michigan
Northern Michigan housing advocates say four bills in Lansing are a huge win for the region. The bills are aimed at dealing with the statewide housing crisis. One of the measures expands the Neighborhood Enterprise Zone program to all Michigan cities, villages and townships. The program provides tax breaks for...
fox2detroit.com
State of Michigan offering extra $95 for food assistance for those receiving help this Thanksgiving
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Inflation is driving up the cost of our Thanksgiving meal plans but the state of Michigan is offering some help to families that already receive food assistance. We’re a week away from Thanksgiving, have you done your grocery shopping yet?. "It's ridiculous in there you...
wdet.org
Michigan State Police agree to independent investigation of racial profiling
Last month, the Michigan State Police hired an auditing firm to conduct a “Traffic Enforcement Policy and Program Analysis” as part of a settlement with the ACLU of Michigan. According to the ACLU, MSP data showed that between 2017 and 2019, African Americans were stopped disproportionately by state troopers. The ACLU pushed for the external review as part of a lawsuit where their clients said they faced a 90-minute search of their car without probable cause.
These Sally Beauty Stores Will Be Closing In Michigan
Sally Beauty has announced that it will be closing 350 stores, and some of those closures will be locations right here in Michigan. According to a press release from Sally Beauty, part of their 2023 strategy is accelerating what they call their 'store optimization plan'. That plan is expected to close about 8% of Sally Beauty's approximately 4500 locations, most of them in the United States:
Powerball results for 11/16/22; jackpot worth $76 million
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot is approaching $100 million as there was no winner of the $76 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Nov. 16. That means the drawing on Saturday, Nov. 19 will be worth $93 million with a cash option of $46.7 million.
The Oldest Town In Michigan Is One Of The Oldest In America
Michigan may not have become a state until over 60 years after the American Revolution in 1776, but that doesn't mean the Great Lakes State doesn't have a long history, including one of the oldest towns in the country. When did Michigan become a state?. Michigan became a state on...
‘Sovereign citizen’ wrote fake checks to Michigan Treasury
LANSING, MI – A man who attempted to pay the Michigan Department of Treasury with three fraudulent checks, each written for $1 million, pleaded guilty to three felony counts, authorities announced. Damon Montgomery, 54, of Macomb County and a self-proclaimed “sovereign citizen,” recently pleaded guilty to three counts of...
fox2detroit.com
Self-proclaimed sovereign citizen pleads guilty to writing fake checks to pay Michigan taxes
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A self-proclaimed sovereign citizen pleaded guilty to sending the Michigan Department of Treasury fake checks to pay his taxes. Attorney General Dana Nessel said Wednesday that Damon Montgomery, 54, of Macomb County, sent three checks in January 2021 that had TCF Bank routing numbers and were made payable to the State of Michigan for $1,000,000.
chelseaupdate.com
State of Michigan Reminds Veterans about Benefits
The State of Michigan wants to remind veterans of the special benefits they may be entitled to receive through the Michigan Department of Treasury. Current and former military members may be eligible to receive:. Military Pay Tax Exemption. Military pay is exempt from Michigan tax, including military retirement benefits and...
