Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor aims to accelerate development of downtown public restrooms

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have described downtown as the city’s living room. If that’s true, then downtown alleys are the city’s bathrooms, some complain. Noting a lack of public restrooms downtown means people sometimes pee in downtown alleys, two outgoing City Council members — Ali Ramlawi and Jeff Hayner — sponsored a resolution last week to encourage development of more public restrooms in the downtown area.
Should Ann Arbor offer bounty for reporting drivers blocking bike lanes?

ANN ARBOR, MI — The ongoing issue of cars and trucks parking in and blocking downtown Ann Arbor bikeways has led local cycling advocates to propose a new idea. It’s become such a problem that several residents have suggested Ann Arbor should institute a “bike lane bounty” similar to what was recently proposed in New York City to go after scofflaws and reward citizens who report them.
Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation, says departure is bittersweet

Bill Wild, Westland's longest serving mayor, plans to resign at the end of the year. "Being the mayor has probably been the proudest thing in my life other than having my children and being married," Wild said. "There's no really good time to leave, but I feel comfortable that we have good leadership coming up and the city is in a good spot. I'm proud of the work I've done here."
Wayne County Chief Financial Officer Hughey Newsome Resigns

Newsome joined Wayne County in 2020 and has been a force in improving Wayne County’s financial outlook which includes increased ratings across the world’s top-three credit-rating agencies. With sound financial planning, fiscal management and operational restructuring, the County’s economic footing has grown under Newsome’s leadership. “Hughey...
Ann Arbor’s nearly $3M big dig to fight flooding nears completion

ANN ARBOR, MI — A nearly $3 million undertaking to create a three-acre hole in the ground at Churchill Downs Park in southwest Ann Arbor is nearing completion. The landscape has been radically transformed and an open, meandering creek now flows through the bottom of a new basin designed to hold 3.3 million gallons of water in the event of a major storm — a fix for the flood-prone neighborhood that was built decades ago without adequate stormwater controls.
Barry Cadden among 2 to stand trial in Michigan for deadly fungal meningitis outbreak

(CBS DETROIT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that two men who have been charged for a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people, 11 in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County.This comes after the state Supreme Court returned its cases to Livingston County Circuit Court. Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin , 54, each face 11 counts of second-degree murder.  Judge Michael P. Hatty denied motions from the two men seeking a Bill of Particulars to be produced by the People. A Bill of Particulars is a detailed, formal, written statement of charges or claims by a...
2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
Starbucks workers at 3 Ann Arbor-area locations join nationwide strike

ANN ARBOR, MI – Workers from three Ann Arbor-area Starbucks locations participated in a nationwide strike Thursday, Nov. 17. Three Ann Arbor-area locations -- 300 S. Main St. downtown, 4585 Washtenaw Ave. in Pittsfield Township and 120 S. Zeeb Rd. in Scio Township -- joined over 100 stores in demanding that Starbucks fully staff all of its union stores and meet other requests, according to organizers.
