Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this month
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ann Arbor aims to accelerate development of downtown public restrooms
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have described downtown as the city’s living room. If that’s true, then downtown alleys are the city’s bathrooms, some complain. Noting a lack of public restrooms downtown means people sometimes pee in downtown alleys, two outgoing City Council members — Ali Ramlawi and Jeff Hayner — sponsored a resolution last week to encourage development of more public restrooms in the downtown area.
Should Ann Arbor offer bounty for reporting drivers blocking bike lanes?
ANN ARBOR, MI — The ongoing issue of cars and trucks parking in and blocking downtown Ann Arbor bikeways has led local cycling advocates to propose a new idea. It’s become such a problem that several residents have suggested Ann Arbor should institute a “bike lane bounty” similar to what was recently proposed in New York City to go after scofflaws and reward citizens who report them.
Ann Arbor transit system nets $2.1M for Washtenaw Avenue express bus
ANN ARBOR, MI — Plans for a new express bus service between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti just got a big boost. The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, also known as TheRide, announced Thursday, Nov. 17, it was selected to receive $2.1 million in federal funding via the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments.
HometownLife.com
Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation, says departure is bittersweet
Bill Wild, Westland's longest serving mayor, plans to resign at the end of the year. "Being the mayor has probably been the proudest thing in my life other than having my children and being married," Wild said. "There's no really good time to leave, but I feel comfortable that we have good leadership coming up and the city is in a good spot. I'm proud of the work I've done here."
‘We want to save lives’: $30M Ypsilanti-area recreation center finds potential home
WASHTEANW COUNTY, MI – After more than decade of false starts and breakdowns, plans to construct a new $30-million recreation center benefiting the Ypsilanti-area are gaining momentum. The project has found a potential home at a site now occupied by a long-vacant Ypsilanti Community Schools building. And, after a...
Judge unconvinced Ann Arbor broke law by blacking out information in report
ANN ARBOR, MI — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit that claimed Ann Arbor violated the Freedom of Information Act by refusing to disclose unredacted copies of records related to the departure of former City Administrator Tom Crawford. In an eight-page order Wednesday, Nov. 16, Washtenaw County Circuit Court...
Officials set to preview 3-year, $146-million expansion of U.S. 23 Flex Route to I-96
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - Michigan’s first Flex Route, a system of electronically controlled shoulder lanes meant to ease congestion and boost safety on U.S. 23 north of Ann Arbor, is about to get longer. The Michigan Department of Transportation has cued up three years of construction on the major...
‘It’s a shockingly polarizing issue.’ Ann Arbor weighs dog park options
ANN ARBOR, MI — Does Ann Arbor’s west side need a dog park or at least dedicated off-leash hours somewhere?. That question has come up in recent months and city park officials have pondered it, recognizing there are three fenced dog parks in the city right now, but none on the west side.
Washtenaw County to use $4M in COVID relief to fix jail roof, replace phones
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With $71.4 million from the federal government meant to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and help communities bounce back, Washtenaw County has directed huge sums outward. With money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), county leaders have filled holes in rural broadband internet...
votebeat.org
After Michigan students clog campus polling places, university and election officials look for a better way
The onslaught of first-time student voters who overwhelmed polling places at Michigan’s two largest universities on Election Day has officials looking for ways to avoid such severe backups in future elections. An unprecedented hundreds of students at the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus and at Michigan State University...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Freshwater jellyfish in our lakes; pizza vending machine closes
I spent the summer exploring Washtenaw County lakes with a new kayak. It was great fun, but what I didn’t know is that there are jellyfish floating just beneath the surface of some of the inland lakes. I had only heard about jellyfish in the ocean. I’ve always been...
michiganchronicle.com
Wayne County Chief Financial Officer Hughey Newsome Resigns
Newsome joined Wayne County in 2020 and has been a force in improving Wayne County’s financial outlook which includes increased ratings across the world’s top-three credit-rating agencies. With sound financial planning, fiscal management and operational restructuring, the County’s economic footing has grown under Newsome’s leadership. “Hughey...
Ann Arbor’s nearly $3M big dig to fight flooding nears completion
ANN ARBOR, MI — A nearly $3 million undertaking to create a three-acre hole in the ground at Churchill Downs Park in southwest Ann Arbor is nearing completion. The landscape has been radically transformed and an open, meandering creek now flows through the bottom of a new basin designed to hold 3.3 million gallons of water in the event of a major storm — a fix for the flood-prone neighborhood that was built decades ago without adequate stormwater controls.
Divided Washtenaw County board members vote to give themselves $9K raises
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Washtenaw County’s top elected leaders — all Democrats — are accustomed to voting in lockstep, even on issues that sometimes spark debate. But when it came to their own pay, the usual unanimity was nowhere to be found. A divided 5-4 vote...
Utility work for church expansion closing northside Ann Arbor road until December
ANN ARBOR, MI - A road running by subdivisions and a city park on Ann Arbor’s north side is closing until early December for utility installation as part of a church expansion project. Dhu Varren Road is scheduled to close to all traffic near Carrot Way, close to Olson...
3 failed tax proposals hinder Augusta Township officials’ plans for police, pathways
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Officials in a predominately rural eastern Washtenaw County township went one for six in convincing voters to support tax proposals they put forth on two separate election ballots this year. Voters in Augusta Township said yes to a millage renewal funding fire protection in the August...
2-story penthouse overlooking historic Ann Arbor neighborhoods listed at nearly $1.3M
ANN ARBOR – A unique two-story penthouse condo in a repurposed auto factory offers panoramic views from a perfect location in Ann Arbor. Unit 514 at Liberty Lofts is perched at the highest corner of the former Eaton building and incorporates features original to the building into its interior design.
Barry Cadden among 2 to stand trial in Michigan for deadly fungal meningitis outbreak
(CBS DETROIT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that two men who have been charged for a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people, 11 in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County.This comes after the state Supreme Court returned its cases to Livingston County Circuit Court. Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin , 54, each face 11 counts of second-degree murder. Judge Michael P. Hatty denied motions from the two men seeking a Bill of Particulars to be produced by the People. A Bill of Particulars is a detailed, formal, written statement of charges or claims by a...
fox2detroit.com
2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
Starbucks workers at 3 Ann Arbor-area locations join nationwide strike
ANN ARBOR, MI – Workers from three Ann Arbor-area Starbucks locations participated in a nationwide strike Thursday, Nov. 17. Three Ann Arbor-area locations -- 300 S. Main St. downtown, 4585 Washtenaw Ave. in Pittsfield Township and 120 S. Zeeb Rd. in Scio Township -- joined over 100 stores in demanding that Starbucks fully staff all of its union stores and meet other requests, according to organizers.
