12 pounds of suspected fentanyl seized in Linn County I-5 traffic stop
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon State Police says a car stopped for failure to stay in its lane of travel on I-5 near Albany was found to have 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills in the trunk. During the traffic stop on November 16 at 10:30 p.m., the...
Boy Scout trailer stolen and filled with $800,000 of illegal marijuana
WEST LINN, Ore. — West Linn police recovered a trailer stolen from a troop of Boy Scouts - and found quite a surprise in it. The two-wheel enclosed trailer was originally stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on August 14, 2022. At the time, the trailer contained about $3,000 worth of the Scouts' camping and backpacking gear that the Scouts had purchased with money raised over several years.
Roseburg man arrested for pointing gun at site manager at business after argument
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A man was arrested for pointing a firearm at the manager of a business in Roseburg after a short standoff, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. On Wednesday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m., a 911 caller at a business in the 3000 block of Old Highway 99 South said a man had pointed a firearm at the site manager after a disagreement about non-payment for service and then left in a vehicle.
DUII arrest after vehicle crash and fire on Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — Wednesday night a Nissan Pathfinder crashed into an asphalt machine and burst into flames. On November 16, Eugene Police officers were called at 9:36 p.m., to respond to a single-vehicle crash at Coburg Road and East 6th Avenue. Officials say the vehicle involved was on fire.
Street Crimes Unit seeks public's assistance locating wanted man with nationwide warrant
Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted suspect with a nationwide warrant. The crimes unit is asking the public to help identify the whereabouts of Joe Anthony Harker (38), of Eugene. According to officials, Harker was a suspect in multiple large scale...
South Eugene gun store sees spike in business ahead of Measure 114 going into effect
EUGENE, Ore. — A gun store in South Eugene is seeing more and more business after the passing of Oregon Measure 114 in the midterm election. The measure requires a permit to purchase a firearm, which will be issued by the Department of State Police. The measure will also ban magazines with the capacity for more than ten rounds.
Roseburg city offices to close for Thanksgiving
ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a press release, the City of Roseburg announced that its buildings will be closed Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Roseburg City Hall, the Roseburg Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other City buildings will be closed to the...
Lincoln Co. Sheriff will enforce new Oregon gun control measure 'regardless of my opinion'
PORTLAND, Ore. — As voters narrowly pass Ballot Measure 114, which looks to implement several changes to the state's firearm laws, Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers says his office plans on enforcing the law. "Yes, we do plan on enforcing the law if it is ruled constitutional by any...
Lane Transit District announce no Thanksgiving Day bus service
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Transit District announced in a press release that there will be no bus service on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. LTD administrative offices and their customer service center will also be closed in observance of the holiday. For the Friday following Thanksgiving, LTD's...
Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive returns, starts November 29th
KVAL News wants your help to Take a Bite Out of Hunger this fall. Our station plans to hold food drives this fall at Bi-Mart stores in Eugene, Corvallis, Roseburg, and Coos Bay on 'Lucky Number Tuesdays'. The food drives begin November 29 in Eugene and Corvallis. Then we head...
Whiteaker Thanksgiving community dinner canceled again this year
EUGENE, Ore. — The generous Thanksgiving dinners offered to anyone and everyone in the community will be canceled once again at the Whiteaker Head Start location. The Whiteaker Thanksgiving community dinner was canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic. Our newsroom reached out to them to see why the event was canceled this year.
Springfield History Museum collecting stories from Asian community
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The ILLUMINATION Project is an annual celebration at the Springfield History Museum, which emphasizes on cultural awareness. The museum is inviting anyone who identifies as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander who lives in Springfield to share their stories. So far, stories have been shared through interviews, photographs and personal objects.
Veteran Ducks want revenge against Utah this year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team is using the loss to Washington this past weekend as ‘fuel to the fire’ going into this weekend against Utah. But some returning Ducks have been adding fuel to this fire for almost a year now. Last season, the Utes...
Eugene meat market expected to get over 800 turkeys one week before Thanksgiving
EUGENE, Ore. — Thanksgiving is just one week away, and Long's Meat Market in Eugene says they're ready with over 800 turkeys set to be delivered to their store Thursday. "Oh gosh, we have 800 plus turkey order for retail sale. Most of them have already been reserved, because we started taking orders back in September for our birds. Because of fresh products that come in," said Trent Ingles, manager at Long's Meat Market.
Oregon volleyball wins tenth straight match, defeats UCLA
The Oregon volleyball team rallied from a 2-1 deficit against UCLA to win a five-set battle 3-2 Friday night at Matthew Knight Arena. Brooke Nuneviller led the Ducks with 19 kills, while freshman Mimi Colyer had 17 kills. #12 Oregon has now won ten in a row, they’ll look to...
Nix status still uncertain days before Utah game
EUGENE, Ore. — At the front of Duck fans' minds this week has been whether Bo Nix will take the field against Utah this weekend. Unfortunately, we still do not have an answer for that and likely won't have an answer till game day. But we do know that...
Oregon men's basketball faces tough task Sunday vs. #3 Houston
Oregon men's basketball has a huge test this weekend when #3 Houston comes to Matthew Knight Arena Sunday night, Head coach Dana Altman says the Cougars are maybe the best team the Ducks will face all season. Oregon beat Houston in Eugene back in 2019, but the Cougars won by...
Oregon State men's basketball beats Bushnell 83-66
The Pac-12’s reigning freshman of the week Jordan Pope and the Oregon State Beavers took on Eugene’s very own Bushnell on Tuesday. Despite the major step up in competition, the Beacons held their own, only trailing 41-34 after the first half. Their center Spencer Hoffman even scored a game-high 27 points.
Beavs on the road: Oregon State wants defense to play like they're at home
Oregon State is heading back on the road this weekend to face Arizona State in Tempe. The Beaver’s defense has been their strongest unit all season, but they've been especially good against the run over the last weeks. Now heading to ASU to face one of the top running...
Oregon men's basketball bounce back against Montana State
EUGENE, Ore. — After dropping out of the rankings this week following a disappointing loss to UC Irvine, Oregon men's basketball team got back into the win column with an 81-51 victory over Montana State. The Ducks enjoyed a more efficient shooting night against the Bobcats than they did...
