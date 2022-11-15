EUGENE, Ore. — Thanksgiving is just one week away, and Long's Meat Market in Eugene says they're ready with over 800 turkeys set to be delivered to their store Thursday. "Oh gosh, we have 800 plus turkey order for retail sale. Most of them have already been reserved, because we started taking orders back in September for our birds. Because of fresh products that come in," said Trent Ingles, manager at Long's Meat Market.

