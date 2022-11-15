Read full article on original website
Ukraine news latest: Russia accuses Zelensky’s forces of executing 10 prisoners of war
Russia has accused Ukrainian forces of executing at least 10 Russian prisoners of war after a video circulating on social media purported to show their deaths.The Russian defence ministry cited the video which showed at least 10 unidentified bodies, some lying facedown, to accuse Ukraine of committing a war crime.“This brutal murder of Russian servicemen is neither the first, nor the only war crime,” the defence ministry said.There was no immediate response from Kyiv, which has previously vowed to investigate any alleged abuses by its forces.Meanwhile, the Ukrainian capital Kyiv could face a “complete shutdown” as almost half of...
WATCH LIVE: State Department holds briefing after possible Ukraine missile lands in NATO territory
State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel will hold a press briefing Wednesday afternoon, a day after possible Ukrainian missiles landed in Poland, killing two people. The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above. On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says...
Poland, NATO say missile strike that killed 2 wasn’t a Russian attack
PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defenses in neighboring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.
U.S. sanctions firms accused of transferring Iranian drones to Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. said Tuesday it is imposing new sanctions on firms and entities accused of being involved in the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia for use in Vladimir Putin’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The move comes after Iranian officials earlier this month acknowledged that...
North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential to reach anywhere in the United States. KCNA said Kim observed the launch with...
North Korea fires missile after threatening ‘fiercer’ military response
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Thursday, hours after the North threatened to launch “fiercer” military responses to the U.S. bolstering its security commitment to its allies South Korea and Japan. The missile fired from the North’s...
Trump attacks ‘super radical left special counsel’ now handling criminal investigations
Donald Trump attacked the appointment of “super radical left special counsel” Jack Smith as the former president insisted he was “one of the most honest and innocent people in the history of our country.”Mr Trump made his inflammatory comments just hours after the Justice Department handed control over the multiple investigations into the one-term president to the former war crimes prosecutor.The former president told an audience at his Mar-a-Lago home on Friday night that he was being subjected to “witch hunts that started a long time ago.”“I thought the investigation into the document hoax was dying, dead or over....
Dutch court convicts 3 for 2014 downing of flight MH17 over Ukraine
SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court on Thursday convicted two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian separatist in absentia of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine and sentenced them to life imprisonment. One Russian was acquitted because of a lack of evidence.
WATCH: Secretary Austin, General Milley echo Polish assessment of missile strike
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has echoed NATO member Poland by saying that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defenses in neighboring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.
North Korea test-fires ballistic missile with range to strike entire U.S.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning...
What they are saying at the COP27 climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Negotiators made their final push for a deal at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt on Saturday, trying to bridge divisions over funding relief for climate change disasters and commitments for long-term action.
Israel swears in new right-wing parliament
JERUSALEM (AP) — After nearly four years of political deadlock and five elections, Israel on Tuesday swore in the most right-wing parliament in its history. Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is working to cobble together a far-right and religious governing coalition in the 120-seat parliament, or Knesset. Jewish left-leaning parties — long the champions of negotiations with the Palestinians — suffered major losses in the Nov. 1 election.
Judge orders Biden administration to halt Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, saying it violates federal rule-making procedures.
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said parties must now "rise to the occasion" in a news conference Saturday morning
Judge reluctantly delays end of asylum restrictions to late December
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday granted the Biden administration a five-week delay to end far-reaching asylum restrictions, writing in upper-case letters that he was doing so “WITH GREAT RELUCTANCE.”. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan acknowledged in his brief order that attorneys for asylum-seeking families...
Pro-Trump Oath Keepers sought ‘violent overthrow’ of government on Jan. 6, prosecutors tell court
WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates discussed using violence to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and when rioters started storming the Capitol they saw an opportunity to do it, a federal prosecutor told jurors on Friday as the seditious conspiracy case wound toward a close.
WATCH: DHS, FBI heads testify before Senate on China surveillance inside the U.S.
During a Senate hearing on threats to the U.S. homeland, FBI Director Christopher Wray was quizzed about Chinese efforts to use their own police to surveil dissidents inside the United States. Watch the hearing in the player above. “It’s been reported that the Chinese Communist Party is operating police stations...
Bolsonaro supporters protest against Brazil’s presidential election results
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Tens of thousands of Brazilians wearing yellow and green, the colors of the national flag, gathered Tuesday across the country to protest against President Jair Bolsonaro’s defeat in last month’s election and asking for the armed forces to intervene. In Rio de...
Cop27 live: ‘deeply worrying’ climate talks may be close to breaking down, campaigners warn
After two weeks of negotiations, talks have been extended with countries unable to reach agreement on Friday
More aid reaches Ethiopia’s Tigray region following truce
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — More aid arrived in Ethiopia’s Tigray Wednesday following the signing of a truce earlier this month calling for unhindered humanitarian access to the war-torn northern region. The U.N.’s World Food Program reported that its trucks had entered northwestern Tigray via the city of...
