The Independent

Ukraine news latest: Russia accuses Zelensky’s forces of executing 10 prisoners of war

Russia has accused Ukrainian forces of executing at least 10 Russian prisoners of war after a video circulating on social media purported to show their deaths.The Russian defence ministry cited the video which showed at least 10 unidentified bodies, some lying facedown, to accuse Ukraine of committing a war crime.“This brutal murder of Russian servicemen is neither the first, nor the only war crime,” the defence ministry said.There was no immediate response from Kyiv, which has previously vowed to investigate any alleged abuses by its forces.Meanwhile, the Ukrainian capital Kyiv could face a “complete shutdown” as almost half of...
PBS NewsHour

Poland, NATO say missile strike that killed 2 wasn’t a Russian attack

PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defenses in neighboring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.
The Associated Press

North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential to reach anywhere in the United States. KCNA said Kim observed the launch with...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Trump attacks ‘super radical left special counsel’ now handling criminal investigations

Donald Trump attacked the appointment of “super radical left special counsel” Jack Smith as the former president insisted he was “one of the most honest and innocent people in the history of our country.”Mr Trump made his inflammatory comments just hours after the Justice Department handed control over the multiple investigations into the one-term president to the former war crimes prosecutor.The former president told an audience at his Mar-a-Lago home on Friday night that he was being subjected to “witch hunts that started a long time ago.”“I thought the investigation into the document hoax was dying, dead or over....
PBS NewsHour

Dutch court convicts 3 for 2014 downing of flight MH17 over Ukraine

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court on Thursday convicted two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian separatist in absentia of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine and sentenced them to life imprisonment. One Russian was acquitted because of a lack of evidence.
PBS NewsHour

North Korea test-fires ballistic missile with range to strike entire U.S.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning...
Reuters

What they are saying at the COP27 climate summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Negotiators made their final push for a deal at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt on Saturday, trying to bridge divisions over funding relief for climate change disasters and commitments for long-term action.
PBS NewsHour

Israel swears in new right-wing parliament

JERUSALEM (AP) — After nearly four years of political deadlock and five elections, Israel on Tuesday swore in the most right-wing parliament in its history. Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is working to cobble together a far-right and religious governing coalition in the 120-seat parliament, or Knesset. Jewish left-leaning parties — long the champions of negotiations with the Palestinians — suffered major losses in the Nov. 1 election.
PBS NewsHour

Judge orders Biden administration to halt Trump-era asylum restrictions at border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, saying it violates federal rule-making procedures.
LOUISIANA STATE
PBS NewsHour

Pro-Trump Oath Keepers sought ‘violent overthrow’ of government on Jan. 6, prosecutors tell court

WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates discussed using violence to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and when rioters started storming the Capitol they saw an opportunity to do it, a federal prosecutor told jurors on Friday as the seditious conspiracy case wound toward a close.
WASHINGTON, DC
PBS NewsHour

More aid reaches Ethiopia’s Tigray region following truce

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — More aid arrived in Ethiopia’s Tigray Wednesday following the signing of a truce earlier this month calling for unhindered humanitarian access to the war-torn northern region. The U.N.’s World Food Program reported that its trucks had entered northwestern Tigray via the city of...
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

