20-year Commissioner Lancaster Attends Final Meeting After Not Seeking Re-election. South Pittsburg, Tenn. – As the calendar year winds down at a disturbingly swift pace, the South Pittsburg Board of Commissioners and Mayor convened for the regular monthly meeting recently. Among other items, the Board took time to recognize one of their own as the face of a recent award the community received. The Board continued to hear from Coburntown Road residents contending that after “63 years since annexation,” they are treated as second-class residents. The Board and the assembled residents also wished retiring Commissioner/Vice mayor Ronnie Lancaster well for his last meeting with the Board. The Princess Theatre management saga continues as an RFP in July still hasn’t materialized into an agreement with events starting to look at other venues, according to one event producer who addressed the Board.

SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO