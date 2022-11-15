ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
mcnewstn.com

South Pittsburg Put on the Clock By Coburntown Road Residents for Improvements

20-year Commissioner Lancaster Attends Final Meeting After Not Seeking Re-election. South Pittsburg, Tenn. – As the calendar year winds down at a disturbingly swift pace, the South Pittsburg Board of Commissioners and Mayor convened for the regular monthly meeting recently. Among other items, the Board took time to recognize one of their own as the face of a recent award the community received. The Board continued to hear from Coburntown Road residents contending that after “63 years since annexation,” they are treated as second-class residents. The Board and the assembled residents also wished retiring Commissioner/Vice mayor Ronnie Lancaster well for his last meeting with the Board. The Princess Theatre management saga continues as an RFP in July still hasn’t materialized into an agreement with events starting to look at other venues, according to one event producer who addressed the Board.
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga City Council approves Airport Inn rezoning

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga City Council approved the controversial rezoning of the Airport Inn off of Lee Highway on Tuesday night. The building is set to be converted into supportive housing for some of the city’s homeless. The 7-to-2 vote in favor of the rezoning allows the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Hamilton County unveils Unmanned Aerial Systems vehicle

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new Unmanned Aerial Systems Team on Wednesday. Their UAS Command Vehicle will allow team members to operate their drone in the field. The vehicle provides its own internet connectivity, a mast for communicating with the drone...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
dwswa.org

Landfill, Convenience Centers To Be Closed Thursday, November 24

The Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority has announced the holiday hours of operation for it’s four facilities in Whitfield County. Locations include the Old Dixie Landfill & Convenience Center, McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center in Cohutta, Westside Convenience Center in Rocky Face, and the M.L. King Convenience Center in Dalton. All...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
mymix1041.com

TVFCU opens applications for $175,000 Idea Leap Grant Contest

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) has opened applications for the 2023 Sixth Annual Idea Leap Grant competition in which the credit union will award $175,000 in grants to local small business owners across its 17-county service area, which includes Bradley County. Additionally, for the first time ever, TVFCU is...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
wutc.org

An Early Education Plan For Chattanooga & Hamilton County

What are the challenges and opportunities ahead for child care and early education here in Chattanooga and Hamilton County?. The Early Matters Action Plan aims to offer a few answers - and a few strategies on how to achieve them. The plan was crafted by a coalition of civic and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Fire crews respond to multiple fires in Cleveland on Thursday

A house fire occurred this morning, November 17, at approximately 8:30 a.m. near Georgetown Road and Harrison Pike in Cleveland, TN. The Cleveland Fire Department arrived at the scene and initiated a search. They confirmed that no victims remained within the home. A woman who was inside the home when...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Occupants at East Ridge Motel Given Short Eviction Notice

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Occupants at the Budgetel Inn and Suites Motel in East Ridge are outraged with what they are describing as an abrupt eviction notice. The motel, located on North Mack Smith Road off of Ringgold Road near the interstate, has had a troubled past. The property used to be the Superior Creek Lodge before it was closed down in 2015. The property came back in 2018 as the Budgetel Inn and Suites.
EAST RIDGE, TN
leeuniversity.edu

Lee Names Johnson Honorary Alumnus of the Year

Avery Johnson has been named Lee University’s Honorary Alumnus of the Year. He was recognized for this honor during the school’s Homecoming festivities this past weekend. “Vice Mayor Johnson is an iconic leader in our Cleveland Community,” said Dr. Brad Moffett, vice president for university relations. “It is Lee’s honor that he would accept this award and become more than just a good community partner with Lee, but to become part of our family.”
CLEVELAND, TN
mymix1041.com

Fugitive dies in officer-involved shooting with U.S. Marshals in Chattanooga

From Local 3 News: A wanted fugitive has died after an exchange of gunfire with U.S. Marshals early Wednesday morning at Shallowford Road hotel in Chattanooga. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said in a news release that John R. Wells Jr., 49, was wanted on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and violation of probation for the October 27, 2022 shooting of his wife in the Villanow Community of Walker County.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

The Bar Studio Opens in East Ridge

The Bar Studio recently pulled up stakes in Chattanooga and moved to East Ridge. The 60 minute boot camp gym that just opened up at 5319 Ringgold Rd Suite D, is open Monday through Saturday with camp schedules in the morning and afternoon. “We are so excited to be serving...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Winter activities around Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Happy Thursday y'all! We have a slue of events happing around Chattanooga. Take a ride on The North Pole Limited Christmas Train, visit the 28th year of Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights, watch the East Ridge parade, see the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market at Camp Jordan or The Snow Queen down in Dalton.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBBJ

Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy