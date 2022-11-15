Read full article on original website
chattanoogacw.com
Hear that? New noise ordinance affecting homeowners under discussion in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's City Council is hoping a new ordinance will make some noise -- or rather, keep excessive noise at the wrong time to a minimum. A noise ordinance is already in place for downtown; An amended ordinance would expand the regulation to the suburbs of the Scenic City.
mcnewstn.com
South Pittsburg Put on the Clock By Coburntown Road Residents for Improvements
20-year Commissioner Lancaster Attends Final Meeting After Not Seeking Re-election. South Pittsburg, Tenn. – As the calendar year winds down at a disturbingly swift pace, the South Pittsburg Board of Commissioners and Mayor convened for the regular monthly meeting recently. Among other items, the Board took time to recognize one of their own as the face of a recent award the community received. The Board continued to hear from Coburntown Road residents contending that after “63 years since annexation,” they are treated as second-class residents. The Board and the assembled residents also wished retiring Commissioner/Vice mayor Ronnie Lancaster well for his last meeting with the Board. The Princess Theatre management saga continues as an RFP in July still hasn’t materialized into an agreement with events starting to look at other venues, according to one event producer who addressed the Board.
WDEF
Chattanooga City Council approves Airport Inn rezoning
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga City Council approved the controversial rezoning of the Airport Inn off of Lee Highway on Tuesday night. The building is set to be converted into supportive housing for some of the city’s homeless. The 7-to-2 vote in favor of the rezoning allows the...
chattanoogacw.com
Milestone: First female motor traffic deputy graduates at Hamilton Co. Sheriff's Office
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It's a first for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO): For the first time in the agency's 200-year history, a woman will be patrolling the streets as a motor deputy. HCSO says Traffic Homicide Investigator Ashley Buckner has successfully completed Law Enforcement Motor School in...
WDEF
Hamilton County unveils Unmanned Aerial Systems vehicle
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new Unmanned Aerial Systems Team on Wednesday. Their UAS Command Vehicle will allow team members to operate their drone in the field. The vehicle provides its own internet connectivity, a mast for communicating with the drone...
chattanoogacw.com
All wet: 'Billing issue confusion' leaves some Hamilton County water customers out to dry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Several customers of a Chattanooga-based water utility got a shock when they opened their most recent water bill. For months, their monthly bill was quite low. Now, though, they're having to pay for what they should have been charged at the time. And the utility says...
dwswa.org
Landfill, Convenience Centers To Be Closed Thursday, November 24
The Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority has announced the holiday hours of operation for it’s four facilities in Whitfield County. Locations include the Old Dixie Landfill & Convenience Center, McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center in Cohutta, Westside Convenience Center in Rocky Face, and the M.L. King Convenience Center in Dalton. All...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County spent thousands in defense of former sheriff deputy over last 3 years
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Daniel Wilkey resigned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in 2019. But, after 3 years and hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal expenses, the county continues to defend the embattled officer. And at what cost for taxpayers?. It's a battle Attorney Robin Flores didn't...
mymix1041.com
TVFCU opens applications for $175,000 Idea Leap Grant Contest
Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) has opened applications for the 2023 Sixth Annual Idea Leap Grant competition in which the credit union will award $175,000 in grants to local small business owners across its 17-county service area, which includes Bradley County. Additionally, for the first time ever, TVFCU is...
wutc.org
An Early Education Plan For Chattanooga & Hamilton County
What are the challenges and opportunities ahead for child care and early education here in Chattanooga and Hamilton County?. The Early Matters Action Plan aims to offer a few answers - and a few strategies on how to achieve them. The plan was crafted by a coalition of civic and...
mymix1041.com
Fire crews respond to multiple fires in Cleveland on Thursday
A house fire occurred this morning, November 17, at approximately 8:30 a.m. near Georgetown Road and Harrison Pike in Cleveland, TN. The Cleveland Fire Department arrived at the scene and initiated a search. They confirmed that no victims remained within the home. A woman who was inside the home when...
WDEF
Occupants at East Ridge Motel Given Short Eviction Notice
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Occupants at the Budgetel Inn and Suites Motel in East Ridge are outraged with what they are describing as an abrupt eviction notice. The motel, located on North Mack Smith Road off of Ringgold Road near the interstate, has had a troubled past. The property used to be the Superior Creek Lodge before it was closed down in 2015. The property came back in 2018 as the Budgetel Inn and Suites.
leeuniversity.edu
Lee Names Johnson Honorary Alumnus of the Year
Avery Johnson has been named Lee University’s Honorary Alumnus of the Year. He was recognized for this honor during the school’s Homecoming festivities this past weekend. “Vice Mayor Johnson is an iconic leader in our Cleveland Community,” said Dr. Brad Moffett, vice president for university relations. “It is Lee’s honor that he would accept this award and become more than just a good community partner with Lee, but to become part of our family.”
WTVC
Free flu shots available in Hamilton County starting Monday, says health department
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — With flu cases already quite high in Tennessee, the Hamilton County Health Department says people can get free flu vaccines, starting net Monday. The shots are available for anyone 6 months and older, and you don't need an appointment to get one. Earlier this month,...
mymix1041.com
Fugitive dies in officer-involved shooting with U.S. Marshals in Chattanooga
From Local 3 News: A wanted fugitive has died after an exchange of gunfire with U.S. Marshals early Wednesday morning at Shallowford Road hotel in Chattanooga. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said in a news release that John R. Wells Jr., 49, was wanted on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and violation of probation for the October 27, 2022 shooting of his wife in the Villanow Community of Walker County.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Roane County (Roane County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Roane County on Wednesday morning. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol officers, John Michel Gogvava Leon,33 was Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez's,56 only passenger as he was operating a business vehicle on Interstate 40.
eastridgenewsonline.com
The Bar Studio Opens in East Ridge
The Bar Studio recently pulled up stakes in Chattanooga and moved to East Ridge. The 60 minute boot camp gym that just opened up at 5319 Ringgold Rd Suite D, is open Monday through Saturday with camp schedules in the morning and afternoon. “We are so excited to be serving...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Chattanooga on Monday. A car driven by a 24-year-old guy exited the road at 6401 Mountain View Road and hit many things before coming to a stop.
WTVC
Winter activities around Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Happy Thursday y'all! We have a slue of events happing around Chattanooga. Take a ride on The North Pole Limited Christmas Train, visit the 28th year of Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights, watch the East Ridge parade, see the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market at Camp Jordan or The Snow Queen down in Dalton.
WBBJ
Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
