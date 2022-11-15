Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
South Mountain confirms leaving 401 State Road project
Correspondence shared during the West Tisbury select board meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 17, confirmed South Mountain Company’s withdrawal from the 401 State Road affordable housing project. A Nov. 4 letter from South Mountain Company CEO John Abrams to Island Housing Trust (IHT) CEO Philippe Jordi shared two reasons to remain withdrawn from the project, which South Mountain originally parted from in September. The November letter stated that South Mountain hoped withdrawing would “bring attention to the problems with the West Tisbury affordable housing committee,” which it claimed was successful. However, while South Mountain is excited about the project, it does not “feel that our participation is necessary.” The first reason listed was that the Rhode Island-based Union Studio Architects is interested in the project, a firm which South Mountain believes will have a “productive and successful” collaboration with IHT. The other reason was because of “changing circumstances.”
WCVB
New and old restaurants bring flavor to the Outer Cape
NEEDHAM, Mass. — When visitors come to Cape Cod in the summer, they know what’s on the menu: lobster, fried clams, and ice cream. But autumn on the outer Cape means digging a little deeper. For decades, the Bazzano sisters and their family spent their summers on the outer Cape in Eastham. But in 1989, a summer job became a labor of love for the entire family when they boughtHole in One Bakery and Coffee Shop. Everything is done the old-fashioned way at Hole in One – right down to the hand-cut donuts.
New England has 2 of the most spectacular light displays in the U.S., according to Frommer’s
Two New England destinations are among the nation’s best when it comes to creating holiday magic with lights, according to Frommer’s. The travel publication recently released a list of the USA’s most spectacular winter light displays and included Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield, Mass., and Holidays at the Newport Mansions in Newport, R.I.
WCVB
Surveillance photo of masked person released following Martha's Vineyard bank heist
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — The search continued Thursday night for a group of armed robbers who held up a bank on Martha's Vineyard earlier in the day and tied up employees who were inside the building. Tisbury police said the incident happened at 8:15 a.m. at Rockland Trust in...
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!
(Photo by Antoni Shkraba) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Calling all sweet treat lovers on the South Shore! The"fastest growing cookie company in America", Crumbl Cookies,is opening its doors in Plymouth in less than a month!
This Martha’s Vineyard Mansion for Sale Is an $18 Million Oasis
During the summer, Martha’s Vineyard is one of the best places to spend the day. Many love taking island tours, riding the flying horses' carousel, or relaxing on the beach. What about the housing on the island? Looking for a new place to call home: consider checking out this mansion in Martha's Vineyard.
iheart.com
Manhunt On Cape & Islands: Police Search For Masked Bank Robbers
TISBURY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Police are on an island-wide and Cape Cod manhunt for three suspects after a Rockland Trust was held up at gunpoint Thursday morning. The suspects rushed into the bank, located in the Vineyard Haven community of Tisbury, just as employees were opening for the day. According to witness accounts, the masked robbers were wearing gloves and were armed with handguns.
Five-bedroom home sells in Chatham for $6 million
486 Shore Road Llc acquired the property at 486 Shore Road, Chatham, from Aucoin Ft Drs on Oct. 28, 2022. The $6,000,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $1,400. The property features five bedrooms and five bathrooms and sits on a 31,950-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Fall River landscaper wins $1 million
A man from Fall River has been identified as the $1 million winner from the new scratch ticket game “$1,000,000 Holiday Bonus.” This is the highest prize amount attainable for the game. Mariano Raposo claimed his prize on November 7, and was the first individual to win on...
Dartmouth
Late-night dining reopens at Courtyard Cafe on weekends
After late-night dining was largely shut down during the pandemic, the reimplementation of late-night is part of Dartmouth Dining’s efforts to increase dining hours and provide more social spaces on campus. On Nov. 4, Dartmouth Dining Services reopened late night dining at the Courtyard Cafe on Friday and Saturday...
capecod.com
Mural Dedicated to Falmouth Woman Complete
FALMOUTH – A mural celebrating the life of a young Falmouth woman and raising awareness for domestic violence has been completed. Located along the Shining Sea Bikeway, the mural is dedicated to Kianna Paige Barrows, who was killed earlier this year. Artist Julia Gazzara worked with the Barrows family...
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen
The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
‘I won’t be done until I’m dead’: Mother of murdered Yarmouth police officer fights for change
YARMOUTH, Mass. — More than 4 years ago, an act of violence permanently reshaped a local family and police department. In 2018, Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon was serving a search warrant when he was fatally shot. His family has channeled their pain into a call to action ever...
boxofficepro.com
Showcase Cinemas Sets Opening for Boston South Shore Location
Showcase Cinemas has announced the official opening of its newest theater, the Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing, located in Hanover, Massachusetts. The grand opening is scheduled for November 16th, with tickets available for purchase now. Serving the Boston South Shore community, the new theater features eight auditoriums, including an XPlus Laser Premium Large Format auditorium, along with a lobby bar and lounge. The lobby bar features Starbucks Coffee and espresso beverages, hand-crafted cocktails on tap, premium spirits and a selection of local craft beers. Burke’s Aleworks, located in Hanover, has partnered with Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing to create a custom beer that will be available on tap exclusively at the cinema. The theater will also offer gourmet popcorn and hand-rolled pretzels. Guests may pre-order concessions via the Showcase app and retrieve them upon arrival at the XPress Pick-Up station, and samples of concession items will be offered during opening weekend at the cinema.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs man accused of strangling woman
An Oak Bluffs man with outstanding domestic assault charges that include an allegation of strangulation, pleaded guilty in Edgartown District Court Monday to what was technically his third OUI. Lucas Riordon, 25, received a 90-day suspended sentence in the Dukes County House of Corrections and was placed on two years probation. Owing to his plea and the age of the offense, the third OUI offense was amended down to a second OUI offense.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Land Bank wants proposals for agricultural leases
The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank is offering agricultural leases for 0.5 acres on Sweetened Water Preserve in Edgartown, 7.6 acres on Short Cove Preserve in West Tisbury, and three acres on Peaked Hill Reservation in Chilmark. The full requests for proposals (RFP) are available by request and are on the MV Times website (see for Sweetened Water Preserve, Short Cove Preserve, and Peaked Hill Reservation).
capecoddaily.com
Chatham Acquires Property for Affordable Housing
CHATHAM – The Town of Chatham has acquired a property that will be used for developing affordable housing. The town and its Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board of Trustees purchased a roughly 2.5 acre parcel of land on Main Street in West Chatham. The closing happened on November 7th. The parcel was bought from the […] The post Chatham Acquires Property for Affordable Housing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Martha's Vineyard Times
To renourish or not to renourish?
Chilmark’s select board learned Tuesday night that a local resident has offered to pay to replenish “renourish” sand at Squibnocket Beach through a project that would be run by the Woods Hole Group. Tara Marden, a senior project manager and coastal geologist at the Woods Hole Group, pitched the idea to the board.
A cigar and a thank you: RI Republican shows goodwill to Dem rival amid razor-thin election
On the evening before Election Day, Republican Marie Hopkins visited the Warwick home of her opponent, Democratic Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson.
