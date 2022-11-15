The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School building committee is likely to be unwieldy with 25 members. While we understand the reasoning behind the committee size, we worry that it’s going to become difficult for the committee to come to consensus and do the work that needs to be done. But we never want to discourage people from volunteering and we’re quite pleased that there are that many people who want to roll up their sleeves and help guide what will be an important project in the next three to five years.

