Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
South Mountain confirms leaving 401 State Road project
Correspondence shared during the West Tisbury select board meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 17, confirmed South Mountain Company’s withdrawal from the 401 State Road affordable housing project. A Nov. 4 letter from South Mountain Company CEO John Abrams to Island Housing Trust (IHT) CEO Philippe Jordi shared two reasons to remain withdrawn from the project, which South Mountain originally parted from in September. The November letter stated that South Mountain hoped withdrawing would “bring attention to the problems with the West Tisbury affordable housing committee,” which it claimed was successful. However, while South Mountain is excited about the project, it does not “feel that our participation is necessary.” The first reason listed was that the Rhode Island-based Union Studio Architects is interested in the project, a firm which South Mountain believes will have a “productive and successful” collaboration with IHT. The other reason was because of “changing circumstances.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
Navigator Homes sails forward
The Martha’s Vineyard Commission voted to approve the Navigator Homes project, with conditions, during a Thursday evening meeting. The project will still need to receive permitting from relevant Edgartown boards and state departments. Navigator Homes is slated to be built in Edgartown and replace the current Windemere Nursing &...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Extra serving of ferry for Thanksgiving
The Steamship Authority will run extra ferries to offset Thanksgiving traffic. Jim Malkin, the Vineyard’s representative on the SSA board, relayed that news Wednesday as part of a brief report to the folks who appointed him, the Dukes County Commissioners. Malkin said the extra service will be provided on the freight ferry Sankaty.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Too many cooks
The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School building committee is likely to be unwieldy with 25 members. While we understand the reasoning behind the committee size, we worry that it’s going to become difficult for the committee to come to consensus and do the work that needs to be done. But we never want to discourage people from volunteering and we’re quite pleased that there are that many people who want to roll up their sleeves and help guide what will be an important project in the next three to five years.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Boards of health announce flu clinics
The Island boards of health, in partnership with Island Health Care and Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, will be holding three community flu vaccination clinics, according to an email from Tisbury health agent Maura Valley. The first clinic will be held at the Edgartown Fire Department from 2 to 5 pm...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Vineyard Bankcorp has new corporators
Six local business leaders were elected as corporators of Vineyard Bankcorp during Martha’s Vineyard Bank’s annual meeting of the corporators for Vineyard Bankcorp, a mutual holding company, on Wednesday, November 9, in West Tisbury, according to a press release. These new members were Paulo DeOliveira, George Davis, Julianne “Juli” Vanderhoop, Ann Smith, Chuck Sullivan, and Robert Antonucci. The release gave a brief description about each elected member.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Land Bank wants proposals for agricultural leases
The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank is offering agricultural leases for 0.5 acres on Sweetened Water Preserve in Edgartown, 7.6 acres on Short Cove Preserve in West Tisbury, and three acres on Peaked Hill Reservation in Chilmark. The full requests for proposals (RFP) are available by request and are on the MV Times website (see for Sweetened Water Preserve, Short Cove Preserve, and Peaked Hill Reservation).
Martha's Vineyard Times
Schools open, search quietly continues
The Vineyard was much quieter on Friday, the day after three armed robbers held up the Vineyard Haven branch of Rockland Trust. Gone was the large police presence at the bank and the police tape surrounding the place. The noise of State Police aircraft was no longer heard. Nevertheless, according to the FBI, the investigation remains afoot.
Martha's Vineyard Times
To renourish or not to renourish?
Chilmark’s select board learned Tuesday night that a local resident has offered to pay to replenish “renourish” sand at Squibnocket Beach through a project that would be run by the Woods Hole Group. Tara Marden, a senior project manager and coastal geologist at the Woods Hole Group, pitched the idea to the board.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Delinquent dinghies will be dealt with
Tisbury is hauling out its dinghy floats, a task generally made easier when dinghies aren’t attached to them. At Owen Park, dinghies must be removed for the winter by the end of the day Wednesday, according to a town announcement. At Lake Street Landing, they must be removed by Sunday.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Three Island town projects receive state funding
Three Martha’s Vineyard towns received funding from the Rural and Small Town Development Fund, according to a press release. A total of $5 million was awarded in this batch of grants to support 25 projects across Massachusetts. Aquinnah was awarded $395,000 to “design, engineer, and build two rental duplexes,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVRHS feasibility study advances
The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) committee unanimously approved moving forward with a feasibility study in the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) process during a Tuesday evening meeting. John Stevens, who was hired to look into a feasibility study in the MSBA process, presented his findings to the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Islands still face significant drought
Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) secretary Beth Card announced in a press release that despite the increased precipitation over the last few months, some regions in the state will continue to experience drought conditions, including the Islands. The Islands continue to experience Level-2, or significant, drought conditions despite the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Different approaches to Wampanoag leadership
Members of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) will have an opportunity to select the tribe’s leaders during an election on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 12 noon at the tribe’s community center. Mail-in ballots need to be received by Friday, November 18. The seats on the ballot...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Aquinnah issues property tax administration services RFP
Aquinnah is seeking bids for an individual or firm “to provide the Town with property tax administration services.” The full request for proposals (RFP) can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3NVacY7. “Due to the technical nature of the services required under the proposed contract, the town has determined that the...
Comments / 0