Chillicothe Holiday Parade Saturday Morning
The Chillicothe Holiday Parade begins Saturday morning at 10:00. Chamber of Commerce Director Crystal Narr says the 76th annual Holiday Parade has a theme of Candy Land Christmas. Leading the parade will be this year’s Grand Marshal. Bands will be playing throughout the parade route. Of course, the parade...
Fire Damages Trenton Home
Extensive fire damage in a utility room and smoke damage throughout the house was reported by the Trenton Fire Department following a house fire Thursday evening. The Trenton Fire Department received the call at about 9:20 pm and arrived at 3917 Litte Woods Drive to find light smoke from the outside. The fire was contained to a basement utility room and firefighters used a water can extinguisher to put out the fire.
Bridge Replacement On Route C In Dawn
A bidge in Dawn will be replaced beginning December 5th Lehman Construction will begin the project on December 5th, closing the Route C bridge over Shoal Creek, just west of Route F in Dawn. This project is part of the FARM Bridge program to replace deficient bridges to provide wider and safer bridges in rural areas.
Level Up Livingston County
Level Up Livingston County, a program to bring prospective employees and employers together, is November 22nd in Chillicothe. The Chillicothe area Chamber of Commerce, Missouri Workforce Solutions, and Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation is hosting the event on November 22nd from 11:00 am-2:00 pm at Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center. All...
Board of Public Works To Consider Farm Ground Lease
Farm ground bids are on the agenda for the Chillicothe Board of Public Works. The board members meet Tuesday at 7:00 am in the conference room at the CMU office. The agenda includes the finances and reports from the department heads. The Water Resources Superintendent will have a Bid Opening...
Board Approves CES Expansion Bid
The expansion of Chillicothe Elementary School will move forward with the approval of a negotiated bid by Lawhon Construction. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the bid received was $16,738,000. Dr Wiebers says they worked to find ways of cutting some of the cost. Wiebers says there have been organizations in...
Chillicothe R-II – School District Finances
At nearly five months into the fiscal year for the Chillicothe R-II School District, expenditures are above revenues. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers explains. Wiebers says the construction project will affect the expenditure side. In addition, a large portion of the district revenue comes from the personal property and real estate...
Teacher of the Year / Beacon Awards – Interviews
Nominees from each of the Chillicothe R-II School buildings announced their nominees for the Teacher of the Year and the Beacon Awards. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the next step is out of his hands. Dr Wiebers will keep the names of the winners a secret until January third when...
Chillicothe R-II School District Personnel Matters
Hirings, Resignations and retirements where handled by the Chillicothe R-II School Board meeting executive session. Terry Mammen-Bus Driver (Critical Shortage)
Employment Of Firefighters Handled By City Council
Chillicothe City Council approved personnel items for the Chillicothe Fire Department in executive session Monday. The Council accepted the resignation of full-time Firefighter/EMT Connor Dixon. They then approved hiring Dixon as a pay-by-call Firefighter/EMT at $13.25/hour. The council also approved hiring Amber Rounkles as a full-time Firefighter/EMT at $16.54 /...
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
The Chillicothe Police Department report for Wednesday includes 111 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 4:58 pm, Report of deer struck in the highway near Washington and Fairway Drive. The animal was removed from the roadway. 7:39 pm, Call of several suspicious kids hanging around restrooms in Simpson...
Report From Green Hills Golf Course
An update on the Chillicothe Owned Green Hills Golf Course was presented to the City Council Monday. City Administrator Roze Frampton says it was good news. Frampton says when the golf course is doing well, it reduces the financial requirements on the city’s budget. There is some work that...
Chula Rail Crossing Closed
The Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing east of Livingston County Route K and Manning Avenue in Chula is scheduled to close for repair starting today. Crews working for the railroad will close the crossing around-the-clock Wednesday, through Friday, and again next Monday through Wednesday. All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are...
Livingston County Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for early November includes several investigations and arrests. October 29 LCSO took a report of a pair of used tires/rims stolen from a location in Dawn with a value of $100. A suspect was identified and interviewed. October 30 LCSO responded to a...
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday. At about 1:05 pm in Caldwell County, 52-year-old Daniel A Weese of Maryville was arrested for alleged DWI – Prior Offender. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
Crash Leaves Two Cameron Residents With Serious Injuries
Two Cameron residents had serious injuries following a crash on Interstate 29 in Andrew County. State Troopers report 31-year-old Casey W Burnett and his passenger 36-year-old James R Lillard were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment of serious injuries following the crash that happened about 7:30 am, just north of St. Joseph. According to the report, Burnett lost control and his pick-up went into the median then overturned and returned to the roadway, coming to rest on its top. They were not wearing safety belts.
Lexy Smith Scores 22, 7th Grade Lady Hornets Beat Marshall 38-7
The 7th grade Lady Hornets defeated Marshall 38-7 on Tuesday. The girls played really well defensively and had several steals. Lexy Smith led the way with 22 points. Ashlynn Daugherty and Emmy Lent each added 6 points. Kami Snyder and Matti Darr each scored 2 points, and Brynley Beemer and Ali Probasco both had several rebounds.
