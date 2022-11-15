Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
UFO made very fast entrance and exit says Florida witnessRoger MarshTitusville, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
fox35orlando.com
Artemis I mission: Rocket enthusiasts camp out for up-close view of historic launch
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Wednesday morning may finally be the day Artemis I makes history. At 1:04 a.m., the window to launch a rocket to the moon will open. It will be the third attempt to send the test rocket into space. The historic moment has people camping out along...
WESH
Artemis 1 launch tourism to help local economy
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The launch window for Artemis 1 is set to open once more. After several delays, NASA aims to launch the rocket back up to the moon. At 1:04 a.m. on Wednesday, that window will open. “Last time, we had a little neighborhood that we ended up...
3 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Death investigation underway in Satellite Beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Satellite Beach police and Brevard County deputies are investigating a death on Friday. Police said the death happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers said this is an isolated incident and that there is no...
WESH
Space Coast drivers should expect traffic issues after launch of Artemis 1
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Even though Nasa's Artemis launch is expected to happen very early on Wednesday morning, officials are still asking drivers to be cautious along the coast. Space Coast drivers should expect traffic issues after the launch of Artemis 1. Authorities in Titusville are asking drivers to...
WESH
Artemis 1 launch attempt still on track for targeted date, NASA says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA held a teleconference Monday night to discuss the upcoming Artemis 1 launch. The date for the launch had previously been set for Nov. 14, but NASA rescheduled the date to Wednesday, Nov. 16, due to Nicole. It's scheduled for 1:04 a.m. Wednesday with a...
fox35orlando.com
Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open
ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
The Weather Channel
Erosion From Hurricanes Ian, Nicole In Florida Is No Surprise, Geologist Says
Dozens of buildings along Florida's east coast were deemed unsafe after Nicole. Sea level rise is making the impact from storms worse, scientists say. "We should not be surprised," coastal geologist Randall Parkinson says. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel...
informedinfrastructure.com
Superior Construction Wins Two FDOT Projects Worth a Combined $112.5M
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, has won two Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) contracts worth approximately $112.5 million. The heavy civil contractor was awarded FDOT’s project to complete much-need improvements to the I-295 and U.S. 17 Interchange, as well as a contract to improve the I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway Interchange.
wogx.com
Cold front coming to Central Florida this week: Here's how low temperatures will drop
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 80 degrees. A cold front is currently moving across the Florida Peninsula. This feature is enhancing clouds today, perhaps a few light showers as well. Much of the rain will wrap up before 3pm near Orlando and the Northwest Counties, then closer to 7pm, the Space Coast begins drying up.
fox35orlando.com
Frontier Airlines 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass sale to end Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Frontier Airlines is selling its all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass for $599, which gives passholders unlimited flights between the airlines U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico. But that price triples after Friday!. The limited time offer was supposed to end Thursday, but Frontier extended the sale and it will now...
kennythepirate.com
Warning for Guests traveling to Disney World over Thanksgiving break
Keep this in mind as you travel to Disney World over Thanksgiving break. If you fly to Disney World, you likely fly into and out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). The Orlando airport is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the Fall
There's arguably no bad time to visit Florida. There's never a shortage of things to do, and whatever the season, one can always find natural beauty. But fall in Florida can be especially appealing. The temperature isn't as hot. Some places lower their rates so your experience may be cheaper. And sometimes, the crowds are smaller.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Health seeks help identifying mystery patient
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Health needs help identifying a patient who is currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. According to a news release, the man is believed to be in his late 20s to mid 30s. He has light brown to olive tone skin, black hair, a beard and a mustache. Officials said he is 5’ 9" and weighs 150 pounds.
westshoreroar.com
Hurricane Nicole impacts barrier islands residents
Hurricane Nicole directly hit Brevard County on Wednesday and Thursday, impacting residents of the Barrier Islands such as Indialantic and Merritt Island. Freshman Kellyn Hoffmann, who lives in Indialantic, experienced property damage Wednesday night. “One of our small palm trees fell down,” she said. “And our fence came down again.”...
‘Secured a loving home’: 17 children adopted during event at Brevard County stadium
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — November is National Adoption Month. The USSSA Space Coast Stadium was transformed into a field of dreams for 15 families adopting 17 children Friday. Tyrel William Trahan-Little, 16, wasn’t convinced he’d ever find a forever family but he and his adoptive parents, Bryan and Jocelyn Little, chose one another during a court hearing at the USSSA Space Coast Stadium in Viera.
floridainsider.com
This Florida beach town was rated the number-one surf spot in the U.S.
Surf Hotspot: Cocoa Beach, FL Pier – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by lunamarina. The top surfing locations in the world provide more than just consistent waves. The perfect surf spot requires warm water, lots of breaks, and a long, wide beach. Additionally, it helps if there is a lively surf posse in the water.
fox35orlando.com
Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
Walt Disney World picks developer for 1,300-unit affordable housing project
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World’s affordable 1,300-unit housing initiative is one step closer to becoming a reality. Theme park officials announced Wednesday that they’ve chosen The Michaels Organization to build, own and operate the new development, which they said will offer affordable options for qualifying applicants within certain income levels.
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Offering an Annual Pass with Unlimited Visits for Less Than $200
Not sure which Florida vacation to take since Disney World has still not resumed selling annual passes to non-Florida residents? A recent announcement from Universal Studios Orlando may help you make that decision. Some non-Florida residents are growing weary of waiting for Disney World to begin selling annual passes again...
Comments / 3