ktalnews.com
Weekend to stay dry with chilly temperatures
People in the Texarkana area who don't have a place to go for Thanksgiving can get a free meal this Saturday. Haughton looks for another upset in round two of East St. John. What happened to SUSLA's football program?
KSLA
City of Shreveport website is down
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
ktalnews.com
Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving week
Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving week. People in the Texarkana area who don't have a place to go for Thanksgiving can get a free meal this Saturday. Haughton looks for another upset in round two of East St. John. What happened to SUSLA's football program?
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office to Hold Holiday Food Drive
It's that time of year to start thinking of those less fortunate. Thankfully in our community, there are several options in place to do what you can to help those in need. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office will be holding a food drive to help those that may otherwise go hungry during this season of giving and caring.
Do Any Shreveport Leaders Really Care About the City?
I'm really getting tired of talking about this problem in Shreveport. I have been harping about this for many years and it is still a major issue in our community. But I am really ticked off about it today. During my drive to the radio station in west Shreveport every...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport cyclist injured, struck by vehicle
A man was injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Cedar Grove.
ktalnews.com
What happened to SUSLA’s football program?
It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community.
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
Shreveport Neighborhood Is Planning a First Responders Feast
In so many ways Shreveport is a great community to live in. Here's another example. Residents of the Southern Hills neighborhood started a social media effort to provide a great Thanksgiving Meal for first responders. And the community has turned out in a big way. This Thanksgiving Day spread will...
ktalnews.com
Daughter of airline pilots boards flight as Make-A-Wish recipient
A 5-year-old cancer patient whose parents and uncle are airline pilots boarded a flight from Seattle to Orlando – piloted by her uncle – sponsored by the Make-A-Wish foundation on Tuesday, November 8, according to the Alaska Airlines website.
Shreveport Loses Another Youree Drive Business
Another blow to the retail world in southeast Shreveport. The Youree Drive corridor grew quickly and retail spots popped up from Southfield all the way out to Bert Kouns and beyond over the past 20 years. But that huge boom has slowed up a bit over the past couple of years.
ktalnews.com
"Frosty", the windshield Grinch, is active in the ArkLaTex
"Frosty", the windshield Grinch, is active in the ArkLaTex. New school-based health care center opens inside Texarkana schools. Texarkana Texas firefighters receive special thank you from Academy Sports and Outdoors.
3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport
Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
ktalnews.com
CPSO collects food items for Thanksgiving Food Drive
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual food drive and wants top last year’s donations to minimize food insecurity in the area. The CPSO’s fourth annual Thanksgiving Food Drive is collecting food donations until Monday, November 21, to benefit the...
ktalnews.com
Local farm offers home-grown turkeys for Thanksgiving
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local farmers are teaming up to bring home-grown turkeys to the table this Thanksgiving. Robert Cruz of Opt-In Farm spoke with KTAL/KMSS about the new local source for the festive bird offered through Mahaffey Farms in Haughton. Opt-In Farm is a five-acre farmstead in Keithville....
Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns
There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
lightandchampion.com
BRK Meats conducts groundbreaking ceremony
BRK Meats (dba Beef Producers of Texas) is a family-owned East Texas business. The company is a USDA meat processing facility in operation for more than four years in Carthage. Wednesday’s groundbreaking event was for a new harvest unit and a primal removal unit scheduled for construction in Tenaha.
ktalnews.com
David Raines Health Center opens inside Keithville schools
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in Keithville have access to on-campus healthcare with the help of a community partner. The David Raines Community Health Center celebrated the grand opening of new locations inside Keithville Elementary and Middle School Wednesday. The school-based health center offers primary care for students...
“A loss under these circumstances is unfortunate” Third horse in two months euthanized at Louisiana Downs
Caesars Entertainment responds to a horse being put down this past Saturday at Louisiana Downs, the third in two months.
ktalnews.com
Things to do this weekend: Poker run fun, shopping with belly dancers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you like vintage motorcycles, playing poker, cruising the backroads, live poetry readings, and Christmas shopping amongst belly dancers, artists, and poets, you’re going to love what’s going on in Minden and Shreveport this weekend. Poker Run benefiting the Dorcheat Historical Association Museum.
