Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

Weekend to stay dry with chilly temperatures

People in the Texarkana area who don’t have a place to go for Thanksgiving can get a free meal this Saturday. Haughton looks for another upset in round two of …. Haughton looks for another upset in round two of East St. John. What happened to SUSLA’s football program?...
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

City of Shreveport website is down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving week

Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving …. Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving week. People in the Texarkana area who don’t have a place to go for Thanksgiving can get a free meal this Saturday. Haughton looks for another upset in round two of …. Haughton looks...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport cyclist injured, struck by vehicle

A man was injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Cedar Grove. A man was injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Cedar Grove. Weekend to stay dry with chilly temperatures. Weekend to stay...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

What happened to SUSLA’s football program?

It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. NBC 6...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Daughter of airline pilots boards flight as Make-A-Wish recipient

A 5-year-old cancer patient whose parents and uncle are airline pilots boarded a flight from Seattle to Orlando – piloted by her uncle – sponsored by the Make-A-Wish foundation on Tuesday, November 8, according to the Alaska Airlines website. Daughter of airline pilots boards flight as Make-A-Wish …
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Loses Another Youree Drive Business

Another blow to the retail world in southeast Shreveport. The Youree Drive corridor grew quickly and retail spots popped up from Southfield all the way out to Bert Kouns and beyond over the past 20 years. But that huge boom has slowed up a bit over the past couple of years.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

"Frosty", the windshield Grinch, is active in the ArkLaTex

“Frosty”, the windshield Grinch, is active in the …. Frosty, the windshield Grinch, is active in the ArkLaTex. New school-based health care center opens inside …. The new location offers a full medical office for students. Texarkana Texas firefighters receive special thank …. Academy Sports and Outdoors expressed its...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport

Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

CPSO collects food items for Thanksgiving Food Drive

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual food drive and wants top last year’s donations to minimize food insecurity in the area. The CPSO’s fourth annual Thanksgiving Food Drive is collecting food donations until Monday, November 21, to benefit the...
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Local farm offers home-grown turkeys for Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local farmers are teaming up to bring home-grown turkeys to the table this Thanksgiving. Robert Cruz of Opt-In Farm spoke with KTAL/KMSS about the new local source for the festive bird offered through Mahaffey Farms in Haughton. Opt-In Farm is a five-acre farmstead in Keithville....
HAUGHTON, LA
lightandchampion.com

BRK Meats conducts groundbreaking ceremony

BRK Meats (dba Beef Producers of Texas) is a family-owned East Texas business. The company is a USDA meat processing facility in operation for more than four years in Carthage. Wednesday’s groundbreaking event was for a new harvest unit and a primal removal unit scheduled for construction in Tenaha.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

David Raines Health Center opens inside Keithville schools

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in Keithville have access to on-campus healthcare with the help of a community partner. The David Raines Community Health Center celebrated the grand opening of new locations inside Keithville Elementary and Middle School Wednesday. The school-based health center offers primary care for students...
KEITHVILLE, LA
ktalnews.com

Things to do this weekend: Poker run fun, shopping with belly dancers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you like vintage motorcycles, playing poker, cruising the backroads, live poetry readings, and Christmas shopping amongst belly dancers, artists, and poets, you’re going to love what’s going on in Minden and Shreveport this weekend. Poker Run benefiting the Dorcheat Historical Association Museum.
MINDEN, LA

