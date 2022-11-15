ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

WLTX.com

19-year-old killed in crash near Lexington identified

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a teen is dead and another person has been hospitalized following a crash in Lexington County late Thursday night. Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 9:45 p.m. in the area of Old Cherokee and Wise Ferry roads just west of Lexington.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

21-year-old dead in early morning Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in an early Friday morning crash in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the victim as 21-year-old Floyd Hunter James. The crash happened at about 2:10 a.m. on East Mclver Road near I-95, troopers said. A pickup truck […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington County coroner identifies victim in Old Cherokee Road fatality

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher positively identified the individual who died in a single-vehicle accident in Lexington shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. According to Fisher, Brier Murray Hudson, 19, of Pelion, was a passenger traveling westbound on the 1500 block of Old Cherokee Road just west of Lexington when the car left the roadway and overturned.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Orangeburg crash-scene turns out to be result of mid-day shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a man is in the hospital after being shot while someone allegedly attempted to take his vehicle in Orangeburg. Investigators with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Friday in the area of 1175 Boulevard Street. Initially, officers arriving at the scene believed the 62-year-old's wounds were the result of his vehicle striking a tractor-trailer.
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Escaped Clarendon County inmate caught, no injuries reported

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Update as of 1:15 p.m.: An escaped Clarendon County inmate has been caught after more than a week on the run. The U.S. Marshals Service says Shaun Wiles has been arrested without incident on Sharon Acres Lane in Lexington County. After an extensive search of...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Two Family Members Die in House Fire in Chester

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Coroner says 80 year old John Robert Caldwell and 74 year old James Edward Mobley died in a house fire early Wednesday morning in Chester. Fire crews say they were called to a home on McClure Street around 2:30 AM for...
CHESTER, SC
wach.com

Man killed in early morning Columbia club shooting

COLUMBIA, SC — A man is dead after he was shot at a nightclub. The incident took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Club Rose Gold. As officials arrived on scene, they found the man unresponsive in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Missing Sumter County man found safe in Kershaw County

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A missing Sumter County man has been found safe, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Ricky Jefferson was found safe early this morning in Kershaw County and was provided the necessary medical attention. He is now in contact with his family. Jefferson...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Overnight shooting leaves one dead at Broad River Rd club

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A late-night shooting left a man dead Wednesday in Richland County. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded around 2 a.m. to the 2200 block of Broad River Rd at Club Rose Gold. They investigated reports of a shooting and found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter deputies searching for 17 year-old missing teen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17 year-old Zaniyah Johnson. She is a foster child and has a PTSD medical condition, say deputies. The teen was last seen on Nov. 15 around her Joyce Street address in Sumter, say authorities. She was wearing...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

1 dead after early morning shooting at Broad River nightclub

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead at a nightclub on Broad River Road. Deputies were called to the scene at Club Rose Gold, 2219 Broad River Rd., around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Arriving at the scene, they found an unresponsive man in the parking lot. The man appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. EMS responding to the call determined the man was deceased.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Lane shut down after tractor-trailer fuel spill on I-77

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Fire Department and Columbia’s HazMat 1 are currently on the scene of a fuel spill from a tractor-trailer on I-77 north bound at mile marker 2. One lane of traffic is currently shut down. Fire officials are urging drivers to use caution...
CAYCE, SC
WIS-TV

SLED SWAT deployed to DJJ after youth disturbance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A SLED SWAT team was deployed to the DJJ Wednesday evening in response to a disturbance. The DJJ said a group of around 10 youths at the Broad River Road facility were out of their pods. They were able to move around the campus but staff directed them back to their dorms.
COLUMBIA, SC

