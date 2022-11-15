ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
LIVE UPDATES: Alabama abandons attempt to execute Kenneth Smith

ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama has abandoned its effort to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, at least for the immediate future. CBS 42 will provide live updates below from Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, where the state’s death row and execution chamber are located. More recent updates will appear...
ALABAMA STATE
US gives protections to rare Midwest bird as prairie suffers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government announced protections Thursday for two populations of a rare prairie bird that’s found in parts of the Midwest, including one of the country’s most prolific oil and gas fields. The lesser prairie chicken’s range covers a portion of the oil-rich...
COLORADO STATE

