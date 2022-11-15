Read full article on original website
Carla Moser
3d ago
Maybe need to check to see if anyone in the neighborhood has door ring or other type cameras around the area. Time to knock on doors.
Kait 8
14-year-old arrested in Jonesboro murder
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting another teen. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance in the 300-block of Sagewood Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. When they arrived, they learned a shooting...
Kait 8
Suspect in 2020 Jonesboro murder case arrested
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man was arrested in connection to the 2020 murder of a Jonesboro man. Jonesboro police confirmed Henry Virgil Tyner, 52, of Longview, Texas is in the Craighead County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder. He is suspected in the death of Donald...
Kait 8
Bono police upgrades body camera equipment
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Bono Police Department has made upgrades to its body camera equipment. The cameras now turn on with the turn of a switch or the pull of a gun. Patrol Officer Jason Fraser said this is good for the entire community. “It incorporated our body camera,...
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas law enforcement officers earn their badges
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – More than three dozen new law enforcement officers are officially certified to protect and serve. On Friday, Nov. 18, 47 men and women graduated from the Black River Technical College Police Academy. They began their training in August. The officers and deputies will serve across...
KTLO
Two teenage girls arrested after shooting Jonesboro woman with a BB gun
Two teenage girls were arrested after police say they shot a Jonesboro woman with a BB gun on Sunday afternoon. According to the Arkansas Democratic Gazette, a report from the Jonesboro Police Department stated the 15-year-old and 13-year-old approached two women at an apartment at 1801 Greensboro Road. The officer’s...
Kait 8
Jonesboro man sentenced for meth conspiracy in state drug bust
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his involvement in multiple crimes including meth conspiracy. According to United States Attorney Jonathan Ross, 44-year-old Eiichi Moore was given the sentence on Wednesday, Nov. 16 by a judge. Moore was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.
Kait 8
Sheriff’s deputy crash under investigation
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating a crash involving a Poinsett County sheriff’s deputy. Poinsett County Chief Deputy Jeremy Lally told Region 8 News the crash happened on Highway 14 East of Harrisburg near Hill Top Lane. Lally said the deputy had made a traffic stop,...
Kait 8
Emergency responders concerned after increase in sign thefts
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Some counties in Northeast Arkansas are used to having famous signs, such as Copperhead Road, stolen. In Sharp County, county officials say multiple road signs with no famous name are being stolen. Jeremy Langston is the County Road Foreman and Office of Emergency Management Director...
whiterivernow.com
Authorities investigate weekend shooting incident
Independence County authorities are investigating a shooting incident that injured two men over the weekend. According to the incident report, sheriff’s deputies were called to a Haynie Drive residence on Saturday night in reference to gunshots and yelling. Upon arrival, deputies found two males in the front yard: a...
KTLO
Suspect from vending machine break-ins identified, arrested
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in connection with vending machine break-ins in and around the City of Mountain Home. According to Sheriff John Montgomery, after the initial press release was sent out on Nov. 9 with images from the security camera system, law enforcement authorities in Van Buren County at Clinton saw the images and recognized the face of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle as being involved in similar break-ins under investigation in that jurisdiction.
Jonesboro man faces 20 years in prison for meth distribution
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, November 16, a Jonesboro man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his involvement in a methamphetamine conspiracy, assault on a federal officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. In addition to the sentence of imprisonment, 44-year-old Eiichi...
Kait 8
Traffic resumes following multi-vehicle crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Traffic has resumed as normal following a multi-vehicle crash in Jonesboro. Dispatch said the crash involved three vehicles along East Johnson Avenue in front of the Firehouse Subs. They explained there were multiple injuries, but they could not give specifics on those injuries. As of...
whiterivernow.com
Man ends up in pond before trip to jail
A man ended up soaking wet before he was taken to the Independence County Jail last week. According to the incident report, Cory Joe Stingley, 47, of Little Rock, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies went to a Floral address on Nov. 9 regarding a wanted subject. Stingley, who was not the original subject of the call, was however observed on the property in a vehicle. Stingley, who according to the report was also wanted on a number of warrants, was arrested after a deputy observed a revolver sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
KTLO
Fatality confirmed in Sunday night Gassville fire
Approximately 70 firefighters from 10 departments were called to a blaze at Folk Art Antiques near the city limits of Gassville on U.S. Highway 62/412 West. Officials have confirmed a fatality but the identity has not been released at this time. The body will be sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for identification and to determine the cause of death.
Kait 8
Police searching for suspects in smash-and-grab
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need your help finding a group of suspects they said are involved in a smash-and-grab at a department store. According to dispatch, on Sunday, Nov. 13, officers arrived at the JCPenney on Highland Drive about a robbery. Employees at the scene said five men...
Kait 8
New workout equipment installed at Jonesboro park
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro residents have a couple of new ways to work out for free. This week city workers made updates to City Water and Light Park, located at 1123 South Culberhouse St. The cold temperatures this week did not stop crews from installing two new pieces of...
whiterivernow.com
Batesville man dies after accident in Cabot
A Batesville man was killed last week after a two-vehicle accident in Cabot. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Roland Wayne Hogan, 65, died on Nov. 10 when his 2001 Jeep Laredo was struck by a 2020 Ford Explorer on Highway 5. The driver of the Explorer,...
Kait 8
Jonesboro man pleads guilty to murder
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man who shot and killed another man will spend the next 40 years in prison. Logan Murray pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Gavin Wagster. After entering his plea, a judge sentenced Murray to 360 months years in...
KNOE TV8
Man charged with 7 counts of rape
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sharp County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of raping several children multiple times. A judge found probable cause to charge 59-year-old Jack Huffmaster, Jr. or Hardy with 7 counts of rape, 6 counts of second-degree sexual assault, and three counts of third-degree battery.
Kait 8
Two killed in head-on collision
CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
