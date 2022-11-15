ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Tribune

Ayo Dosunmu seeks challenges with the Chicago Bulls while adapting to starting at point guard: ‘I want to soak up as much as possible’

Ayo Dosunmu wants to be pushed. That was the first request he made to coach Billy Donovan when the former Illinois guard joined the Chicago Bulls as a rookie. Donovan has been consistent in pushing Dosunmu since, a constant at the second-year guard’s elbow as he offers input and advice during games, practices and one-on-one film sessions. “He just wants me to reach my full potential,” Dosunmu ...
NBC Chicago

Podcast: Blackhawks Feeling Loss of Seth Jones and Takeaways From Marian Hossa Interview

Podcast: Hawks feeling loss of Jones, takeaways from Hossa interview originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the team feeling the loss of Seth Jones, how the recently-recalled Ian Mitchell could help the back end, and injury updates on Tyler Johnson and Alex Stalock. Plus, the guys offer their takeaways from the Marian Hossa interview and what to expect from Sunday's jersey retirement ceremony.
NBC Chicago

Bulls Nikola Vučević Owns Missed Free Throws Late in Loss to Magic

Vučević owns missed free throws vs. Magic: 'It sucks' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The result of a 48-minute NBA game is never decided by one play. But it must have felt that way to Nikola Vučević Friday night after, with 12.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, missing two free throws that could have put the Chicago Bulls ahead of the Orlando Magic 109-105, but instead led to a Jalen Suggs 3-pointer that proved a back-breaking game-winner.
NBC Chicago

Ex-NFL Running Back Says Bears' Fields Is Problem, Not Receivers

Ex-NFL running back says Fields is problem, not receivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The consensus blame surrounding the Bears' offensive problems this season has pointed to the offense's supporting cast. The wide receivers and offensive line have been major problems to the Bears' offensive production this season, in...
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Sign Former First-Round Defensive End

The Chicago Bears added help to their defensive line. The Chicago Bears need help on the defensive line. The unit has been subpar this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears are graded dead last in the league in defensive pass rushing. The Bears added depth to the unit on Wednesday.
NBC Chicago

White Sox Non-Tender Adam Engel, Danny Mendick, Mark Payton

White Sox non-tender Adam Engel, Danny Mendick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox non-tendered infielder Danny Mendick and outfielders Adam Engel and Mark Payton on Friday, the club announced. Friday was the deadline to tender contracts to players not already under contract for 2023. Engel, Mendick and...
NBC Chicago

Bulls Injury Report: Patrick Williams, Coby White to Play Vs. Magic

Bulls' Williams, White plan to play vs. Magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls received some good injury news ahead of Friday night's home matchup with the Orlando Magic. Third-year forward Patrick Williams (right ankle sprain) and fourth-year guard Coby White (left quad contusion) will both play...
FanSided

Chicago White Sox Rumors: Sox in on trading for this catcher

After a season that saw the Chicago White Sox finish at an even 81-81, it is very clear the team needs to improve in key areas this offseason. Defensively, the White Sox struggled tremendously. The South Siders were also in the bottom half of the league in scoring, which would clearly lead many to believe that they are interested in upgrading several spots this offseason.
NBC Chicago

Billy Donovan Calls on DeRozan, LaVine, Vučević to Fix Bulls' Starts

Donovan calls on Bulls' Big 3 to set game-opening tone originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls have struggled with slow starts consistently this season. But for the first time, coach Billy Donovan steered talk away from potential lineup changes surrounding young players like Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams and towards veterans. And we’re not talking Goran Dragić or Javonte Green replacing them.
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Coby White

Have you ever made a change just for the sake of making one? Some therapists will recommend it – we think. Don’t take psychological advice from us. This is NBA Analysis, not psychoanalysis. Still, if you’re depressed, we think changing your routine might help. Start taking a walk...
NBC Chicago

Teven Jenkins' Stellar Play With Hip Injury Shows How Good He Can Be

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- In three short months, Teven Jenkins has gone from fringe-roster tackle to one of the best offensive guards in the NFL. The Bears' second-year offensive lineman kicked inside partway through training camp and quickly became the starting right guard. Jenkins was platooned with Lucas Patrick early in the season, but he has taken hold of the job since Patrick went on injured reserve and has played at an impressively high level.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

