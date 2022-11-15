ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Ex-NFL Running Back Says Bears' Fields Is Problem, Not Receivers

Ex-NFL running back says Fields is problem, not receivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The consensus blame surrounding the Bears' offensive problems this season has pointed to the offense's supporting cast. The wide receivers and offensive line have been major problems to the Bears' offensive production this season, in...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Sanborn Bests Roquan Smith for 10-Tackle, Multi-Sack Game

Sanborn bests Roquan Smith for 10-tackle, multi-sack game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It took Roquan Smith 27 career games to capture a 10-tackle, multi-sack game. It took Jack Sanborn two career games. In his second NFL game last Sunday against the Detroit Lions, Sanborn helped the defense tremendously...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Flag That Erased Jack Sanborn INT Was ‘Clean Play'

Johnson: Flag that erased Sanborn INT was 'clean play' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the second week in a row, the Bears got burned by a bad call. After an erroneous defensive pass interference called against Eddie Jackson and a missed defensive pass interference committed against Chase Claypool hurt the team’s chances against the Dolphins in Week 9, the Bears were on the wrong end of an incorrect illegal hands to the face penalty called against Jaylon Johnson in Week 10’s game against the Lions. What made Johnson’s penalty even worse was that it wiped away a Jack Sanborn interception, and one play later the Lions scored a touchdown.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears OC Luke Getsy Listed as Name to Watch for NFL Head Coach Jobs

Luke Getsy listed as name to watch for head coach jobs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If all goes according to plan, Luke Getsy probably won’t be the Bears offensive coordinator for very long. It sounds crass, but it’s true. If Getsy does a great job building the Bears offense and developing Justin Fields as a top-tier NFL quarterback, then he’ll be in high demand for a head coaching job. The buzz is already starting to build for Getsy taking the next step, and in a recent NFL.com listing, Getsy was included as a young coach to watch for next year’s head coach hiring cycle.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

3 Keys for Chicago Bears to Upset Atlanta Falcons in NFL Week 11

3 keys for Bears to beat Falconsscore prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are coming off one of their most disappointing losses of the season, as they squandered a 14-point fourth-quarter lead, regained the lead with just over nine minutes left to play, then blew that lead too, against the Lions. They’ll have a great opportunity to flush those bad feelings this week, as the Bears travel to Atlanta to take the Falcons, another lowly team. The Falcons were projected to be one of the worst squads in the NFL this season, as they moved on from Matt Ryan to rebuild their franchise, and for the most part they’ve played to their expectations. But there have been some highlights for Atlanta, including surprising wins over the Browns, 49ers and Seahawks. A Falcons win over the Bears wouldn’t be surprising per se, since the Falcons sit at 4-6, compared to the Bears’ 3-7 record, so the Bears will have to execute on these three keys to give themselves a good chance to end their three-game skid.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Quarterback Justin Fields' Rookie Card Sells for $90,000

Justin Fields’ rookie card sells for $90,000 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has emerged as one of the league's most popular players over the past few months. And what's a better way to show that your stock is rising than to have your trading card sold for a nice chunk of change?
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

White Sox Non-Tender Adam Engel, Danny Mendick, Mark Payton

White Sox non-tender Adam Engel, Danny Mendick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox non-tendered infielder Danny Mendick and outfielders Adam Engel and Mark Payton on Friday, the club announced. Friday was the deadline to tender contracts to players not already under contract for 2023. Engel, Mendick and...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls Nikola Vučević Owns Missed Free Throws Late in Loss to Magic

Vučević owns missed free throws vs. Magic: 'It sucks' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The result of a 48-minute NBA game is never decided by one play. But it must have felt that way to Nikola Vučević Friday night after, with 12.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, missing two free throws that could have put the Chicago Bulls ahead of the Orlando Magic 109-105, but instead led to a Jalen Suggs 3-pointer that proved a back-breaking game-winner.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls Injury Report: Patrick Williams, Coby White to Play Vs. Magic

Bulls' Williams, White plan to play vs. Magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls received some good injury news ahead of Friday night's home matchup with the Orlando Magic. Third-year forward Patrick Williams (right ankle sprain) and fourth-year guard Coby White (left quad contusion) will both play...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy