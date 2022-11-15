Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Rapper K. Noble Reveals New Album PainkillersMusic NewsChicago, IL
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Ex-NFL Running Back Says Bears' Fields Is Problem, Not Receivers
Ex-NFL running back says Fields is problem, not receivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The consensus blame surrounding the Bears' offensive problems this season has pointed to the offense's supporting cast. The wide receivers and offensive line have been major problems to the Bears' offensive production this season, in...
Bears' Sanborn Bests Roquan Smith for 10-Tackle, Multi-Sack Game
Sanborn bests Roquan Smith for 10-tackle, multi-sack game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It took Roquan Smith 27 career games to capture a 10-tackle, multi-sack game. It took Jack Sanborn two career games. In his second NFL game last Sunday against the Detroit Lions, Sanborn helped the defense tremendously...
Chase Claypool's Role in Bears' Offense Will ‘Continue to Grow'
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chase Claypool hasn't made a massive impact on the Bears in the first two weeks of his tenure. The third-year receiver has played a total of 45 snaps and caught three passes for 21 yards. Integrating Claypool into the Bears' offense will be a lengthy process....
Bears QB Justin Fields' Cleats Enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame
Fields cleats from breaking QB rushing record go to HOF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the past few weeks, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has had numerous break out moments. That includes breaking the NFL record for the most rushing yards in a single game for a quarterback...
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Flag That Erased Jack Sanborn INT Was ‘Clean Play'
Johnson: Flag that erased Sanborn INT was 'clean play' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the second week in a row, the Bears got burned by a bad call. After an erroneous defensive pass interference called against Eddie Jackson and a missed defensive pass interference committed against Chase Claypool hurt the team’s chances against the Dolphins in Week 9, the Bears were on the wrong end of an incorrect illegal hands to the face penalty called against Jaylon Johnson in Week 10’s game against the Lions. What made Johnson’s penalty even worse was that it wiped away a Jack Sanborn interception, and one play later the Lions scored a touchdown.
Bears' Cole Kmet Averaged Third-Most Separation Yards in Week 10
Kmet averaged third-most separation yards in Week 10 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cole Kmet has made himself acknowledgeable over the past two weeks – and not in a bad way. The Bears' tight end recorded two straight weeks with two receiving touchdowns. Last week against the Lions,...
Chicago Bears Injury Report: N'Keal Harry Ruled Out for Falcons Game
N'Keal Harry ruled out for Falcons game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have ruled out wide receiver N’Keal Harry for this Sunday’s Falcons game. Harry missed practice on Thursday and Friday due to an illness, so the team won’t dress him when they head down to Atlanta.
Bears OC Luke Getsy Listed as Name to Watch for NFL Head Coach Jobs
Luke Getsy listed as name to watch for head coach jobs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If all goes according to plan, Luke Getsy probably won’t be the Bears offensive coordinator for very long. It sounds crass, but it’s true. If Getsy does a great job building the Bears offense and developing Justin Fields as a top-tier NFL quarterback, then he’ll be in high demand for a head coaching job. The buzz is already starting to build for Getsy taking the next step, and in a recent NFL.com listing, Getsy was included as a young coach to watch for next year’s head coach hiring cycle.
Justin Fields' Composure, Mechanics Show QB Ready to Deliver in Clutch
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears' offense has been humming over the past month, averaging 31 points in the past four games. But that offensive success hasn't translated during the two-minute drill at the end of the games. The Bears are now 0-for-4 on game-winning or game-tying drives with under...
Titans OC Todd Downing Arrested for DUI Hours After Win Over Packers
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI hours after win over Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just hours after a victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, the mood surrounding the Tennessee Titans has quickly changed. Offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning...
Will Tom Brady Keep Playing in 2023? Buccaneers Sound Optimistic
One more year? Bucs sound hopeful Tom Brady will return in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. At this point nine months ago, Tom Brady was officially retired. It's safe to say he's changed his mind. After ending his brief retirement at 40 days and coming back for his...
3 Keys for Chicago Bears to Upset Atlanta Falcons in NFL Week 11
3 keys for Bears to beat Falconsscore prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are coming off one of their most disappointing losses of the season, as they squandered a 14-point fourth-quarter lead, regained the lead with just over nine minutes left to play, then blew that lead too, against the Lions. They’ll have a great opportunity to flush those bad feelings this week, as the Bears travel to Atlanta to take the Falcons, another lowly team. The Falcons were projected to be one of the worst squads in the NFL this season, as they moved on from Matt Ryan to rebuild their franchise, and for the most part they’ve played to their expectations. But there have been some highlights for Atlanta, including surprising wins over the Browns, 49ers and Seahawks. A Falcons win over the Bears wouldn’t be surprising per se, since the Falcons sit at 4-6, compared to the Bears’ 3-7 record, so the Bears will have to execute on these three keys to give themselves a good chance to end their three-game skid.
Why Lauri Markkanen's Rise Is Instructive for Bulls, Patrick Williams
Why Markkanen's rise is instructive for Bulls, Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Through the Utah Jazz’s unexpected 10-6 start, Lauri Markkanen is averaging 21.3 points and 8.4 rebounds on 52.3 percent shooting. On Wednesday in New Orleans, Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams takes averages of 9.3 points...
Aaron Rodgers, Packers Receive ‘Interesting' Boos at Lambeau Field
Aaron Rodgers, Packers receive ‘interesting’ boos at Lambeau Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aaron Rodgers has had plenty to talk about this year with the Green Bay Packers, but when it comes to getting booed by his own fans, he was left with one word: “Interesting.”
Bears Quarterback Justin Fields' Rookie Card Sells for $90,000
Justin Fields’ rookie card sells for $90,000 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has emerged as one of the league's most popular players over the past few months. And what's a better way to show that your stock is rising than to have your trading card sold for a nice chunk of change?
White Sox Non-Tender Adam Engel, Danny Mendick, Mark Payton
White Sox non-tender Adam Engel, Danny Mendick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox non-tendered infielder Danny Mendick and outfielders Adam Engel and Mark Payton on Friday, the club announced. Friday was the deadline to tender contracts to players not already under contract for 2023. Engel, Mendick and...
Bulls Nikola Vučević Owns Missed Free Throws Late in Loss to Magic
Vučević owns missed free throws vs. Magic: 'It sucks' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The result of a 48-minute NBA game is never decided by one play. But it must have felt that way to Nikola Vučević Friday night after, with 12.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, missing two free throws that could have put the Chicago Bulls ahead of the Orlando Magic 109-105, but instead led to a Jalen Suggs 3-pointer that proved a back-breaking game-winner.
Bulls Injury Report: Patrick Williams, Coby White to Play Vs. Magic
Bulls' Williams, White plan to play vs. Magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls received some good injury news ahead of Friday night's home matchup with the Orlando Magic. Third-year forward Patrick Williams (right ankle sprain) and fourth-year guard Coby White (left quad contusion) will both play...
Bulls Hit New Low With Jalen Suggs Game-Winner, Late Loss to Magic
10 observations: Bulls hit low in heart-breaker to Magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls fell behind by as many as 19 points in the third quarter of Friday's home matchup with the Orlando Magic, and looked listless doing it. A furious comeback ensued, but foibles in...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0