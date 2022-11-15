ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Opened in the ’90s, this Boise restaurant closed last year. Did you notice it’s back?

By Michael Deeds
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

When Eddie’s Diner went dark last year, it was a strange sight along West State Street.

The 1950s-themed restaurant had been in business since 1999. But crippled by a staff shortage, Eddie’s was forced to close at 3095 W. Lake Harbor Lane — “until further notice,” it explained on Facebook . The family-owned operation instead encouraged customers to head crosstown to Eddie’s Restaurant, 7067 W. Overland Road (which has been around even longer).

But did you notice? Eddie’s Diner is back. It’s reopened from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, after returning to action in August.

The hope is that Eddie’s Diner soon will operate seven days a week, friendly server Jo Lou Bennett explained. “We still don’t have enough cooks to be open Monday and Sunday yet,” she said, “but we’re working on that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WEhox_0jBqtlHt00
Eddie’s Diner opened at 3095 W. Lake Harbor Lane in 1999, taking over the former RJ’s Diner spot. Michael Deeds/mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

Meanwhile, Eddie’s Restaurant on Overland is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays and Mondays.

Dishing up all-day breakfasts, burgers, hand-scooped milkshakes — “home-style cooking,” as the menu proclaims — Eddie’s provides a comforting taste of another era. Roller skates and other memorabilia create a nostalgic, family-friendly atmosphere.

Eddie’s “provides great food with awesome customer service and unbeatable prices,” according to its website.

Many Boise patrons agree. Eddie’s restaurants rate 4.4 out of 5 stars on Google reviews. On Yelp, Eddie’s Diner is 4.5 out of 5; Eddie’s Restaurant is 4 out of 5.

Online: eddies-restaurant.com .

