This wild turkey was saved by a Southlake officer. Turkey ‘offers thanks,’ police say

Here’s a wild turkey story with a happy ending in Southlake.

Police responded to a call of a wounded wild turkey on Sunday near Briar Lane in north Southlake.

Officers responded because animal control officers don’t work on the weekends, Southlake police said.

Police arrived and saw a wild turkey, limping and hurt. Police said wild animals such as turkeys, foxes and coyotes are common in Southlake.

Southlake Officer Jennifer Page, who police described as having a country background, led the effort to get the wild turkey. Police say the bird used her last gust of energy to dart into a concrete culvert to hide from officers.

But Page maneuvered her baton, gently nudged the bird and pulled her out to safety. The officer then drove her new friend to the Animal Emergency Hospital of North Texas in Grapevine.

Southlake police said “the turkey was thrilled and offered thanks, giving all of the credit to Officer Page for saving her life.”