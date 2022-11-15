Read full article on original website
Biden calls ’emergency’ meeting of NATO leaders after reports of Russian missile hitting Poland
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden called an “emergency” meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a “Russian-made” missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border. Biden,...
North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential to reach anywhere in the United States. KCNA said Kim observed the launch with...
Asia-Pacific leaders condemn war, renew calls for open trade
Leaders from around the Asia-Pacific have condemned and called for an end to Russia's war on Ukraine
Biden says it’s ‘unlikely’ the missile that hit Poland was fired from Russia
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday it was “unlikely” that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia, but he pledged support for Poland’s investigation into what it had called a “Russian-made” missile. Biden spoke after...
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said parties must now "rise to the occasion" in a news conference Saturday morning
US News and World Report
Poland Likely to Invoke NATO's Article 4, Will Raise Missile Blast With UN - Officials
WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland is likely to request consultations under NATO's Article 4. after a missile, reportedly Russian-made, struck Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, and raise the issue at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, officials said. Two people were killed in an explosion in a village 6...
What they are saying at the COP27 climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Negotiators made their final push for a deal at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt on Saturday, trying to bridge divisions over funding relief for climate change disasters and commitments for long-term action.
WATCH: DHS, FBI heads testify before Senate on China surveillance inside the U.S.
During a Senate hearing on threats to the U.S. homeland, FBI Director Christopher Wray was quizzed about Chinese efforts to use their own police to surveil dissidents inside the United States. Watch the hearing in the player above. “It’s been reported that the Chinese Communist Party is operating police stations...
Cop27 live: ‘deeply worrying’ climate talks may be close to breaking down, campaigners warn
After two weeks of negotiations, talks have been extended with countries unable to reach agreement on Friday
Poland says Russian-made missile fell on its soil, killing 2
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Polish Foreign Ministry said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in eastern Poland and killed two people. The ministry said Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau summoned the Russian ambassador and “demanded immediate detailed explanations.”. The statements came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy...
North Korea test-fires ballistic missile with range to strike entire U.S.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning...
Single COVID case prompts China to lock down Peking University
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities locked down a major university in Beijing on Wednesday after finding one COVID-19 case as they stick to a “zero-COVID” approach despite growing public discontent. Peking University students and faculty were not allowed to leave the grounds unless necessary and classes on...
Biden asks for more than $37 billion in Ukraine emergency aid
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is asking Congress to provide more than $37 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, a massive infusion of cash that could help support the nation as Russian forces suffer battlefield losses in their nine-month-old invasion. The administration’s funding request, which comes as lawmakers...
Human rights groups report widespread abuse in Ukraine
KYSELIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — For 10 days, Alesha Babenko was locked in a basement and regularly beaten by Russian soldiers. Bound, blindfolded and threatened with electric shocks, the 27-year-old pleaded for them to stop. “I thought I was going to die,” he told The Associated Press. In September,...
Congress considers fulfilling 200-year-old promise to seat Cherokee Nation delegate
The Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma moved a step closer on Wednesday to having a promise fulfilled from nearly 200 years ago that a delegate from the tribe be seated in Congress. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin was among those who testified before the U.S. House Rules Committee, which is the first to examine the prospect of seating a Cherokee delegate in the U.S. House. Hoskin, the elected leader of the 440,000-member tribe, put the effort in motion in 2019 when he nominated Kimberly Teehee, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, to the position. The tribe’s governing council then unanimously approved her.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reveals daughter for first time at ICBM launch
Kim Jong-un was pictured hand-in-hand with his young daughter for the first time, revealing long-rumoured descendant of the elusive family, as the North Korean leader oversaw the launch of its most powerful missile.The striking new pictures showed a young girl walking close to Mr Kim and holding his hand in the backdrop of the country’s largest intercontinental ballistic missile.It comes as North Korea confirmed that it fired an ICBM missile on Friday, saying the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile — the North’s longest-range and nuclear-capable projectile — proved the weapon is reliable to contain US threats, according to state media...
U.S. sanctions firms accused of transferring Iranian drones to Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. said Tuesday it is imposing new sanctions on firms and entities accused of being involved in the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia for use in Vladimir Putin’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The move comes after Iranian officials earlier this month acknowledged that...
WATCH: Secretary Austin, General Milley echo Polish assessment of missile strike
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has echoed NATO member Poland by saying that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defenses in neighboring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.
Bolsonaro supporters protest against Brazil’s presidential election results
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Tens of thousands of Brazilians wearing yellow and green, the colors of the national flag, gathered Tuesday across the country to protest against President Jair Bolsonaro’s defeat in last month’s election and asking for the armed forces to intervene. In Rio de...
Russian strikes force Ukraine to face extended power outages
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s electricity grid chief warned of hours-long power outages Friday as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with heavy artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supplies to as much as 40 percent of the country’s people at the onset of winter.
