The Associated Press

North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential to reach anywhere in the United States. KCNA said Kim observed the launch with...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Poland Likely to Invoke NATO's Article 4, Will Raise Missile Blast With UN - Officials

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland is likely to request consultations under NATO's Article 4. after a missile, reportedly Russian-made, struck Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, and raise the issue at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, officials said. Two people were killed in an explosion in a village 6...
Reuters

What they are saying at the COP27 climate summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Negotiators made their final push for a deal at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt on Saturday, trying to bridge divisions over funding relief for climate change disasters and commitments for long-term action.
PBS NewsHour

Poland says Russian-made missile fell on its soil, killing 2

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Polish Foreign Ministry said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in eastern Poland and killed two people. The ministry said Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau summoned the Russian ambassador and “demanded immediate detailed explanations.”. The statements came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy...
PBS NewsHour

North Korea test-fires ballistic missile with range to strike entire U.S.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning...
PBS NewsHour

Single COVID case prompts China to lock down Peking University

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities locked down a major university in Beijing on Wednesday after finding one COVID-19 case as they stick to a “zero-COVID” approach despite growing public discontent. Peking University students and faculty were not allowed to leave the grounds unless necessary and classes on...
PBS NewsHour

Human rights groups report widespread abuse in Ukraine

KYSELIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — For 10 days, Alesha Babenko was locked in a basement and regularly beaten by Russian soldiers. Bound, blindfolded and threatened with electric shocks, the 27-year-old pleaded for them to stop. “I thought I was going to die,” he told The Associated Press. In September,...
PBS NewsHour

Congress considers fulfilling 200-year-old promise to seat Cherokee Nation delegate

The Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma moved a step closer on Wednesday to having a promise fulfilled from nearly 200 years ago that a delegate from the tribe be seated in Congress. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin was among those who testified before the U.S. House Rules Committee, which is the first to examine the prospect of seating a Cherokee delegate in the U.S. House. Hoskin, the elected leader of the 440,000-member tribe, put the effort in motion in 2019 when he nominated Kimberly Teehee, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, to the position. The tribe’s governing council then unanimously approved her.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reveals daughter for first time at ICBM launch

Kim Jong-un was pictured hand-in-hand with his young daughter for the first time, revealing long-rumoured descendant of the elusive family, as the North Korean leader oversaw the launch of its most powerful missile.The striking new pictures showed a young girl walking close to Mr Kim and holding his hand in the backdrop of the country’s largest intercontinental ballistic missile.It comes as North Korea confirmed that it fired an ICBM missile on Friday, saying the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile — the North’s longest-range and nuclear-capable projectile — proved the weapon is reliable to contain US threats, according to state media...
PBS NewsHour

Russian strikes force Ukraine to face extended power outages

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s electricity grid chief warned of hours-long power outages Friday as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with heavy artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supplies to as much as 40 percent of the country’s people at the onset of winter.
PBS NewsHour

