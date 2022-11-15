Read full article on original website
MN JL Beers Closing – Let’s Hope It’s Not A Chain Reaction
Sadly another familiar bar -restaurant-establishment is closing its doors for good. I have lived in several cities in North Dakota, and in each one, I have gone into a JL Beers - Minot, Fargo, Bismarck, AND Minnesota - The last one sadly just announced its plans to permanently close - Here is what the JL Beers posted on their Facebook yesterday:
Behind the scenes of The City of Bismarck
This is the second annual Citizen Academy. Last year’s pilot project was eight weeks long with a group of 12 residents. This time around, there will be a class of 20 residents over 13 weeks. And all 14 departments of the city will come with a three-hour class and a tour.
New to Bismarck: Underwater treadmill for dogs
The Healthy Dog Center shares that they have seen some great success stories after dogs use the treadmill.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck’s widest street: neighbors grateful for the extra space, especially with all this snow!
BISMARCK, N.D. – As the snow piles up, you might notice it’s a bit of a tight squeeze driving down some Bismarck streets. Between piles of snow and cars parked on the streets, it can be tough to get one car down some city streets. But there’s a...
KFYR-TV
Shoveler on the roof: Minnesota man helps Bismarck homeowners avoid hidden dangers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The snow piling up around town might be inconvenient, but when it builds up on a roof, it can be deadly. That’s why one Minnesota man traveled to Bismarck to help folks dig out. Jesse Lofgren is comfortable on a roof. For the past 20...
Homelessness in North Dakota and what you can do to help
Reporter Kyara Brown spoke with Sherrice Roness, Homelessness Liaison for the Bismarck Public School, about the Freezin' for a Reason event.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck family goes on shopping spree for hospitalized children
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the season of giving is underway, one family paid a trip to Target in Bismarck Friday morning to give back in a major way. The Moldenhauer family of five packed several shopping carts full of hundreds of gifts meant for children and families who will spend time in the hospital over the next year.
Bismarck’s Moe’s Smoke Shop Has FREE Turkeys For You
A friend of mine sent me this picture she found on Facebook today... ...her caption to the pic was simple: "Moe's is giving away FREE turkeys" - Now I'm sure you may have seen it as well, what were your first thoughts? Was it maybe a SMOKED Turkey promotion? Like say buy three cigars and they'll hand you a frozen turkey? Here is what Jared Selzer posted just over three hours ago:
KFYR-TV
Lining up another shot
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan icon is lining up another shot at business. The Silver Dollar Bar is applying for a new liquor license. The bar was forced to shut down in June 2021 after its liquor license was not renewed by the Mandan City Commission. Among the reasons...
NEW LOCATION: A Favorite Christmas Store Moves To Mandan
IT'S BACK!! A Visit to this Christmas store in Bismarck Mandan is a MUST!
Another Store Open For Business In Bismarck’s Kirkwood Mall
There's a new store in the Kirkwood Mall!
KFYR-TV
Soldiers reunite with their families at Bismarck Aero Center
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Seventy soldiers aboard a charter flight were reunited with their families and friends at Bismarck Aero Center Tuesday. They were gone for almost a year, so it was a reunion that had many families counting down the days. The McClintocks were just one family eagerly awaiting...
KFYR-TV
Silver Dollar Bar granted liquor license
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Silver Dollar bar, a controversial cornerstone of downtown Mandan, has another chance to pour up drinks for their patrons. During Tuesday night’s city commission meeting, the city commissioners unanimously voted to approve a liquor license for the Silver Dollar from November 15th, 2022, to June 30, 2023. All they need to do is meet all fire, health, safety and building inspections and ensure property taxes are paid.
Bismarck needs YOU to help decide the fate of East Main Avenue
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The city of Bismarck and the Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization are reaching out to those near East Main Avenue to see how the area fits into the city’s Together 2045 plan. To be sure that the area is used in the best way possible, this study of the community includes 7th-26th […]
North Dakota Country Fest’s Latest Act To Be Announced
BREAKING: Here is the latest act coming to New Salem next July.
Volleyball state semifinals wrap up in Bismarck
The state volleyball tournament rolls on Friday afternoon with four semifinal games in the Bismarck Events Center. Class A Semifinals #1 Century Patriots 3 #3 Legacy Sabers 0 Final #1 West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs 3 #2 Jamestown Blue Jays 0 Final #1 Century vs #3 Legacy The first semifinal game for the Class A level […]
ND’s Tigirlily Gold Announces Their First Major Headlining Tour
Here's how close Kendra & Krista will be coming to Bismarck this time around.
Weather Is Nasty. Travel Safe Today ND
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news North Dakota, but old man winter is here and he is not letting up either. Traveling into Mandan this morning we encountered drifts, blowing snow, and ice patches. Thankful for four-wheel drive and thankful for the crews working non-stop all night to try to keep the main roads cleared. Currently Bismarck Mandan and surrounding communities is in a winter weather advisory from NWS, released at 3:13amCST; "Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes."
Downtown Bismarck residents — move your car! Here’s why
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Street Department announced via Facebook that they will be removing snow in downtown Bismarck in “No-Parking – Street Cleaning” signed areas overnight tonight from 12:01 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. According to the Bismarck Police Department, vehicles parked on the street in areas indicated by these signs will be towed […]
