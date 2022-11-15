BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team concluded fall competition with a win over Fresno State, 14-6, on Thursday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. “I’m really proud of the team and the way they closed out this half of our season,” head coach Tana McKay said. “It’s always exciting when you can sweep the MOPs. The horses were great. The girls were great, and it’s exactly the way you want to leave before you go on a break. The team is in a good spot. We’re going to take a little break, do our homework, and get back to action in the spring.”

