At the beginning of this week’s ACC “Fab Five”, we continue to lift the memory of three Virginia football players – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr., and De’Sean Perry – along with their families in prayer as they were tragically murdered last weekend. As two others were injured, teams and schools across the country found different ways to recognize the players and the Virginia community in what has emerged as one of the most deplorable actions in the history of the country.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO