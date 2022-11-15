Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried Sold $300M Stake in FTX in October 2021
When FTX raised $420 million from investors in October 2021, $300 million of that amount reportedly went to the cryptocurrency exchange’s then-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. The money went toward buying some of Bankman-Fried’s stake in the company, even as FTX said the fundraise would be used to grow the business, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday (Nov. 18).
Klarna CEO Laments Global Investment Environment
Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna, has expressed his frustration at the current global investment environment. “The consequence of the new environment is that investors price companies differently,” he said at the Slush conference in Helsinki this week, Bloomberg reported Friday (Nov. 18). “It means that money isn’t as cheap as it was a year ago. It doesn’t allow you to invest as much into the future as you’d like to.
SBF’s ‘Big Dumb Game’ Leaves ‘Worse than Enron’ Cleanup For CEO
By most accounts, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the ex-CEO of what only weeks ago was the third largest crypto exchange in the world, has precipitated a moment in the cryptocurrency industry comparable to 2008’s financial crisis. Meanwhile, SBF continues to offer varnished insights of the implosion to hand-picked reporters on...
Brazil’s Crypto Fans Push for New Laws After FTX Fall
Brazil’s cryptocurrency sector wants the country to approve legislation providing oversight to their industry, part of a wave of calls for more regulation in the wake of the FTX collapse. Roberto Dagnoni, an executive at Mercado Bitcoin, told Reuters the law had been “kind of dormant” during Brazil’s recent...
How the Entangled CEOs of FTX and Alameda Took the Public for a Ride
At the heart of the FTX implosion, which has reportedly left nearly a million former customers and investors who trusted the exchange empty-handed, is the company’s complicated and compromised relationship with its sister trading firm, Alameda Research. Both entities were founded by Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka SBF), the 30-year-old former...
TCH: Consumers Want Bank Stablecoins but Regulators Block the Path
FTX’s meltdown and crypto’s whipsaw gyrations continue to shake retail investors, many of whom will be wiped out. Institutional investors are shying away from the space, writing down their FTX investments to zero. Hackers have siphoned hundreds of millions of dollars from the paralyzed exchange. Rob Hunter, deputy...
New CEO Says FTX’s ‘Complete Failure’ Worse Than Enron
Despite 40 years of corporate restructuring experience, John J. Ray said he’s never seen a company as badly run as fallen cryptocurrency exchange FTX. In a Thursday (Nov. 17) filing with U.S. bankruptcy court, Ray — appointed CEO last week as part of the bankruptcy proceedings — said FTX experienced a complete failure of corporate controls that surpassed even what he saw at Enron.
Hong Kong’s Genesis Block Stops Trading and Will Close OTC Portal
Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency retail service provider Genesis Block has reportedly ceased trading, asked its customers to withdraw their funds and told them it would close its over-the-counter (OTC) trading portal on Dec. 10. These moves follow the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and problems at other firms in the crypto...
Alameda Research Made Loans to Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX Execs
FTX-affiliated trading firm Alameda Research reportedly made $4.1 billion in combined loans to “related parties,” with the majority going to then-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, one of his majority-owned companies and two other executives. The loans include $2.3 billion to Paper Bird Inc., $1 billion to Bankman-Fried, $543 million...
Will Defi’s Stablecoin Dependence Prove Deadly?
The collapse of FTX raises some existential questions: Not just about that company, not just about cryptocurrencies, but of decentralized finance (DeFi) as well. At first glance, it shouldn’t be this way. It is the centralized finance of the crypto space — the exchanges that are being rocked by last week’s FTX Chapter 11 filing — that would seem to be the most immediately threatened, upended by what seems a crisis of trust.
Huize’s 40% Rally Leads FinTech IPO Index into Shortened Holiday Week
Not everything was about crypto-land these past several days in the tech space. Of course, you’d be hard-pressed to think that anything happened other than FTX’s meltdown, bankruptcy filing, and seismic shock to the issuers and users of bitcoin and stablecoins. But then again, earnings season continued to...
Ross and TJX Ride the Discounter Wave as Consumers Seek Low-Priced Clothes
It may be a bad time for consumers and their wallets, but it’s proving to be a good time for the discounters and off-price retailers that cater to the growing demand for deals. With bargain hunting and budget sensitivity at record highs amid ongoing inflation and economic gloom, discount...
Revolut Reassures Customers After FTX Collapse
Around the world, FinTechs that enable their customers to invest or trade in crypto assets are reassuring their customers after cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy last week. One such FinTech, U.K.-based neobank Revolut, emailed users this week telling them it did not have “material exposures” to FTX but was...
FinTech Winter May Lead Banks to Increase Acquisitions
Banks looking to boost their digital capabilities reportedly may be taking a closer look at acquisitions of FinTechs. That’s becoming an attractive play as interest rates are up and valuations are down, Reuters reported Thursday (Nov. 17). The valuations of FinTechs have fallen 70% this year while those of...
Liquidators Object to FTX Subsidiary's Bankruptcy
Liquidators in the Bahamas dealing with the collapse of crypto exchange FTX say they “reject the validity” of the company’s bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. That’s according to a report by Reuters Wednesday (Nov. 16), citing court documents. That filing from the liquidators followed the company’s Bahamas subsidiary FTX Digital Markets’ bankruptcy filing Tuesday in U.S. federal court.
House Financial Services Committee Announces December Hearing on FTX Collapse
The downfall of crypto trading platform FTX has triggered a worldwide regulatory investigation, and now the U.S. House Financial Services Committee is undertaking a bipartisan hearing on the matter in December. The committee will focus on the once-heralded exchange’s collapse and the broader consequences of FTX’s failure for the digital...
BaFin President: Banks’ Interest in Crypto Is ‘Limited’
In an interview published on the European Central Bank website, Mark Branson, member of the supervisory board of the ECB and president of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), warned that effective regulation is needed to prevent crypto market volatility from spilling over into the financial sector. “Not all...
Amazon Begins Layoffs in Devices & Services Organization
Amazon has notified employees of layoffs after deciding to consolidate some teams and programs within its Devices & Services organization. The firm did not specify the number of employees affected, but said it notified them Tuesday (Nov. 16), according to a blog post on the company’s website. “As you...
Chase Expands Special Purpose Credit Program for Small Businesses
Aiming to expand credit access to businesses in historically underserved areas, Chase has announced the nationwide rollout of its Special Purpose Credit Program (SPCP). The program was piloted earlier this year in four cities — Dallas, Detroit, Houston and Miami — and then expanded in July to 21 cities. It’s now available to businesses in majority Black, Hispanic and Latino areas across the country, Chase said Friday (Nov. 18) in a press release.
FTX Founder: Filing for Bankruptcy Was Bad Move
The founder of fallen cryptocurrency giant FTX says his company's decision last week to declare bankruptcy was a mistake. That's according to Vox, which published an article late Wednesday (Nov. 16) based on an exchange of direct messages on Twitter between FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and writer Kelsey Piper.
