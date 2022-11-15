DILLARD TAKES LEAD IN LA MESA CITY COUNCIL RACE; LOTHIAN AND AFSHAN ARE CLOSE BEHIND IN TIGHT BATTLE FOR TWO SEATS

Read full article on original website
Final vote to remove Midway District Height Limits will be with judges, not San Diego voters
SAN DIEGO — With only a few thousand votes left to count and a 9,000-vote lead, the effort to remove building height limits in San Diego's Midway District was victorious, however, the final decision is yet to be decided and will come from the courtroom and not the voters.
Tommy Hough concedes in San Diego City Council District 6 race
Tommy Hough has conceded to Kent Lee in the San Diego City Council District 6 race, Hough announced Tuesday.
Late ballots appear to push San Diego trash fee measure over finish line
The ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing "The People's Ordinance" trash collection model in the city of San Diego appears to have passed by a margin of fewer than 3,000 votes.
Encinitas Mayor Blakespear Declares Victory in 38th State Senate Race
Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear declared victory Thursday in the race for the 38th State Senate District in north San Diego and south Orange Counties. With most ballots counted, Blakespear, a Democrat, leads Republican challenger Matt Gunderson, an Orange County auto dealer, by 52.2% to 48.8%. “I am tremendously grateful to...
Coast News
Democrats widen leads in North County’s state, federal races
REGION — Democrats in several key North County races appeared to widen their leads against their Republican challengers, according to official election results made available late on Monday. In the 38th State Senate District seat race, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear opened up her lead over the weekend to a...
San Diegans react to latest votes on trash pickup fee measure
The latest election results show Measure B—to charge single-family homeowners for trash pickup—is now leading in yes votes, as of Thursday.
Mayor Gloria Announces Proposal to Improve Conditions of San Diego Streets
Mayor Todd Gloria announced Tuesday that he is bringing forward amendments to the city’s Street Preservation Ordinance, which will help fix more roads faster. The proposed changes to the outdated ordinance will ensure that private utilities, city crews and contractors who excavate in the right of way are held to a high standard of complete and timely repairs.
San Diego City officials struggling with downtown homeless encampment enforcement
SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego said it’s continuing with efforts to clear streets and sidewalks of homeless encampments. Last month, Mayor Todd Gloria announced it was reinstating a previous policy that calls for all tents to be taken down during the day. The city said...
NBC San Diego
Election Results Drop: With 15,000 Ballots Uncounted, Some Races Still Too Close
When the last poll closed on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m., much of San Diego County's 2022 midterm election ballot counting took off. Some races -- like the measure on solid waste management and the Midway height limit -- were too close to call during the first few election results drops.
Hearing held in wrongful death lawsuit of three women killed in Encinitas cliff collapse
A judgement motion hearing was held Friday in the wrongful death and negligence lawsuit involving three women killed at an Encinitas beach when a bluff collapsed in 2019.
Mayor Gloria's new proposal to repair San Diego's crumbling roads up for review
SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria announced Tuesday a new proposal to fix San Diego's streets. He introduced updates to rules governing street excavation that will hold utilities to higher repair standards. It's a major update to the city's Street Preservation Ordinance, which governs the rules utilities must follow...
NBC San Diego
Wind Advisory Issued for San Diego County This Weekend as Santa Ana Winds Return
Another round of strong gusts is expected this weekend as a wind advisory has been issued for parts of San Diego County, the National Weather Service said. San Diego County valleys and mountains, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marco, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, Julian and Pine Valley are under a wind advisory from 3 a.m. Saturday until 2 p.m. Sunday.
San Marcos, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
San Marcos, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The El Camino High School - Oceanside football team will have a game with Mission Hills High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Horse Sanctuary Scrambles After Fraudulent Donation
A nonprofit group that cares for neglected and abused horses and other animals lost thousands of dollars recently after learning a large donation was fraudulent. The Horses of Tir Na Nog cares for more than 100 horses. The ranch also has more than 100 other animals including sheep, llamas and goats.
Passenger Falls Out of Car on I-8 in La Mesa, Fatally Struck by Tractor-Trailer
A 26-year-old man was killed Friday when for unknown reasons he tumbled out of the car he was riding in on Interstate 8 near Grossmont Center mall, authorities reported. The man fell out of the westbound Audi A4 in the area of Severin Drive in La Mesa shortly before 11 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Deadline approaches for refunds from San Diego County
The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector on Thursday announced the $1,056,186 in potential refunds available for San Diegans to file a claim before the Nov. 30 deadline.
OC-San Diego Train Service Will Be Shut Down Even Longer – Possibly Until February
People hoping to take the train between Orange and San Diego counties are going to have to wait longer – possibly until February – for service to come back. Service has been shut down since late September, after remnants of a hurricane sped up beach erosion that’s been causing a slow-moving landslide.
Coast News
Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title
OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
Roof leak temporarily closes Downtown San Diego homeless shelter
SAN DIEGO — More than 300 people living at a homeless shelter inside Golden Hall were relocated Thursday after a leak was discovered in the roof of the building. Repairs were expected to last at least two weeks. The city bused most people to a temporary Balboa Park Activity...
Multiple Connector Ramps to Close on I-8 Through Mission Valley Friday Night to Saturday Morning
Caltrans crews will close two westbound Interstate 8 (I-8) connector ramps for night work beginning Friday. First, crews will close the westbound Interstate 8 (I-8) connector ramp to Southbound State Route 163 (SR-163) Friday from 8 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m. for bridge work. Motorist will be detoured to the westbound I-8 Taylor Street off-ramp, take the loop ramp to the eastbound I-8 Taylor Street on-ramp, to southbound SR-163.
