Orlando, FL

Orlando area set to host its first LEGO convention

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando area will host its first LEGO convention next year.

Organizers said a portion of the proceeds from the all-ages event will go to Creations for Charity, an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.

At the event, which is scheduled for March 18 and 19 at Osceola Heritage Park, organizers say professional LEGO artists will come in from around the U.S. to display their LEGO creations and to meet with fans.

Attendees will also be able to purchase new, retired and hard-to-find LEGO sets and build creations out of brick pits with thousands of pieces to work with.

Tickets are $14.99 and are available for either Saturday or Sunday. You can click here for more information.

