Volunteer guide: 5 ways to give back in Detroit

The season of giving is upon us. Here are a few volunteer opportunities with local organizations that need your help, but don't stop there. The city's first no-kill shelter Detroit Dog Rescue started rescuing dogs and advocating for animal welfare reform in 2011. It's always looking for volunteers to help at the shelter or as a foster family.
