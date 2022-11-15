ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocracoke, NC

WITN

Two rescued as fishing boat sinks in Pamlico Sound

ENGELHARD, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were rescued this morning from a sinking fishing boat in the Pamlico Sound. The U.S. Coast Guard says it got the call around 2:00 a.m. The 35-foot ‘Heather’s Breeze’ said it was taking on water some five miles from Engelhard. Despite...
ENGELHARD, NC
WITN

Havelock senior quarterback Andrew Frazier commits to Davidson football

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock senior quarterback Andrew Frazier announced on social media today he has committed to play football for Davidson in college. Frazier threw for 2,560 yards this season with 29 touchdown passes to 6 interceptions. Andrew also ran for 720 yards and 7 touchdowns this fall. Havelock went 9-3 this season. Stats are according to Max Preps.
DAVIDSON, NC
WITN

Havelock meth, heroin & fentanyl dealer gets 15 years

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A Havelock man was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 years in prison for distributing five grams or more of meth and a quantity of fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says after his release, 43-year-old Kenneth Whitehead will face 5 years of supervised release. WITN reported...
HAVELOCK, NC

