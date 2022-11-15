Read full article on original website
Two rescued as fishing boat sinks in Pamlico Sound
ENGELHARD, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were rescued this morning from a sinking fishing boat in the Pamlico Sound. The U.S. Coast Guard says it got the call around 2:00 a.m. The 35-foot ‘Heather’s Breeze’ said it was taking on water some five miles from Engelhard. Despite...
25 years of reporting in ENC: The search for answers and justice in 1997 Havelock double murder
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Friday, November 18th marks 25 years since two store employees were brutally killed in Havelock and the investigation into what happened continues to this day. The attack at Woodson Music/Friendly Pawn is a crime, unlike any, investigators say they have ever seen. There have been suspects...
Havelock senior quarterback Andrew Frazier commits to Davidson football
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock senior quarterback Andrew Frazier announced on social media today he has committed to play football for Davidson in college. Frazier threw for 2,560 yards this season with 29 touchdown passes to 6 interceptions. Andrew also ran for 720 yards and 7 touchdowns this fall. Havelock went 9-3 this season. Stats are according to Max Preps.
Havelock meth, heroin & fentanyl dealer gets 15 years
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A Havelock man was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 years in prison for distributing five grams or more of meth and a quantity of fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says after his release, 43-year-old Kenneth Whitehead will face 5 years of supervised release. WITN reported...
