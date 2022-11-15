Read full article on original website
Chesterfield Police Arrest Suspect in Quadruple Murder
Stabbed In The Back: Woman Charged With Attempted Murder For Waldorf Assault
A Maryland woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man in the back during an argument that turned violent, a spokesperson from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced. Ebony Jenea Hemsley, 35, of Waldorf, is facing multiple charges following an incident this week that left a man hospitalized...
Police officer bitten, seriously hurt trying to arrest girl accused of shoplifting in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she kicked an officer in the face and chest, then bit the officer who was trying to take her into custody for shoplifting. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it received a report of a […]
Rape Suspect Wanted In Maryland Apprehended By US Marshals, State Police
Federal, state, and city law enforcement agencies teamed together to take down a man wanted for alleged rape and robbery in Maryland, authorities announced. The Maryland State Police Apprehension Team and US Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force assisted the Baltimore Police Department in tracking down and arresting city resident Alex Bennett, officials said on Friday, Nov. 18.
Bay Net
Patrol Officers Recover Stolen Loaded Gun While Investigating A Suspicious Vehicle
WALDORF, Md. – On November 14 at 1:18 a.m., officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Post Office Road and October Place. During the investigation, the occupants were asked to exit the car, at which time a passenger fled. He was apprehended and officers recovered a...
mocoshow.com
One Person Arrested and Charged for Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery of Popeyes; Detectives Attempt to Identify Second Suspect
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking and armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a second suspect.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At California Walmart
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at 10:50 pm, the suspect took a computer and related items from the California Walmart store without paying. Anyone with information...
WMDT.com
Three juveniles arrested following morning carjacking, police chase
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Three juveniles were taken into custody early Friday morning following an armed carjacking and police chase. Shortly after 5 a.m., officers with the Cambridge Police Department were alerted of a vehicle pursuit traveling towards Cambridge from the Wicomico County area that originally initiated from an armed carjacking in Ocean City. Surrounding law enforcement agencies from Worcester and Wicomico Counties initiated a pursuit on two involved vehicles, one of which was stopped in Wicomico County, while the second continued into Dorchester County.
Police ID Hyattsville Man Gunned Down, Shooter At Large
Police are offering a $25,000 reward in hopes of identifying the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a Hyattsville man, authorities announce. Jose Arroyo Salazar, 28, was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside in the 1500 block of Madison Street, around 10 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, according to Prince George's County police.
Maryland teen fatally shot, police to canvass Temple Hills neighborhood
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Nine days after a 13-year-old boy was shot to death while raking leaves outside his home, Police have yet to identify a suspect or motive in the case. Now, Prince George's County Police officers will canvass his Temple Hills neighborhood in the hopes of getting some answers.
Maryland State Police Release New Footage Of Road-Rage Shooting That Killed Tow Truck Driver
Police have released footage of a fatal road rage incident that took the life of a tow-truck driver in Prince George's County back in March in an effort to identify the suspect, authorities say. Delonte Hicks, 29, was fatally shot while traveling on eastbound Route 50 at Veterans Parkway the...
Help police ID pair of suspects seen on video attacking, robbing woman
Baltimore Police need help identifying a pair of suspects seen on video assaulting and robbing a woman. In the video, a man and woman are walking together along the 100 block of E. Mount Royal Avenue.
Bay Net
Patrol Officers Apprehend Suspect In Attempted Burglary
WALDORF, Md. – On November 12 at 7:47 p.m., patrol officers responded to a business in the 2500 block of Old Washington Avenue in Waldorf for the report of a burglary in progress. The business owner had received an alert from the security system and was able to use...
WJLA
District Heights man found guilty of second-degree murder in 2018 shooting
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Tyrone Smith, 42, was found guilty on charges of second-degree murder among other charges in relation to the 2018 murder of Anthony Burress, according to the Office of the State’s Attorney in Prince George’s County. Officials said the victim was fatally shot...
fox5dc.com
Detectives canvass for information in homicide of Prince George's County 13-year-old
As the search continues for a suspect or suspects in the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old who was raking the leaves in front of his Prince George's County home, police canvassed the area Thursday hoping to find answers. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the latest.
Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police in Montgomery County are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Silver Spring on Wednesday. Police responded to the area of Piney Branch Road at 5:56 pm after receiving the report of gunshots in the area. “Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition,” the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement. “A second victim, identified as 20-year-old, Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, was found dead in a wooded area by Montgomery County Police K9 The post Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore's 299th homicide victim identified by police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man killed in a Southwest Baltimore stabbing was identified by police Friday. 25-year-old Michael Jackson was killed Wednesday night in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street, police say. Police found Jackson on the scene suffering from apparent stab wounds to the body. He was...
25 years for man who strangled 72-year-old woman to death inside Baltimore home
A man has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars for bounding a 72-year-old woman and strangling her to death inside her Northeast Baltimore home.
fox5dc.com
Northwest DC school placed on lockdown after shooting reported nearby
WASHINGTON - A Northwest, D.C. school was placed on lockdown and two others were placed on alert Friday afternoon after a shooting nearby, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say around 2:44 p.m. they responded to reports of gunshots in the 3900 block of Chesapeake Street. According to a...
Worker slashed by thief exiting store
GREENBELT CITY, MD – A thief who was robbing a business was chased out of a store Thursday night, but not before he slashed an employee on his way out. Greenbelt City police officers arrived at the Good Luck Road location shortly after 7 pm to find an adult male victim who is an employee of the business alleging he chased a thief out of the business and was cut with a sharp object, causing minor injuries. The victim was treated on the scene by EMS personnel and refused transport. The suspect was described as a dark-skinned male in his The post Worker slashed by thief exiting store appeared first on Shore News Network.
